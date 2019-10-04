Delta Air Lines: Stop Panicking On Investor Updates

Just about every time the airlines provide corporate updates, the market focuses solely on the cost side of the equation. In the case of Delta Air Lines (DAL), the market tends to look past the full equation, thereby ignoring the attractive valuation of the stock in the process. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the investor update from Delta that reinforces the airline generating massive profits.

Solid Quarter Update

Delta Air Lines provided an update on the Q3 results that were mostly inline with the update provided along with Q2 results. If anything, the airline narrowed down the EPS estimates to a smaller range of $2.20-2.30 from $2.10-2.40. Regardless, the midpoint EPS target is still $2.25 for the important summer quarter.

Source: Delta Air Lines October 2019 investor update

The major difference in the guidance picked apart by the market was the increase in CASM-Ex to ~2.5%, up from a midpoint of ~1.5%. Higher costs for an airline aren't good, but the airline attributed a part of the cost increase to the record passenger volumes.

The market completely ignored that the guidance for total revenue is up ~6.5% while the consensus analyst estimate is only 6.0%. The two basically cancel each other out leading to the strong quarter for the airline inline with expectations.

In a normal market, investors would focus on the September load factor increasing by 170 basis points as passenger traffic rose faster than capacity. The ability of Delta to grow capacity at 4.7% in the month and still maintain 15.5% pre-tax margins should be celebrated by the market.

Big Capital Returns

While the market is panicking, the company is snapping up shares on the extreme cheap. In the quarter, the airline returned $470 million to shareholders in the form of $261 million in dividends and $209 million via share buybacks.

In the past 4 quarters, Delta has repurchased roughly $2.1 billion worth of shares. The company likely spent less during the quarter as the stock rallied up into the $60s. The quarterly amount spent by the airline fluctuates wildly.

When combined with a 2.8% dividend yield that now pays out over $1.0 billion annually, the airline returns a massive amount of cash to shareholders. The key is that the amounts are materially meaningful when the stock is down here with a market value of only $35 billion.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buybacks yield was already nearly 9% due to the cheap nature of the stock. The dividend yield alone has now reached 3.0%.

The airline isn't even maximizing the capital returns as the company has already generated $3.5 billion in free cash flow for the year and is on an annual capital return path of ~$3.1 billion. Even using a $7 EPS estimate for the year, Delta Air Lines trades at a P/E multiple of less than 8x. Investors should want the airline repurchasing shares at a very fast clip down at these valuation multiples.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market wants to constantly fret over the investor updates from the airlines, but all Delta Air Lines does is grow capacity and control costs in a manner to generate substantial profits for shareholders. The stock will eventually head much higher when the company throws in a share reduction plan in the 5-6% range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.