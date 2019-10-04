Micron: No Worries From China Memory Companies Through 2021

YMTC’s 32-layer NAND in 2018 was three generations behind Micron, and a 128-layer chip will be introduced nearly a year after Micron's chip.

Recently there has been some press announcements about China’s foray into the memory market from YMTC for NAND production and CMXT for DRAM production. These reports have coincided with the intensifying China trade/technology embargo, which has created a great deal of uncertainty among investors in memory companies including Micron (MU), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), Toshiba, and Western Digital (WDC).

China Semiconductor Market

China still needs to import more than 50% of the ICs needed to make all the electronic components and devices it makes and subsequently exports, such as smartphones, PCs, and TVs.

Chart 1 shows the difference between IC demand and internal IC supply in China, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Mainland China's Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: Analysis and Manufacturing Trends." China imported 417.57 billion integrated circuits in 2018, an increase of 10.8% YoY; the import value was $312.06 billion, an increase of 19.8%. The difference is the number of ICs that need to be imported from non-Chinese IC companies.

I show a flattening in demand of ICs based on the impact of the China trade/technology embargo, which has resulted in numerous manufacturing companies relocating out of China to avoid paying higher tariffs or being blacklisted by the U.S. government.

Chart 1

China's central and local governments are funding the development of new industries, with 1,940 "government guidance funds" to finance technology investment. In the semiconductor sector, 20 local governments have set up guidance funds with investment plans worth a combined $90 billion

China makes nearly all types of ICs internally, just not enough of them or of sufficient capability, except for memory chips. That is about to change as there are two Chinese companies in production of memory chips.

Table 1 shows semiconductor sales to different geographic regions for 1H 2019. Of the $33 billion in semiconductor sales in each of the two quarters, sales to China represented 33% of total sales. Although sales dropped 0.3% QoQ in Q2, sales to China increased 6.1%.

Global Memory Market

Chart 2 shows the NAND market by geographic region. Of the total NAND revenues in 2018, 31.3% were exported to China for insertion into electronic components, primarily into smartphones.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows the DRAM market by geographic region. Of the total DRAM revenues in 2018, 42.8% were exported to China for insertion into electronic components, primarily into smartphones and servers.

Chart 3

Table 2 shows the percentage of memory sales to China in 2018. Micron sold 57% of its chips (revenue based) to China, well ahead of Nanya (44%) and SK Hynix (39%). Clearly, any production of memory chips by Chinese companies could have a significant impact on Micron’s revenue.

Chinese Memory Market

Currently there are two memory Chinese companies: Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), manufacturing 3D NAND and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) (formerly Innotron Memory) manufacturing DRAMs. There used to be a third, Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. (JHICC), but the U.S. Department of Commerce on Oct. 30, 2018 put Fujian on a list of entities that cannot purchase components, software and technology good from U.S. firms to manufacture DRAMs. I discussed this action in detail in a November 6, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “U.S. Restricts Exports Of Some Chip Production Equipment To China - Impact On Memory And Equipment Suppliers.”

CXMT - DRAM

Equipment was installed at CXMT’s fab in Q3 of 2017, but the company postponed trial production until Q3 2018, which was followed by mass production in the 3Q 2019.

CXMT’s technology was developed by Qimondo, which developed stacking DRAM technology at 48nm in 2008, but filed for bankruptcy in 2009, so it never went into production. CXMT spent $2.5 billion in R&D and capex as of May 2019. According to Ping Erxuan, VP of Future Technology Evaluation Lab at CXMT in a talk at the recent China Flash Memory Summit entitled “DRAM Technology Trend & Industrial Applications,” CXMT completed 19nm development and is using it for 8Gb LPDDR4 production this year. The company added the exploration on advanced technologies such as EUV and GAA (gate-all-around) is also underway. CXMT’s fab was built with a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month (NYSE:WPM) in 2019.

Table 3 shows the DRAM roadmap between 2013 and 2021. This chart shows that CXMT's chips at 19nm, which is going into production in 3Q 2019, compares to the major manufacturers that were in production at 20nm between 2014 and 2017. Thus, CXMT’s DRAMs will be will be at least two generations behind the leading DRAM manufacturers in 2019. By 2021, CXMT’s DRAMs will be three generations behind Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

YMTC - NAND

Founded in 2016 with $24 billion in funding, YMTC is a memory solutions company headquartered in Wuhan, China, and the property is sufficiently large for the construction of two more fabs.

Leveraging its wholly-owned subsidiary XMC’s existing 12-inch IC fab in Wuhan, its more than 10 years of memory and specialty IC R&D experience, and international partnerships, YMTC successfully designed and manufactured the first 32-layer 3D NAND flash chip in 2017.

At the 2018 Flash Memory Summit, YMTC announced significant progress in developing a 64-layer 3D NAND. YMTC plans to start mass production of 64-layer chips from end-2019 to mid-2019. The news came less than years after the Chinese firm unveiled 32-layer NAND in November 2016. YMTC is supplying 32-layer MLC 3D NAND flash to some Chinese clients. Most of these chips are used in USB devices and embedded multi-media cards (eMMCs). Production capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary XMC is 20,000 wpm at the end of 2019.

YMTC is spending R&D on 128-layer NAND in order to be competitive with the remainder of the NAND manufacturers. When in full production, YMTC hopes to expand its capacity to 100,000 wpm.

Table 4 shows that YMTC’s 32-layer NAND in 2018 was three generations behind the main NAND manufacturers. In 3Q 2021, I see production beginning on 128-layers, which is three quarters behind Micron.

Investor Takeaway

In 2018, Micron sold 57% of its chips (revenue based) to China. Clearly, any production of memory chips by Chinese companies could have a significant impact on Micron’s revenue.

CXMT’s DRAMs will be will be at least two generations behind the leading DRAM manufacturers in 2019. By 2021, CXMT’s DRAMs will be three generations behind Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

YMTC’s 32-layer NAND in 2018 was three generations behind the main NAND manufacturers. In 3Q 2021, I see production beginning on 128-layers, which is three quarters behind Micron.

While these endeavors by CMXT and YMTC in the next two years are challenging and plausible, the have no track record of performance. What I present in this article is the best-case scenario for these two companies. Not only are production dates a best case, at this time we don't know price, performance, and yield of these products. YMTC's move to 128 layers is particularly ambitions, eliminating the move from 64 layers directly to 128 layers and bypassing the 96-layer device in production by the main NAND manufacturers.

