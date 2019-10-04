Dollar General: A Tale Of Outstanding Growth, Misleading EPS And An Overpriced Stock

The recommended course of action is to SELL and wait for a price correction - and then buy.

The “adjusted” earnings per share, as reported for the second quarter, are utterly misleading.

Dollar General's newest store

Growth and share buybacks

If we look over Dollar General’s income statements for the past 12 years, the results look like they've been taken out of a textbook.

Chart 1: DG income statement

It is almost a perfect line of growth in all of the key metrics: revenue, gross income, EBITDA, net income. If someone presented a business plan with 12-year growth projections, which looked like this, we would all consider it to be too optimistic. Yet, this virtually perfect growth is the reality for Dollar General, a company that has been continuously thriving in the retail market for over a decade. So far, there is no limit in sight to their growth.

Additionally, a strong stock buyback program has significantly contributed to DG stock delivering truly outstanding returns. Since the IPO in late 2009, the company has bought back about 24% of its initial outstanding shares.

Chart 2: DG outstanding shares

Margins

Not everything is perfect though. Dollar General’s operating margins have been on a downward trend since 2013, as depicted in the chart below.

Chart 3: DG margins

Unlike Target (NYSE:TGT), which has been experiencing growth in margins in the past few quarters, there is no such trend discernible in DG’s financials. For a closer look, if you’re interested, take a look at chart 4.

Chart 4: DG quarterly margins

On the other hand, net margins have been continuously trending higher. This is due to low interest rates and a lower tax rate. As interest and tax rates are outside of any company’s ability to influence them, it is the operating margin, which makes or breaks the long-term success of a business. It is very good that the management is aware of this, as CEO, Todd Vasos, said in the latest earnings conference call:

And I would tell you that we feel good about where we are today on the strategic initiatives we have out there. We have a plethora of them as you know, but the great thing is we're executing at a high level across all of them. And many of them are aimed right at gross margin and some of them are aimed right at the SG&A line to continue -- so that we can continue to grow our operating margins. And that's really what we're squarely focused on is operating margins.

The “adjusted” EPS

On Aug. 29 Dollar General published its results for the second quarter of 2019. While the net income for the quarter grew 4.7% year-over-year (yoy), continuing share buybacks have helped an even stronger growth in earnings per share, which increased 8.3%. The company also published an “adjusted“ EPS of $1.74 and an “adjusted” 14.5% EPS yoy growth. This figure is completely misleading and I suspect it has contributed to the further bubble inflation of DG’s stock price.

Here is what happened. In the Dollar General’s latest 10-Q statement, in the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, the note on legal proceedings states:

In the 13-week period ended August 2, 2019, the Company recorded an accrual of $31.0 million for losses the Company believes are both probable and reasonably estimable relating to certified class actions and associated matters in Wage and Hour/Employment Litigation and Consumer/Product Litigation.

This is the first time that the company has specified an amount of accrual recorded for potential legal expenses. I went back and checked DG’s annual reports for each of the past six years, and a number of their quarterly reports. All of them contain just a general note:

From time to time, the Company is a party to various legal matters involving claims incidental to the conduct of its business, including actions by employees, consumers, suppliers, government agencies, or others. The Company has recorded accruals with respect to these matters, where appropriate, which are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

This means that the company has always recorded accruals for legal expenses, but they have never before disclosed precise amounts. It is exactly this amount of USD 31 million, which makes up the difference of USD 0.09 in the quarterly EPS, as disclosed by the company in their quarterly earnings news release.

Therefore, comparing the adjusted second quarter 2019 EPS of USD 1.74 with per-share earnings in any historical quarter represents an “apples to oranges” comparison. Historical comparisons would only make sense if the company went back and retroactively disclosed the earnings adjusted for potential legal expenses in the periods, which would serve as a basis for calculating the growth. However, because they haven’t done so, the claimed “adjusted” 14.5% EPS yoy growth overinflates the real growth and should be completely ignored. Seeking Alpha rightfully does so on DG’s earnings surprise page, however, other publishers like Yahoo Finance or Barron's have forwarded the misinformation about the “adjusted” EPS of USD 1.74, and the alleged 14.5% growth, without reservations.

Overall, the stock is up approximately 13.5% over the past month since the second quarter’s earnings were reported.

Stock is outperforming peers

In my previous article about Target, I presented Dollar General as an example of a company that has been returning outstanding returns to shareholders. Indeed, in the pool of comparable companies, it has consistently come out on top. (I have used Target, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), The Kroger (NYSE:KR), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) as peers.) The following two charts depict DG’s and the closest runner-ups’ (while ignoring peers who underperformed, to keep the charts uncluttered) stock returns since 2010 and 2017.

Chart 5: DG, COST and DLTR total returns since 2010

Chart 6: DG, COST, WMT and TGT total returns since 2017

Both charts have Dollar General as the company with the highest total return. It is only if we zoom to 2019 that DG comes in second to Target Corporation.

Chart 7: DG, TGT and COST total returns in 2019

Additionally, chart 8 shows the relationship between the forward P/E ratio and the long-term earnings growth estimate (as provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence as analysts consensus) for Dollar General and the selected group of peers.

Chart 8: DG and peers, P/E vs. long-term earnings growth

It is noticeable that Dollar General has the highest projected earnings growth rate among the nine observed companies, while the P/E ratio is a little above the group’s average. It is reasonable to expect that the market values a faster growth company at a higher P/E.

However, the price to earnings ratio is dangerously high

I have already presented my case that the market is too optimistic about Target in my previous article, but what about Dollar General? Is the current valuation sustainable in the light of historic experience?

The next chart shows trailing 12 months P/E and DG’s stock price since 2010. Remember that DG had an IPO in November 2009.

Chart 9: DG historical P/E and closing prices

Dollar General stock’s median trailing 12 months P/E over this period was 18.7, as seen in the chart below.

Chart 10: DG median P/E vs. daily closing prices

In chart 9 it can be seen that DG stock has only briefly climbed above the trailing P/E=20, and every time it did, the stock tumbled down in precipitous falls. If we zoom in on the period 2014-2016, for example, and separate price movement and trailing P/E into two charts, we can very clearly see the consequences of the market being overly optimistic.

Charts 11 and 12: DG P/E and closing prices (2014-2016)

On Aug. 25, 2016, DG shares plummeted 17.6%. In searching for the cause of the decline, I found a Motley Fool article, dated Sept. 5, 2016. Quote:

At Dollar General, which had the sharpest drop last month, earnings per share still increased 14% to $1.08 due to a 6% increase in revenue, a modest reduction in expenses, and a share buyback program that reduced shares outstanding by more than 4% in the last year. With a profit margin near 6%, Dollar General remains one of the most efficient retailers on the market.

Truly, this did not sound like a company in trouble, yet the stock lost 17.6% of its value in one day. Once a stock is overpriced, it is literally like a statue on glass legs. It only takes a light breeze to crush it. A similar situation occurred in February 2018, when the stock lost 17% of its value over the course of the month.

To complete the picture of how the stock has traded in the past, here is an overview of DG’s stock median P/E over each of the past 10 years, including 2019 to date.

Chart 13: DG median P/E in each of the past 10 years

Throughout 2019, Dollar General stock climbed ever higher, pushing the P/E ratio above the historically sustainable levels.

Chart 14: DG P/E in 2019

A high P/E ratio has to be backed up with a high projected growth rate. Way back in 2010, when the stock traded at P/E=24, both revenue and net income growth rates were significantly higher than they are today.

Chart 15: DG trailing 12 months revenue growth rate, since 2010

Chart 16: DG trailing 12 months net income growth rate, since 2010

While the analysts’ consensus puts the projected Dollar General’s long-term annual earnings growth rate at 11%, short and medium-term stock price movements will be determined by the growth in the next few years. Consensus forecasts are shown in Table 1.

Table 1

For the next three years, analysts’ consensus forecasts project annual revenue growth rates between 6.9% and 7.9%, and annual net income growth rates between 6.4% and 9.6%. While these are excellent rates, they are very much in line with historical averages. As for the earnings growth rate, chart 16 clouds the picture due to the very high growth rates in 2010 and 2011, so here is how growth trended in the more “moderate” years.

Chart 17: DG trailing 12 months net income growth rate, since 2012

This chart confirms my estimate that projected net income growth, in the next three years, represents normal growth rates, which the company experienced regularly over the past decade. Therefore, I can reach no other conclusion but that the stock will revert to its historical trading multiples, as I see no catalyst to keep them at an elevated level for a prolonged time period.

Conclusion

From the point of view of investors, as a company, Dollar General is one of the best retailers, if not the best, in the General Merchandise Stores group. Over the past decade, it has grown continuously and delivered outstanding returns to shareholders, outperforming both the general market and its peers. While the company faces a moderate challenge regarding the operating margin, Dollar General’s business model has proven resilient and the consensus among the analysts is that the strong growth will continue in the years to come. Therefore, in the long run, DG stock is one that should find itself as a long-term hold in investors’ portfolios.

Nevertheless, the stock is currently significantly overpriced, when compared against historical norms for the company. Additionally, it is possible that the utterly misleading “adjusted” EPS of $1.74, reported for the last quarter, has pushed the stock price even higher, in an already very strongly performing 2019.

The following table shows the projected DG stock price, based on:

1. Analysts’ consensus EPS estimates for the next three years, as provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence

2. P/E values of 18.7 (DG’s median trailing 12 months P/E since 2010), 24.3 (DG’s median trailing 12 months P/E in 2010, the year of the stock’s highest valuation) and 20 (my eyeball estimate of an above average, yet at least barely sustainable, P/E which DG stock has often reached in the most optimistic periods).

Table 2

At the time of writing this article, the DG stock price is $159.6. This leaves no room for further growth unless we treat the highest P/E of the decade as sustainable in the long term. My recommendation at this time is SELL, but watch the stock closely for price corrections. If the price drops below $125 per share, Dollar General’s stock becomes a STRONG BUY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.