Fifth Third Bancorp: A Preferred Stock IPO Priced Below The 5% Barrier

Where in the context of all securities issued by Fifth Third Bancorp does the new IPO stand?

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Fifth Third Bancorp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 10M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $250M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Fifth Third Bancorp 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (NASDAQ: FITBO) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 4.95%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/30/2024. Currently, the new issue is trading a little below PAR at a price of $24.89. This translates into a 4.97% Current Yield and a YTC of 5.07%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The Company

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. It diversifies its loan and lease portfolio by offering a range of loan and lease products with various payment terms and rate structures. It offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial mortgage loans, commercial construction loans, commercial leases, residential mortgage loans, home equity, automobile loans, credit card, and other consumer loans and leases. It offers various types of deposits, such as demand deposits, interest checking deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits and transaction deposits.

Source: Reuters.com | Fifth Third Bancorp

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, FITB:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $0.74 yearly dividend. With a market price of $28.06, the current yield of FITB is at 2.64%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $541.75M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expense for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series K Preferred Stock) of the company is around $99.5M.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $21.04B, which makes Fifth Third Bancorp the second largest bank in the 'Regional - Midwest Banks' sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Fifth Third Bancorp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, FITB had a total debt of $15.78B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series K Preferred Stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company that totals $1.33B.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of FITB but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 21,040/(15,780 + 1,900) = 1.19 , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 21,040/(15,780 + 1,900) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 2,130/(512 + 99) = 3.48, indicating that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders.

The Fifth Third Bancorp Family

The company has 4 more outstanding preferred stocks, but only two are listed on the Stock exchange:

Fifth Third Bancorp 5.10% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H

Fifth Third Bancorp 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (FITBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp 4.90% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J

Fifth Third Bancorp 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock, Series A (FITBP)

Source: Author's database

The first listed preferred stock, FITBI, is fixed-to-floating security, paying a nominal yield of 6.625% before its call date on 12/31/2023 and then switches (by prospectus) to a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 3.71%. With the current rate of the LIBOR of 2.04%, it means that the potential post-call date nominal yield is at 5.75%, quite below the current. With a price of $27.98, FITBI has a 5.92% Current Yield and a Yield-to-Call of 3.57%.

The second, FITBP, was listed in place of the voluntarily delisted MB Financial Inc 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (MBFIO) (as a result of the acquisition of MB Financial by Fifth Third Bancorp). The new Fifth Third Bancorp 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class B Preferred Stock Series A is designed with the same characteristics of the delisted security. It is a fixed-rate preferred stock, like the newly issued IPO, and is callable as of 11/25/2022. FITBP has a nominal yield of 6.00%, and with the current market price of 26.97, its Current Yield and YTC sit at a rate of 5.56% and 3.69%, respectively.

With Yield-to-Worst of the newly issued Series K Preferred Stock of 4.97% (equal to its Current Yield), it is better, compared to the YTW of 3.57% and 3.69% of the other preferred stocks of the group. The new IPO is also the one that is trading at a discount, unlike its relatives that are trading at a significant premium over PAR and their Yield-to-Call is the most probable return one can get. However, the Series K is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, that broke the 5% threshold, which means it has the highest duration and is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between FITBI and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). FITBP is not on the chart because as a recently issued security, it does not have enough trading history. Despite that FITBI is part of the PFF's holdings, it outperforms the benchmark, as during the peak of the recession in the late of the last year when PFF have lost around 12% of its capitalization at its lowest level, the Series I Preferred Stock managed to lose just 6%.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are plenty of Corporate Bonds issued by the company, and the picture below presents just a part of all:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I will choose a bond that matures 8 months earlier than the call date of the newly issued preferred stock, FITB4790624.

Source: FINRA | FITB4790624

FITB4790624, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a 'BBB+', has a maturity date of 01/25/2024 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.412%. This should be compared to the 5.07% Yield-to-Call of the Series K Preferred Stock, but when making that comparison, do remember that new IPO's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. This result is a yield spread of around 2.66% between the two securities. However, we have to take into account the new preferred stock is trading below its par value, and actually its 4.97% current yield is what makes a yield spread of 2.56% between the bond and the preferred. Still, despite the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating of the Notes, the new IPO looks the better one. Moreover, unlike the bond, it pays a qualified distribution.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Regional - Midwest Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. The first bubble chart presents the preferred stocks by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

As in the family, except for the new IPO, all preferred stocks are trading above their par value, and the Current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best, and only for the Series K is its Yield-to-Worst. It seems that FITBO has an advantage as regards to this metric, but it is the issue with the lowest nominal yield. So, on a comparative basis, I would prefer ASB-E instead. It has a pretty higher nominal yield, its YTW is close to the new IPO's, and still if it does not get called, ASB-E gives 5.59% current yield.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, has a par value of $25 and a positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks is eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Again, the situation here is the same as in the sector. Except the new one, all preferred stocks are trading at a premium and their Yield-to-Call is their Yield-to-Worst, expressing the Yield curve of all banking preferreds. The IPO has quite higher YTC than the rest, but it is its Yield-to-Best, for which its placement on the curve is inappropriate and, therefore, presented in a purely informative way. As for the group's current yields, the FITB Series K Preferred Stock gives the second lowest return, as only FRC-H has lower CY.

All BB+ Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a BB+ Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

Subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, we may redeem the Series K Preferred Stock at our option (I) in whole or in part, from time to time, on any dividend payment date, on or after September 30, 2024, and (II) in whole, but not in part, at any time following the occurrence of a “regulatory capital event” as described herein in each case, at a redemption price per share equal to the fixed liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, plus an amount equal to any declared but unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the redemption date, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends. Any decision we may make at any time to propose a redemption of the Series K Preferred Stock will depend upon, among other things, our evaluation of our capital position, the composition of our stockholders’ equity and general market conditions at that time.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Fifth Third Bancorp

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repurchases of shares of our common stock. This offering is being undertaken as part of our 2019 capital plan as approved by our board of directors. Additional capital actions may be undertaken by us pursuant to our capital plan.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Fifth Third Bancorp

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $250M, the new IPO can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, FITBO is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company metrics are good. It is well capitalized and pays more than 5x times more dividend on its common stock, that has the lowest rank in the capital structure, than what it will be paying for its preferred stocks. The new IPO has better YTW compared to its relatives, and FITBP has a history of a very good performance against the main fixed-income benchmark, PFF. However, it is the security with the lowest nominal yield from the family, all the fixed-rated preferred stocks issued by a bank, and except for the EIX's 70-year old preferred stocks, also when compared to the issues with the same credit rating. Overall, because of its high vulnerability, the newly issued preferred stock does not fit into my interest.

