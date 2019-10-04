The Death Of Equity Trading

Participation in the longest bull market on record has been surprisingly in decline for many years. Even as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has hit a series of all-time highs in recent years, interest in equities on the part of retail traders has apparently hit a critical low. In this report we’ll discuss the evidence which underscore this observation. I’ll also argue that from a contrarian perspective, the lack of enthusiasm for equities is a sign that the bull market which began in 2009 has a lot longer to run before it expires.

Wall Street’s latest selloff was in part triggered by a huge decline in the broker/dealers on Oct. 1. The stock prices of leading online brokers Charles Schwab (SCHW), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), and E-Trade Financial (ETFC) plunged in response to Schwab’s announcement that it would be dropping commissions for U.S. stocks, options, and ETFs. TD Ameritrade followed Schwab’s lead by announcing the end of trading commissions for its retail customers beginning Oct. 3.

Following the announcement, Schwab’s stock price fell 12% while TD Ameritrade shares lost an astounding 29% over a 2-day period. It was also the biggest 1-day loss for AMTD since the start of the “tech wreck” in 1999. Shares of E-Trade Financial also suffered a 20% loss over a 2-day period following Schwab’s announcement.

Speculation was rampant among investors as to what Schwab’s motive was in introducing the commission-free trading platform. While the company didn’t specify the precise reasons, it can be conjectured that Schwab – like virtually all stock brokers – has suffered from what has been a steady erosion in retail stock trading among retail customers since the halcyon days of the late 1990s. Interest in equity trading has been waning for years, but has especially been in decline since the 2008 credit crash. For obvious reasons, small investors are afraid to be heavily exposed to what they view as a hyper-volatile (and potentially dangerous) asset.

It can be speculated that Schwab, along with other online brokers, is trying to ignite interest in equity trading among individuals by enticing them with commission-free trading executions. But as commissions are a big part of Schwab’s profits, institutional investors apparently aren’t keen on this decision as evinced by the huge drop in the company’s stock price.

However, there may nonetheless be some method to Schwab’s “madness” in making this decision. The brokerage no doubt has a long-term game plan in mind for recovering the loss of online trading commissions, otherwise the move can only be described as foolhardy in the extreme. Whether the long-range plan involves eventually moving Schwab’s customers over to a subscription-based model or charging additional fees to make up for the lost commission revenue is anyone’s guess. But for now, retail traders are cheering the announcement – even if Schwab’s investors aren’t.

Regardless of the actual motive behind it, the move toward commission-free equity trading among online brokers in the aggregate has been a long time in coming. At one point during the Internet stock bubble of the 1990s, day trading was virtually a national pastime. But with the collapse of the Internet stock bubble and subsequent “tech wreck,” interest in day trading shriveled up and has never regained its former popularity.

The revived bull market in 2003-2007, however, was accompanied by a revival of interest in self-directed trading among retail participants. For a few years in the early 2000s, there was even a semi-bubble in commodity and natural resource stock trading. Yet the housing bubble collapse of 2007-08 brought this to an inglorious end.

Since the end of the last bear market and recession in 2009, the public’s interest in stocks has waxed and waned depending on the overall volatility levels of the U.S. broad market. Yet at no time in the last 10 years has there been anything like the interest in stocks that was seen in the previous two decades. One such illustration of the public’s lack of appetite for equities can be seen here. The following graph is of the TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index (IMX). The green line is the IMX while the gray line is the S&P 500 Index.

The IMX is a measure of TD Ameritrade clients' exposure to equity markets. Historically, when stock prices are rising the IMX has also risen essentially in line with the SPX. But as TD Ameritrade itself has noted:

In May 2010 investors experienced the "Flash Crash" and the IMX began a sharp downward trend. The IMX didn't reach 5.00 again until the S&P 500 was well above April 2010 levels [in 2011].”

This was but one of many instances in recent years when investors’ interest in equity trading dropped following a big increase in stock market volatility. In fact, each time there has been a notable setback in the market, the Investor Movement Index has seen a much bigger drop compared to the losses suffered by the SPX. The above graph illustrates just how much interest in equity trading has fallen since peaking around January 2018, which was the last time there was a fair amount of interest in stock trading on the part of individual participants. In fact, the drop in the IMX since January 2018 has been the sharpest of any decline in the index’s 9-year history. This is but one small example of the diminished interest in equity trading among small investors.

The latest increase in broad market choppiness as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) certainly hasn’t done anything to warm investors to the prospect of trading stocks. The recent VIX spike was in part the result of the market’s negative reaction to the latest ISM manufacturing survey, which showed that U.S. factory activity recently shrank to its weakest level in more than a decade.

The fact that there has been a growing undercurrent of weakness in the Nasdaq recently hasn’t helped matters. The number of stocks in the Nasdaq making new 52-week lows have been in the triple digits in the last couple of weeks, which is a sign of above-normal internal weakness. The internal weakness in the tech sector also helps to explain why the above-mentioned Nasdaq-listed brokerage stocks like AMTD fell as hard as they did recently.

As with every major volatility spike we’ve seen in this bull market, however, “this too shall pass.” Profits and revenues of U.S. companies is still at a level which is commensurate with the bull’s continuation. Liquidity, which is the lifeblood of any bull market, is also still quite abundant. This is reflected in the lack of concern in the credit market, as seen in the following graph of the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. Previous collapses in the stock market have been preceded by big spikes in this indicator. At present, though, credit market participants appear singularly unconcerned with the possibility of major problems in the financial sector.

The stock market’s latest setback has been focused to a large extent on the short-term misfortunes of brokerage stocks. While the stock price losses suffered by several leading brokerage companies have been significant, they also underline a dominant theme of the last decade, namely the diminution of equity trading by retail participants. While this trend shows no sign of abating anytime soon, its continuance need not be a reason for despair.

Bull markets always end with investors being over-exposed to equities. Corporate insiders and institutional investors need the public to be drawn into the market before they unload their heavy stock holdings. The lack of interest in stocks among the public can therefore be regarded as a contrarian sign that the stock market’s uptrend which began in 2009 is still firmly intact. Indeed, the public’s reticence toward stocks should be viewed as a sign that the bull still has plenty of room to run before its ultimate demise. Until small participants show greater interest in equities and equity trading, investors are justified in maintain long-term stock holdings.

