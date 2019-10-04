Coupa: Impressive Quarter, But Expensive Valuation

Despite the stock initially popping nearly 15% in the following days after reporting strong Q2 earnings, Coupa (COUP), the stock struggled during the month of September and found itself down ~15% for the month. Essentially, the stock is trading at the same place it was prior to reporting earnings, though valuation still remains a bit expensive.

Q2 revenue was very strong, growing 54% during the quarter to $95.1 million and was well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$86 million. Billings also remains healthy at 57% growth and was above expectations. Management raised their full year revenue guidance by a larger amount than the Q2 revenue beat, demonstrating the underlying strength in the business fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

The stock remains down ~15% from their recent all-time highs, though the correction is likely warranted given valuation was a bit excessive and got out of control. The market seemed to punish higher-valued software names during the last earnings cycle given heightened fears around revenue valuations exceeding 15x and a broader deceleration.

Coupa is one of the leaders in cloud-based business management spend. This means they help their customers by maximizing the value of corporate spend, helping find cost savings and maintain discipline around corporate expenses. The cloud-based spend management program connects their customers to supplier all over the world, helping save on costs and other corporate expenditures.

While Coupa's fundamentals remain very healthy and the company seems poised to continue on their upward trend, there is a limit on how much investors are willing to pay for the stock. I believe the recent correction was fitting, however, if the stock continues on the downward trend, I would be tempted to start picking up shares around the $110-115 level, as the valuation pullback would be a bit overdone at that point.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Coupa reported another strong quarter with revenue growing 54% to $95.1 million, well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$86 million of revenue. Revenue growth also accelerated from the Q1 level of 44%, marking the second consecutive quarter of revenue growth acceleration. While the acceleration is largely due to the company's recent Exari acquisition, the underlying fundamentals remain healthy and consistent.

Subscription revenue continues to be the main growth driver, growing 51% during the quarter to $83.5 million, representing ~88% of total revenue. This revenue is very valuable for software companies because they typically come with higher margins and lead to higher valuation multiples due to their recurring nature and high visibility.

Source: Company Presentation

Billings growth also remained very impressive at 57% during the quarter, growing to $107.7 million. This was well ahead of expectations for ~90 million, though the Exari acquisition likely had a large impact on the billings beat during the quarter. Nevertheless, billings is an important driver of future revenue growth and with billings growth continuing to be faster than revenue growth, investors have priced in strong revenue growth over the coming quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

Non-GAAP gross margins during the quarter were down slightly from 74.6% in the year ago period to 72.7% during Q2. However, the faster growing subscription revenue comes with higher overall margins given the software-centric nature of the revenue stream. As this revenue continues to drive overall revenue growth, we should see non-GAAP gross margins remain healthy and potentially expand over time.

Non-GAAP operating margins continue to impress at 5.1% during the quarter. While profitability has improved over the past several quarters, the company continues to focus on revenue growth to ultimately drive increased scale. Companies at these stage in their lifecycle are looking to expand their revenue and customer base rapidly before scaling down some of their operating expenses. Over time, we should continue to see non-GAAP operating margins expand given increased scale and natural operating leverage.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q3, management is expecting revenue of $95.5-96.5 million and non-GAAP operating income of $3.5-5.5 million, which implies a non-GAAP operating margin of ~4.7% at the midpoint. In addition, EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.05-0.08.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to $369-372 million, up from $342-344 million, which implies a full year revenue growth of 42-43%. Despite the Q2 revenue beat of ~$9-10 million, the company raised full year guidance by over $17 million at the midpoint, demonstrating their underlying confidence in the business fundamentals. While part of the raised guidance likely takes into account the recent acquisition, I believe management provided beatable numbers for both Q3 and the full year.

Valuation

While Coupa remains an industry and technology leader, their valuation must be closed examined before making an investment decision. Revenue and billings growth continues to impress investors to the upside and the potential margin expansion seems to have a long runway ahead of the company. Management's guidance appears to be beatable for both Q3 and the full year and as the company looks to FY21, investors should start to analyze the appropriate forward revenue multiple.

The path to increased profitability remains in sight and likely attainable, though it remains challenging to place the right valuation on the stock. The current forward revenue multiple looks to price in a very strong rest of the year, likely including another beat and raise quarter.

Data by YCharts

Management's recently raised revenue guidance of $369-372 million implies revenue growth of 42-43% for the full year, a rather impressive year for any software company ending the year at nearly $500 million of run-rate revenue. With a current market cap of ~$8.1 billion, cash/investments of ~$800 million and ~$725 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~8 billion. Using management's new revenue guidance, this implies a FY20 revenue multiple of 21.8x. While revenue for FY20 may ultimately come in ahead of guidance, this is still a rather expensive multiple to pay.

Even if assuming revenue comes in well ahead of guidance, let's say closer to $400 million and grows another 40% in FY21 (which would imply only moderate deceleration), we could see FY21 revenue of ~$560 million. This would result in a FY21 revenue multiple of ~14.5x. Although this revenue multiple is not a outlier, to get here we needed to assume two major conclusions.

First, revenue for the current year must beat the high-end of management's guidance by ~7% during Q3 and Q4. The $28 million revenue beat would imply larger beats in Q3 and Q4 than seen in the first two quarters. Second, we assumed revenue growth would only slightly decelerate to 40% growth, which would be very impressive. A company at the scale growing 40% is very hard to come by and a more realistic 35% revenue growth is more likely.

While I like the long-term prospects of Coupa, I find it challenging to pay nearly 22x forward revenue for the name in a market where higher valued software names are susceptible to multiple compression if they report only one weak quarter. For now, I remain on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point, despite the 15% pullback in September.

Risks to Coupa could include a quarter revenue or billings miss, which could send the shares down a lot. When a fast growth company experiences a missed quarter, their stock tends to be hit extra hard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.