Natural Gas Bulls Find Support With Colder Weather Outlook. However, Upside Potential Remains Limited With Longevity Of Cold Weighing

EIA posted another bearish miss and second consecutive triple-digit injection of 112 BCF; storage deficit narrowing speeds up with stockpiles near the five-year average.

Investment Thesis

Despite prices finding support to the upside on prospects of colder weather, the natural gas market remains bearish with downside risk still outweighing upside potential. Cold needs to linger longer to sustain a rally

Natural gas futures find support on colder weather outlook despite another bearish miss in the storage report

On Thursday, the November contract settled higher about 4% or 8.2 cents ($0.082) to $2.329/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the December contract settled up 4.9 cents ($0.049) to $2.500/MMBtu, the January contract settled up 3.7 cents ($0.037) to $2.621/MMBtu, and the February contract settled up 3.4 cents ($0.034) to $2.589/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the soon to be front-month November contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished higher 3.31% to $20.00.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 10.25% and 6.59% at $14.73 and $12.93, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 10.40% and 6.84% at $132.39 and $29.02, respectively.

Inventory build exceeds consensus estimates with another triple-digit injection of 112 BCF; natural gas storage on the verge of being a surplus to the five-year average

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 112 BCF for the week ending September 27. This fell on the higher end of the trading range of 95-118 BCF and was above the consensus estimate of 105 BCF. The build of 112 BCF for the week ending September 27 is compared to the 91 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 83 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,317 BCF vs. 2,852 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,335 BCF. That's 465 BCF higher than last year but 18 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of September 23-27.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Production and demand both increase week over week

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon. The data showed that week/week total production increased 1.2 BCF/d, from 97.4 BCF/d to 98.6 BCF/d, for the week ending October 2. That puts the year/year at a surplus at 6.8 BCF/d (98.6 BCF/d vs. 91.8 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand also increased 2.1 BCF/d from 81.7 BCF/d to 83.8 BCF/d for the week ending October 2, with the year/year up 6.8 BCF/d (83.8 BCF/d vs. 77.0 BCF/d).

Increases in marketed production, dry production, and Canadian imports led in the week/week supply increases. Increases in residential/commercial demand and LNG exports led total U.S. natural gas demand higher. Overall, the report was in favor of supply with the week/week increase compared to demand, which saw a decrease week/week. Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending October 2.

Source: EIA

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending October 2.

Source: EIA

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Source: EIA

Heating demand increases as weather pattern turns colder through mid October; upside potential limited however as the length of cold is in question

The weather pattern across much of the Lower 48 over the next 10 days or so can be described as progressive/changeable with bouts of both cool and warm air masses, ultimately averaging out cooler than normal over the balance of the next 10 days or so across the northern, central, and eastern U.S. Heating degree days have been added to the outlook across these regions as forecast models led by the GFS have trended cooler. The pattern will be driven by a couple of upper level troughs that will pivot around a pinwheeling parent upper low centered over the Arctic Circle near the Queen Elizabeth Islands. These upper level troughs will be spaced only a few days apart and will be associated with surface cold frontal boundaries that will spread across Canada and the Lower 48 bringing bouts of unseasonably cool air. Upper level ridging will briefly bring warm temperatures in between these upper level troughs.

Over the next five days, the first upper level trough will eject out of the western U.S. eastward across the northern U.S. This will bring unseasonably cool air across the Northwest U.S. and Northern Rockies late week into the weekend, across the Plains and Midwest U.S. late weekend into early next week, and finally across the Midwest/Great Lakes into the Northeast U.S. early to mid next week. By early to mid next week, upper level ridging will begin building over the Northern Rockies and Plains into the Midwest bringing in warmer-than-normal temperatures before the next upper level trough quickly moves into western Canada from Alaska. Ultimately, this will result in a cool North U.S. vs. a warm South U.S. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 4-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

A second, more potent upper level trough with colder temperatures from Alaska will be oriented over western/central Canada in the beginning parts of the 6-11 day period. This upper level feature will quickly be moving inbound towards the Lower 48 meaning that the warm-up across the northern, central, and eastern U.S. discussed in the last paragraph will be brief. This second upper level trough is not only expected to be stronger than the previous in strength, but will also be larger in size likely having more impact in bringing a stronger reinforcing cool shot across more real estate in the Lower 48 during this 6-11 day period. The leading edge of this reinforcing shot of cool air associated the second trough will come into the Northwest U.S. by Wednesday next week, the Northern Rockies and Plains by Thursday next week, the central/southern Rockies, Plains into the western Midwest by Friday of next week. Temperature anomalies are forecast to run at least 10-20F below normal across the Rockies and Plains during this time frame. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 10-15) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Forecast models shift cooler air to the eastern U.S. as temperatures show signs of moderating closer to normal levels across the central U.S. in the 11-16 day time frame. The pattern could remain in progressive/changeable state with intervals of warm and cool air masses. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (October 14-19) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the bearish miss and a second consecutive triple-digit injection in Thursday's EIA inventory report, natural gas bulls found support on a colder weather outlook over the next couple of weeks or through mid-October. The overall market sentiment, however, remains in a bearish state. Upside potential will remain limited as production remains strong, and there being no strong indications that the cooler pattern is going to last long.

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.40 over the next week for the front-month November futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.00 and $21.00.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 12 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

