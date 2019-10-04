After Lennar's Corporation (NYSE:LEN) recent third quarter results, it looks like shares are once more going to make another run for their 2018 highs. Shares topped out in 2018 after a solid bull run for approximately 9 years. It wasn't surprising shares topped out early last year as they came up against strong resistance (2005 highs). We though (being long well under $50 mark) see no reason to start lightening up on our position at this stage.

The homebuilder announced an actual EPS of $1.59 which was an impressive $0.27 per share north of consensus. The top-line number also beat expectations coming in at $5.86 billion. Sales came in $372 million again ahead of consensus. Analysts who follow this stock now expect the homebuilder to $5.47 is earnings per share this year. Bullish expectations are driving the stock upwards aggressively.

Periodically, we like to look at how the technicals and balance sheet have been trending in our long underlyings. We acknowledge that Lennar is not a stock we would like to hold in a downturn. The great recession back in 2008 really decimated the share price and many investors' portfolios to boot.

However, as long as the current trend continues, we see no reason to lighten up. In fact, in the short term, the new dovish stance taken by the Fed should act as a nice tailwind for Lennar. Therefore, let's see how the firm's numbers stack up after the announcement of its third quarter earnings.

First, if we go to the daily chart, we can see that trading has been really strong since the July lows. Price has been stopped on multiple occasions by that uptrending trend-line, so we definitely look to have strong support here. Considering how far we are stretched above the 200-day moving average, we would expect a pullback to support, but we would be confident that support would hold. Both the 50- and 200-day moving averages are now trending upwards which is key to our trend following strategy.

From a valuation standpoint, Lennar is still cheaper than what the industry is trading at. Its earnings multiple is still fractionally under 10 whereas the industry is trading at a multiple of 12. Furthermore, its book multiple of 1.2 is still well behind the industry average of 1.8.

Shareholder equity continues to increase at the firm. $15.37 billion of equity was reported in Q3 which means the debt to equity ratio continues to come down. Most of the asset growth at the firm is due to the increase in the amount of inventory. The inventory trend here though is encouraging in that inventory growth is not outpacing sales growth. Furthermore, the increase in inventory doesn't look volatile which is what we like in homebuilders. It is crucial that stock matches demand in a uniform manner in order to keep the balance sheet in check.

Bears will point to the fact that the backlog was down both in terms of number of units (2%) and dollar value (down 9%). However, new orders increased by almost double-digit percentages to 13,369 homes during the quarter. As chartists, we believe that all fundamentals are already baked into the share price. We reiterate, we see nothing at present from the charts to alter our opinion here.

To sum up, we remain long Lennar since well under the $50 mark. Although we expect some short-term profit taking, the $55 to $56 level looks to have strong support at present. We will continue to watch how inventory trades in comparison to the firm's sales over the next few quarters. Remaining long.