HYG: High Yield Has Some Tailwinds

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) as an investment option at its current market price. The high yield corporate debt market has come under some short-term pressure, after being a strong performer for most of 2019. Despite this pressure, or perhaps because of it, I continue to see some value in the space. While high yield spreads have narrowed from over the past few months, they have recently seen an uptick as investors took some risk off the table. The current levels are now well above 1-year lows, which tells me there is plenty of upside if sentiment shifts more bullish. Furthermore, the market appears to be banking on at least one, if not two, more .25 basis point interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. With this dovish outlook, investors may very well be keen to lock in some higher yields, and HYG offers just that. Finally, while the high yield bond market is seeing an uptick in defaults, this is being driven largely by the Energy sector. This is an area that HYG is underweight, so I don't see it as a major headwind for the fund at this time.

Background

First, a little about HYG. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds". Currently, the fund is trading at $86.10/share and has a current yield of 5.26%. I reviewed HYG for the first time about nine weeks ago, and I slapped a "neutral" rating on the fund. While I saw some value, there were also some risks in the market that I felt could pressure HYG in the short-term. In hindsight, this was a reasonable call, as HYG has essentially been flat since that time, while the broader equity market has come under some selling pressure, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the dramatic shift in market sentiment in the short-term, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess HYG to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I believe HYG's next move will be higher, and I will explain why in detail below.

Widening High Yield Spreads Offers Potential Buy Opportunity

To start, I want to take a look at high yield spreads, which is the difference between what the sector offers compared to treasuries. In my last review, I noted how there was room to tighten further, but there was potential for widening as well, with spreads sitting in a mid-range. Clearly, the spreads have been widening in the short term, as investors are contending with market volatility, economic growth concerns, and an impeachment inquiry. As you can see, heading in to October, high yield spreads saw a sharp move higher:

Source: Lord Abbett

Clearly, investors have been demanding higher yields from the speculate grade sector of late. However, the 1-year chart also shows quite a bit of volatility in the spreads, and plenty of potential for narrowing from here. In fact, spreads are noticeably higher than their 1-year low, suggesting if the risk-on trade resurfaces, there is quite a bit of upside potential for this sector.

Defaults On The Rise, Led By Energy Sector

While I just mentioned the potential for spread narrowing could be a tailwind for funds like HYG, there is certainly the potential for further widening, which is an important headwind to consider. While we won't know what the next move will be until it happens, there are areas of concern in the speculative grade market. In fact, when measured in terms of total dollars, defaults within the high yield bond sector are up noticeably this year, and are not too far off from the 10-year highs of 2016, as shown below:

Source: Market Watch

Clearly, there is trouble brewing in the high yield debt market, so investors need to be aware of the worsening credit environment, compared to the last few years.

However, it is important to consider why we are currently seeing the increase. With crude oil prices sitting in the low to mid $50/barrel range, the Energy sector has been understandably pressured. This reality has led to some notable defaults within the Energy sector, including the year's second largest default from oil field servicing company Weatherford International Ltd (OTCPK:WFTIQ), which filed for bankruptcy on $7.4 billion of high-yield debt. This certainly had an impact on the amount of high yield in default, as it represents almost 20% of the defaulted debt this year.

And the pain is expected to continue for the Energy sector. According to data compiled by the Wall Street Journal, the oil and gas sector has the highest distress ratio of any sector in the junk bond market. While the overall junk bond distress ratio rose from 6% to 9.4% in August, the distress ratio for oil and gas producers rose from 18% to 36% during the same time frame. This indicates that the worst may not be over, and further volatility could be forthcoming in the high yield bond market.

With that in mind, why am I now recommending HYG? The primary reason is that HYG does not have very much Energy sector exposure. While it is the fourth largest individual sector within the portfolio, it comprises only 12% of total assets, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, HYG is more heavily exposed to Consumer-oriented sectors, and the Communications sector. While the Energy exposure is certainly something to monitor, the recent defaults have not seemed to have had too big an impact on HYG. Considering the relatively limited exposure to the most troubling area in the market today, I think HYG is a viable option to take some risk with high yield debt.

BB/B-Rated Debt Out-Performing

My next point is related to the underlying holdings of HYG. As far as below-investment grade bonds are concerned, HYG holds the majority of its bonds in the upper-levels of this sector. In fact, BBB and BB rated debt combine to make up over 87% of the fund, which is relatively unchanged since July:

Source: iShares

As you can see, while only a slight percentage of the fund is in investment-grade debt or cash, the lower rated CCC/CC rated debt makes up just over 10% of total assets. This means, as far as high-yield goes, HYG is on the safer end of the spectrum. Therefore, investors need to understand the BB/B-rated debt will have a large impact on HYG's overall performance, compared to the other rating classes.

With this in mind, it is notable that HYG's BB/B-rated debt exposure is driving gains over the past quarter. In fact, the out-performance over CCC-rated debt is quite noticeable since June, as shown below:

Source: Guggenheim

My takeaway here is investors are actually seeing better returns holding speculative debt in the upper tranches. With HYG holding the majority of its assets in the areas that are out-performing in the short-term, I see this as a tailwind for the fund heading in to 2020.

Interest Rates Are A Tailwind

My final point relates to the potential for further Fed easing before 2020. At present, the sentiment is a bit more dovish than I would have expected a few months ago, and that has helped fixed-income demand across most types, including municipals, investment-grade corporates, and government bonds. High yield debt is no exception, as investors are looking to lock in higher yields before the Fed sends interest rates lower still. This helps provide some demand support for funds like HYG, and it looks set to remain that way over the next few months.

The reason for this outlook is investors are now forecasting another Fed cut later this month in the October meeting, according to data from CME Group:

Source: CME Group

As you can see, the market is fairly confident in another .25 basis point cut in a few weeks. Furthermore, CME Group's data suggests an almost 39% chance of another rate cut at the December Fed meeting, meaning rates could end the year substantially lower than where they sit today.

My takeaway here is this could be a short-term tailwind for HYG. With rates already low, and likely heading lower, investors will be tempted to reach for yield. This should benefit funds with above-average income streams. Of course, if the market is simultaneously getting weaker and the macro data is suggesting cuts are necessary to prevent a recession, high yield might see some pressure. This would be because, while investors would want to lock in higher yields, they may view default risk as too high to justify buying speculative grade debt. For now, I see little short-term risk of a recession, and feel that investors could find some value in funds like HYG. But, for the longer term, investors will need to consider their personal risk tolerance and if being exposed to lower-rated debt is too much risk when the economic cycle ultimately reverses.

Bottom line

HYG has been a strong performer this year, but has met some short-term pressure, along with most of the stock market. Despite expressing a cautious outlook back in July, I now see a relatively good entry point for the more risk taking investor. With high yield spreads having widened in the short-term, the potential upside has also grown if this debt comes back in to favor. And that certainly could happen. With interest rates heading lower, speculative grade defaults outside the Energy sector remaining low, and the potential for a positive trade outcome when U.S. and China representatives meet later this month, investors who see current drops as buying opportunities may want to consider HYG. With a yield above 5%, and holdings in the higher-rated junk debt categories, I think HYG will see a move higher in the coming months, and suggest investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.