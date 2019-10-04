A financial advisor branding statement is important - but did you know that recent studies show that recognizable brands outperform their competitors by nearly 75%? Being able to differentiate yourself from other financial advisors comes down to a few key factors and a branding statement is chief among them. Why? Because:

Building a strong financial advisory firm brand amplifies your visibility, strengthens your firm's reputation, and helps with client networking and communications. Branding combines you and your business into one package that hopefully will resonate with your targeted audience. You want them to remember you. Branding can help. So if you are ready to delve into the world of branding, here are some comprehensive tips on how to develop a solid brand.

Develop A Valuable Proposition

A smart value proposition or positioning statement is a great way to combat customer insecurities and gives you a surefire means of addressing any skepticism. They are relatively easy to craft, provided you keep your target audience at the forefront of your mind. Remember, you are not writing about your brand for you, you are writing it to attract your desired client. As such, you want to be sure to convey what truly sets you apart from the competition, which encapsulates industry competition as well as similar roles and professions in other industries. If you are unsure of what sets you apart, take some time to research your market and reflect on what you find valuable about your particular role. Consider your ideal client: who do they want to do business with?

Spruce Up Your LinkedIn Profile

If there is one social media platform that is absolutely crucial for branding, it's LinkedIn. When your target audience first hears about you and ponders whether or not to work with you, it is highly likely that LinkedIn will be the first place they go to learn about your brand. Think about LinkedIn and how powerful its brand is. They have built confidence and loyalty among professionals, and consumers trust going to their site to do research. For this reason, it is essential that you fill out your entire profile in the most compelling way possible. Here are a few tips to help you do just that.

First, make sure your profile picture is as high quality and representative of your brand as possible. This portion of your profile provides the basis for a user's first impression of your brand, so make sure to select yours deliberately and carefully. Try to use the aesthetic of the industry you are targeting. As a financial advisor, professionalism in your appearance is important and necessary. Unless you are located in Hawaii and have a tropical-themed financial office, leave the aloha shirt at home, and instead go for a suit and tie outfit.

Next, make sure you have an optimized headline. Many people simply list their company and title. Fortunately, you will not make that mistake because you read this article. Instead, make your company statement your headline. This way it will be reinforced in your target audience's minds when they seek you out using non-digital means.

Third, make sure you are using lots of visual content. This applies regardless of whether you actually created the content. Try to use professional photos that appeal to your target audience while reinforcing your company's vision.

Finally, make sure your summary is succinct and descriptive. Many entrepreneurs recommend the 3x3 approach, which entails writing a maximum of three paragraphs with no more than 3 sentences per paragraph. Be sure to underscore the results you helped achieve as well as what sets you apart from others in your industry. Additionally, it never hurts to address some of the things you are passionate about, provided they align with your industry and target audience. As with any promotional copy, it is always a good idea to include your contact information in the last paragraph as well as a brief call to action.

Use Keywords Tactically

In addition to making sure you are conveying the resonating aspects of your brand, you want to ensure that prospective clients are able to find you online. Fortunately, this can be accomplished quite easily after a little keyword research. As with your value proposition, you want to make sure to use words and phrases that you know your targeted audience is typing into a Google search, rather than keywords that work for you subjectively. If you need a little inspiration, there are plenty of apps out there that are designed specifically for this sort of thing.

When it comes to implementing your keywords, be aware that using the entire gamut can actually work against you. Instead, try to pick two or three and insert them into your social media bios and other online spaces where your brand has an established presence. Additionally, refrain from making the rookie mistake of using too many keywords, especially nonsensically. This is known as "keyword stuffing" and will put you to the bottom of Google's search rankings in no time.

Don't Underestimate The Power Of A Blog

A blog can really set your approach apart from the competition. Where your positioning statement is only a single sentence, a blog gives you an opportunity to expound on your perspective and address current events or modes of thought that would appeal to your target audience. Even better, there are plenty of platforms for hosting your posts, including LinkedIn, a personal website, or even your company's blog. When crafting your pieces, remember you are writing for the benefit of the reader, not yourself! If you are having trouble getting started, there are a wealth of blogging resources out there that can help.

And Finally...

When it comes to personal branding, striking the perfect balance can be a bit of a challenge. As far as branding best practices are concerned, make sure to display your passion for what you are doing and for your clients as prominently as possible. A positive brand is what all business people strive for. With a little time and effort, you will be able to create your own!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.