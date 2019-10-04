TAL Education: Booming Online Education Services To Boost Growth

Online education services growth rate is in the triple digits and will bring synergy with its offline courses.

Online competition was fierce in the summer which led to TA shortages but has now eased.

TAL Education Group (TAL) shares have performed well in the last year owing to revenue growth in the thirties while net margin has been improving. But, shares took a dip when they reported 1Q20 in July. Revenue growth slowed to 27% yoy in USD terms in the first quarter and net margin was squeezed as sales & marketing expenses surged.

Looking forward, I believe revenue growth will remain in a strong uptrend as after-school tutoring and online services get boosted once the school season begins again.

Data by YCharts

1Q20 results wrap

The slower revenue growth was partially due to the weaker RMB, so when translated back to USD, growth rates were roughly hit by 8%.

Small class operations accounted for about 78% of total revenue in the quarter, which grew 20% in USD vs 28% in RMB, with XRS Peiyou small class (64% of total revenue) growing 14% in USD (22% in RMB) which was helped by 21% yoy increase in enrolment in long-term non-discounted courses. Online Peiyou was very strong, growing at 148% yoy in revenues in USD terms, contributing to 7% of total revenue.

XRS.com, its online education portal, produced 15% of total revenue and grew 108% yoy in USD terms. Online is becoming an increasingly important segment as its weight increased from 9% of total revenue a year ago.

Sales & marketing expenses surged

As competition was tough for online players in the summer, sales and marketing expenses surged 64% yoy and was 22% of total revenue, up 4.9% yoy.

Teaching assistant supply crunch in the summer

There was a lack of quality TAs in the summer due to the heated competition among online players which put a strain on TAL's online education's hiring budget. But, I expect this situation to ease as TAL appears to be raising the TA-to-student ratio and employing more part-time TAs.

Synergy between online and offline classes

As TAL's OMO strategy took hold in about 30 cities in China, synergy between Peiyou's offline and online classes is expected to help improve offline's revenue growth rate from 1Q's 10% yoy in USD terms. TAL is currently offering online courses to offline students as a complimentary service.

A positive outlook

Management has guided 28%-31% yoy growth for 2Q20 in USD terms and 35%-40% yoy growth for FY20 in RMB terms. Non-GAAP operating margin is likely to fall by low single digits due to spending investment in online services but would be an improvement from 1Q20 as online competition has somewhat eased.

After-school tutoring services are very popular in China and I expect roughly ~10% average growth rate for the industry in the next 5 years with TAL performing above average. Bloomberg estimates TAL to grow its sales by about 33% in FY21 (year-end Feb 28).

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation undemanding

TAL currently trades at 37x forward P/E which is 1 standard deviation below its 2-year mean. For a high growth company in the education space with online exposure, 37x earnings is not demanding and attractive. The company has achieve some success in pushing forward its online/offline complementary business model and operating margin is starting to improve.

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

There are risks, including but not limited to:

Education is a regulated industry in China which could mean that there are risks associated with government policy.

Education business is a competitive industry which could get fiercer, hurting margins.

Variable interest entity shareholding structure can pose uncertainties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.