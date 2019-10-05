Surprise Share Offering By TerraForm Power Upsets The Market

To me, it looks like a mix of debt reduction and seizing the opportunity of a strong stock price.

On Friday, TerraForm Power (TERP) announced that it would issue shares to fund working capital as well as ‘general corporate purposes’. Though clearly the market wasn’t happy, sending the stock down. Also, aside from the 5% decline in the stock the day prior to announcement, there were no signs that this issue was about to happen. Investors are left with questions that I will try to answer in this article. First of all: what do they need the money for? Second: how does the money they raise affect the company’s multiples? But before that we’ll review some basics of the deal.

How much money are they raising?

So far, TerraForm has raised $251m (release). When we add the $50m which is to go to BAM, the grand total is $300m before fees. As BAM currently owns about 65% of TERP, BAM is clearly diluting its stake in this share issue. The $50m should probably be seen as a show of faith, to keep the share price strong, as more issues could come and a strong price reduces dilution.

The price of the offering is also interesting. The number of shares issued was 14.9m, so the price per share works out to $16.84, far below Wednesday’s close and a discount of 2.1% to Thursday’s close of $17.20.

What do they need the money for?

One logical explanation behind the reason why they need to raise money was the focal point of my last article on TERP. The main thesis was that corporate leverage was very high compared to other YieldCos and that there was no obvious path to repay this debt from company cash flows. Corporate debt differs from project debt because project debt is repaid from pre-CAFD cash flows. So in effect, corporate debt is an easy way to beef up short term CAFD multiples or dividend yield. This corporate debt is a concern, as it is a whopping $2bn, which is rather high compared to an aspired CAFD level of about $220m and ttm EBITDA of $609m according to Seeking Alpha data.

Source: TERP 2Q19.

Aside from the obvious issue that there is no evident plan to pay it back, the downside of corporate debt is that it reduces the company’s flexibility to acquire assets. Yet it doesn’t explain why they raise equity now.

One possibility that could explain the timing is that TERP wants (or has) to fix its balance sheet prior to concluding on a deal with Pattern Energy Group (PEGI), following the interest of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) in PEGI.

It could also be to test the markets, to see how investors react to a share issue (and perhaps even dilution) if a deal were to happen. I find it likely that BAM noticed the high share price and asked TERP to issue shares.

How does the issue affect multiples?

The table below shows the multiples of TERP before and after the equity issue. It is to be expected that cash flow multiples are hit, but that EV multiples remains unchanged.

Pro forma is based on 227m shares, $300m corporate repaid at an average interest rate of 4.9% while accounting for a 25% tax shield on debt. Source: author’s own estimates. CAFD, EBITDA run-rate give full credit to management savings initiatives. Calculations used a share price of $16.80 of 10am on Friday.

As it seems, multiple aren’t hit too hard by this share issue because TERP was trading at such expensive CAFD multiples that equity was almost as ‘cheap’ to the company as debt. The dividend also doesn’t seem to suffer much from this move. I think that the valuation, at least partly, explains why the company and its sponsor thought it was a good idea to issue equity.

To put into perspective how expensive or cheap TERP is compared to its peers, I have added a multiples valuation overview below.

*Net project debt was excluded in EV for this calculation, and interest on corporate debt was added back to CAFD. **Pro forma payout calculates payout on run rate CAFD. Source: author’s own calculations and estimates. For 2019/2020 estimates, CAFD and EBITDA, midpoint of respective company guidance was used whenever available. For NEP, the proportionate share of debt, EBITDA, and CAFD to public unitholders was used after also accounting for convertible preferred shares and financing deals.

The only stock to beat TERP on my favorite metric of EV/CAFD is NEP, which I think is overpriced. More problematic is that the assets mix and contracted revenue duration of TERP are worse than for most of its peers. TERP has a large share of CSP solar (regulated solar in chart below) that will be pretty much worthless after its regulated return period expires. Atlantica Yield (AY) has similar assets in Spain and in this recent article I shined a little bit more light on my view of these assets.

Source: author’s own estimates.

Conclusion

To me, it looks like TerraForm Power decided to take advantage of the high price of its shares to issue some shares. Two important side goals were probably to reduce debt and to ‘test the waters’. With respect to testing the waters, the issue wasn’t a great success: the company’s market pro-forma market capitalization has roughly remained stable since the price level of $18.25 earlier this week, despite issuing $300m worth of shares. To me, this shows that investor confidence is fragile and that high corporate debt levels do inflate the value of YieldCos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY, CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.