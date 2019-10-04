Beam Therapeutics Files Initial IPO Registration

BEAM is still at pre-clinical stage, so is an ultra-high-risk biopharma firm.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates using its novel gene editing technology.

Beam Therapeutics has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is advancing a pipeline genetic therapeutics for serious diseases with the goal of creating life-long cures.

BEAM is developing unique gene-editing technologies, but the firm is still at pre-clinical stage, so is extremely high-risk for IPO investors.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Beam was founded in 2017 to develop life-long genetic treatments for serious diseases by editing a single gene pair.

Management is headed by CEO and Director John Evans, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Senior Vice President for Corporate Development and Portfolio Leadership.

Traditional gene-editing technologies, such as CRISPR, Zinc Fingers, Arcuses, and TAL Nucleases, work by making a targeted double-stranded break in the DNA and rely on cellular mechanisms to complete the editing process.

Management says that traditional approaches are effective in the case of a disruption of gene expression, but they lack control of the outcome, have low efficiency of precise correction, and can result in unwanted DNA modifications.

Beam has developed a gene editing technology that enables the company to develop medicines that use CRISPR’s detection mechanism to locate and land on a piece of DNA, where an attached base-editing enzyme, such as deaminase, modifies a single base pair without making double-stranded breaks.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s technology:

Source: Rett Syndrome Research Trust

In 2020, management expects to obtain preclinical proof-of-concept in vivo, including engraftment of ex vivo base-edited human cells in mice or base editing with adeno-associated viral vectors [AAV] or lipid nanoparticles [LNP] in non-human primates, which, if successful, would enable the firm to file applications for investigational new drugs [IND] in 2021.

The company’s lead drug candidate is currently being investigated for its efficacy in the treatment of sickle cell disease, a severe inherited blood disease, caused by a single-point mutation in the beta globin gene at the sixth amino acid [E6V mutation].

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Additionally, although no clinical trials have been conducted, and there is no guarantee that Beam’s clinical trials will yield similar results, management says it has demonstrated in cell lines ‘the ability of base editors to perform simultaneous multiplex editing with very high efficiencies and without any detectable chromosomal rearrangements.’

The firm intends to engineer allogeneic CAR-T products by multiplex editing T cells from healthy donors, with an initial focus on the treatment of relapsed, refractory, pediatric T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia [T-ALL] and pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia [AML].

Other drug targets currently being investigated include Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency [AATD], an inherited disorder that can cause progressive lung and liver disease, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1A, also known as the Von Gierke disease, an inborn disorder of glucose metabolism which results in low blood glucose levels, as well as Stargardt disease - an inherited disorder of the central region of the retina, causing progressive vision loss.

Investors in Beam Therapeutics include F-Prime Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, Redmile Group, Altitude Life Science Ventures, GV (GOOG), Omega Funds, Eight Roads Ventures, and Osage University Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global gene editing market is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2016 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the rising prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders, rising demand for synthetic genes, and increased production of genetically modified crops and organisms, as well as an increasing preference for personalized medicine.

The CRISPR technology segment is the fastest growing as business revenue is expected to surpass $3 billion by 2024 due to its wider applications in genetic engineering as well as the speed and specificity of edits carried out using it.

According to another 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global sickle cell disease treatment market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2018 and 2024.

Currently, about 20 to 25 million people globally are living with inherited sickle cell traits and about 300,000 infants are born with the disease annually.

It is common among people of African, Middle Eastern, as well as South Asian descent and an increase in immigration, improvements in the healthcare sector, as well as the widespread population of African descent are some of the factors expected to drive the global market.

Major competitors that provide or are developing gene editing technologies include:

Agilent Technologies (A)

Allele Biotech

Bio-Rad (BIO)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Dharmacon (LON:HZD)

Other competitors that are developing treatments for Sickle cell disease include:

Emmaus Medical (OTC:EMMA)

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

bluebird bio (BLUE)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

BEAM’s recent financial results are typical of pre-clinical stage biopharma IPO firms in that they feature nominal revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its pipeline of drug treatment targets.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $126.8 million in cash and $36.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

BEAM intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. I would expect to see this feature in a future filing as it is typical of successful life science IPOs.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for continued research and development of our portfolio of base editing programs, including preclinical studies and advancement through potential preclinical proof-of-concept for our three delivery modalities; for IND-enabling studies and the potential initiation of clinical studies for certain of our current programs; for continued advancement of our platform technologies and discovery-stage research for other potential programs; and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are JPMorgan, Jefferies, Barclays, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

BEAM is seeking public investment to advance its gene editing-based pipeline of pre-trial stage treatment candidates.

The firm is an extremely early-stage biopharma, probably one of the earliest-stage biopharmas I’ve seen attempt to go public.

The earliest potential milestone is a pre-clinical readout of a proof-of-concept in vivo test of its system sometime in 2020.

The market opportunities for its target indications are large, but those markets also have significant competition from major pharma firms.

Management has disclosed no commercial collaborations or partnerships.

The BEAM approach to gene editing certainly has promise, but the firm is extremely early-stage.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

