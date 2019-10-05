Occidental Petroleum: 3 Things Investors Need To Know About This 7.4% Yielding Stock

Occidental's risky acquisition is likely to pay off, making it a potentially attractive high-yield deep value stock.

Occidental made its final $57 billion (including debt) offer for Anadarko on May 6, and since then the stock has crashed 27%.

As you know, we frequently provide readers with "Real Asset" articles that include REITs, MLPs, yield-cos, and infrastructure. We also plan to enhance coverage on private equity firms such as Blackrock (NYSE:BX) and KKR (NYSE:KKR).

Our motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always."

Yield and value traps are to be avoided like the plague, which brings me to the issue of battered oil producer Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

We've gotten several requests to analyze this company from readers and members who want to know if that 7.4% yield is safe.

(Source: Ycharts)

Occidental's share price peaked at about $110 in 2011, a full eight years ago, and has since fallen 61%. Even factoring in dividends, which have grown every year since then, investors who bought at the top are sitting on -47% total returns.

Occidental's yield recently hit a 29-year high, only being eclipsed by the 1990 yield that came right before it's 40% dividend cut.

(Source: Ycharts)

The share price is now trading at a 13-year low, despite management vowing to continue the 17-year dividend growth streak. In other words, the market is pricing in A LOT of fear, uncertainty, and doubt regarding this company.

However, the market often grossly overreacts to perceived risks, creating potentially attractive high-yield, deep value opportunities for patient income investors who use proper risk management.

So let's take a look at why the market hates Occidental, including the risks and potential rewards of the $57 billion (including debt) Anadarko (NYSE:APC) acquisition. Most importantly we'll examine its dividend safety, and whether or not this company is a potentially great deep value stock or a value trap to avoid.

(Source)

Fact 1: Why Occidental Is Taking Such A Big Risk With Buying Anadarko

(Source: Ycharts)

Wall Street is understandably skeptical of big M&A, especially debt-funded deals.

Wall Street is understandably skeptical of big M&A, especially debt-funded deals. That's because, according to the Harvard Business Review, about 80% of such deals fail to deliver long-term shareholder value. That's especially true if a company overpays for assets, which some analysts believe OXY did with Anadarko.

Evercore ISI says the deal "destroys value" and JPMorgan downgraded the stock as well, concerned about the dividend's sustainability in the face of so much extra debt (Occidental roughly doubled its enterprise value with this acquisition).

On May 16 Argus analyst Bill Selesky downgraded the company, saying he's skeptical of the $3.5 billion in expected synergies and that raising its bid to $76 per Anadarko share vs. $65 from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will end up badly given that Anadarko's LNG and Gulf of Mexico operations aren't a good fit for the company's mostly US shale focused business model.

It doesn't help that famous activist hedge fund investor Carl Icahn who owns 5% of OXY launched a proxy fight in July that's trying to replace four Occidental board members and change the bylaws to prevent future such deals, which was structured to avoid an OXY shareholder vote. Icahn's criticism of Occidental has been rather severe, with the hedge fund billionaire saying "This performance record alone should give stockholders the chills."

Specifically, Mr. Icahn believes the rapid asset sales to deleverage the balance sheet (more on this in a moment) is an example of terrible capital allocation and was done so that no one would buy Occidental. Basically Icahn has claimed this deal is "extremely risky" and was done so OXY management could protect their jobs ahead of possible M&A activity among major oil companies.

In fairness to Occidental, management expects (and analysts agree) that the Anadarko deal will be highly accretive to FCF/share, even before $3.5 billion in planned synergies and cost reductions.

(Source: investor presentation)

By 2021, assuming $60 US oil, management expects this deal alone, not counting planned production growth, would boost cash flow per share by 40%. Factoring in current long-term oil forecasts, and Occidental's 5% long-term production growth plans, here is the current analyst consensus according to FactSet.

2018 FCF/share: $3.53 (88% payout ratio)

2019 FCF/share: $10.15 (31% payout ratio)

2020 FCF/share: $14.07 (23% payout ratio)

(Source: investor presentation)

Accounting for tax-deductible interest expenses and drilling and development costs, OXY thinks that by 2021 this acquisition will result in 20% cash returns on capital employed, helping increase current ROCE from 12% TTM (8% or higher is good for oil companies across the commodity cycle).

(Source: investor presentation)

By 2021, Occidental estimates that its cash returns on capital will rise to 22%, and its free cash flow yield will be 11%. The most recent company update is that cost cutting is ahead of schedule and 2021 FCF margin is expected to be 12%, double what it is today.

5% is good long-term FCF margins for oil companies and Occidental expects Anadarko's integration to roughly double its FCF margin over the next two years.

(Source: investor presentation)

Occidental has spent several years refocusing its business model around lower-cost US shale basins, including the Permian Super Basin. This is where breakeven costs are often under $30 per barrel and which Rystad Energy estimates could still hold more than 200 billion barrels of recoverable crude.

Anadarko was a major Permian producer, and now 78% of Occidental's production will come from US shale with 41% from the Permian itself. Occidental will now own 23% of the 100 most profitable wells in the Permian, where it uses 27% less frack sand, resulting in more than $500,000 cost savings per well.

According to its September 2019 report, Rystad expects US shale oil production to continue growing rapidly through 2030, led mostly by a continued boom in the low-cost Permian.

Current US shale production 8 million bpd (about 70% of all US oil production)

2030 projected US shale production: 14.5 million bpd (80% increase)

Permian production today: 4.4 million bpd

Permian production in 2030: 7.5 million bpd (70% increase)

It should be noted that Rystad is modeling $55 long-term US oil prices, and if crude actually averages $45 then US shale production in 2030 would be 11.5 million bpd per the Rystad's model. As I explain in section three (valuation and total return potential) estimating cash flow growth for oil companies is tricky due to uncertainties surrounding volatile energy commodity prices.

But basically, Occidental bought Anadarko in order to become the #1 oil producer in the Permian and solidify its claim to No. 1 in enhanced oil production (CO2 injection resulting in very low decline rates and superior long-term profitability).

Is there a lot of risk to a $57 billion M&A deal funded about 80% with debt and preferred stock? You bet, but that brings us to the most important thing conservative high-yield investors need to know, which is how safe is Occidental's mouth-watering 7.4% yield.

Fact 2: The Dividend Appears Safe For Now

Dividend Safety Score: 4/5 (above average, less than 2% risk of cut during a typical US recession).

Occidental's dividend track record is among the best in the industry, with 17 consecutive years of payout hikes and no dividend cuts since a 40% reduction in 1991 during that year's recession.

(Source: YCharts)

During the Q2 conference call management made clear that a safe and rising dividend is a top priority.

Over the past 17 years, our track record clearly demonstrates our commitment and ability to consistently grow our dividend and to ensure returning capital to our shareholders remains a top priority " - Cedric Burgher, CFO

CEO Vicki Hollub was even more adamant that the dividend is safe.

We're committed to continuing to increase the dividend. We won't resume share repurchases until our deleveraging goal is complete. As Cedric highlighted, we can and will protect our dividend in the event of any potential commodity price pressures, including, during the transition phase of our integration. In 2020, if we are in a low $40 dollar WTI price environment, we will be able to cover our dividend with hedges in place, and keep production flat with capital spending of $4.8 billion while remaining cash flow neutral. In 2021, our break even position gets back down to $40 WTI with an unhedged position. And as we continue to grow cash, it will drop below $40 WTI." - Vicki Hollub (emphasis added)

OK, so management is rather confident in the safety of this 7.4% yielding dividend. But let's verify that Occidental can actually sustain a safe and slowly growing payout, given the increased risks represented by both this $57 billion acquisition and recession risk now rising to 40% over the next 12 months (according to the bond market).

Occidental's Dividend Growth And FCF Payout Ratios Over The Last 20 Years

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

This table is rather interesting because it shows that over the past two decades, despite the share price going nowhere over the last 13 years, Occidental's strong dividend growth has helped it to more than double the market's 4.7% CAGR total returns.

However, dividend investors will want to note that the free cash flow payout ratio, which needs to be under 100% over the long term to sustain safe dividends, has jumped in recent years. That's due to aggressive dividend hikes between 2010 and 2014, which proved poor timing ahead of the 2014 to 2016 oil crash when crude prices plunged 77% at their peak.

Due to a sharp spike in forecast free cash flow, OXY's FCF payout ratio is expected to range from 23% to 36% from 2019 to 2021.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The only way any oil stock can become a dividend aristocrat (like Exxon and Chevron) is by maintaining a strong balance sheet allowing it to borrow to fund growth and dividends during industry downturns (including recessions).

A 30% debt/capital ratio is considered the upper limit of safe for this industry and OXY's is 32% due to the large amount of debt used to buy Anadarko. S&P did downgrade the company from A to BBB on Aug. 8 when the Anadarko deal closed. The credit rating agency noted it has a stable outlook on OXY's debt, predicated on achieving its asset sale and de-leveraging targets.

S&P Global Ratings' stable outlook on Occidental Petroleum Corp. reflects our view that the company's credit measures will remain consistent with the current rating over the next two years with FFO to debt of more than 20% and debt to EBITDAX of less than 4x. We expect the company to focus on developing its Permian acreage, included the properties it acquired with Anadarko and reducing its debt with proceeds from asset sales." -S&P (emphasis added)

Moody's also downgraded OXY's debt from A3 (S&P A- equivalent) to Baa3 (BBB- equivalent) over the $43 billion in debt and preferred stock required to close this deal, which is expected to more than triple its leverage ratio.

Moody's Vice President Andrew Brooks explained the rationale behind downgrading OXY's debt by three notches.

OXY's acquisition of Anadarko is a significantly leveraging transaction, adding over $40 billion of debt to OXY's capital structure at its outset...While the acquisition will strengthen and diversify OXY's upstream and midstream asset base, adding further scale to its already large position in the Permian Basin, the significant increase in debt leaves the company with less flexibility to confront commodity price volatility. Moreover, OXY could be challenged to deliver the full complement of asset sales, capital and operating cost synergies and execution on the acquired assets to fund the debt reduction required to improve its materially weakened credit metrics... OXY's outlook is stable under the assumption that the company is successful in its effort to reduce debt through asset sale proceeds, and that it generates positive free cash flow. " -Moody's (emphasis added)

(Source: S&P 2018 Global Default Report)

Over the past 30 years, just 7.6% of companies initially rated as BBB went on to default on their bonds. Thus the new BBB S&P rating on OXY indicates that, while debt is a major short to medium-term risk, it's not high enough to make the dividend unsafe, barring a significant and sustained collapse in energy prices.

How low would oil prices have to fall and remain at for Occidental's dividend to become unsafe?

(Source: investor presentation)

Occidental's low-cost structure means that free cash flow would cover the dividend and $3.9 billion in annual capex spending to sustain flat oil production even at $40 oil. US oil currently trades at about $53, meaning that Occidental's long-term plan to grow production 5% annually, financed internally via retained cash flow, remains on track.

(Source: investor presentation)

The company, which normally doesn't hedge, has locked in $74 prices on 23% of its production for next year.

With the additional leverage from the Anadarko acquisition, these new hedges will strengthen our 2020 cash flow in a low oil price environment, and provide additional assurance that our dividend is safe while we are deleveraging." - Occidental CFO

Occidental's plan to strengthen the balance sheet involves $10 to $15 billion in non-core asset sales by mid-2021 that the company says is on track, per its Sept. 30 update.

Occidental remains on track to deliver $10 to $15 billion of planned asset sales and remains confident in its deleveraging strategy." - OXY press release

Since the Anadarko deal closed on Aug. 8, Occidental already has made plenty of strategic deals designed to shed lower profitability assets and pay down debt.

Completed the $3.9 billion sale of Mozambique LNG Stake to Total (TOT) for $3.9 billion

Entered into definitive agreements to sell all African assets for $8.8 billion

Sold stakes in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) for $650 million

Announced a $750 million joint venture with Columbian oil company Ecopetrol (EC) to grow production on part of its Midland (Permian) acreage that's expected to close by the end of the year

Plans to sell its majority stake in Western Midstream Partners (WES), most likely to Private Equity Firms Blackstone and Apollo Global

S&P says that OXY will get an upgrade should leverage fall to 3.0 or less, which I should note the company has a good track record of maintaining.

Debt/EBITDA of 1.5 or less is considered safe in this industry and OXY's leverage ratio has typically been at or below these levels. The big boost to cash flow expected between 2019 and 2021, both from disciplined drilling, cost reductions, and the Anadarko acquisition, should allow the company to achieve that sub 3.0 target relatively quickly.

(Source: Ycharts)

Now it should be pointed out that the rapid nature of these sales, combined with falling oil prices due to rising recession fears, means that Occidental likely isn't getting top dollar for its assets (Icahn's criticism).

However, management, led by 35-year oil veteran Vicki Hollub, generally has a good track record on capital allocation. Morningstar's Dave Meats explains that despite the questionable nature of how the Anadarko acquisition was forced through, it still considers OXY's management competent and trustworthy.

We also note that the proposed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum was carefully structured to circumvent a shareholder vote, utilizing a large loan from Berkshire Hathaway with potentially expensive warrants attached (to minimize the equity component of the consideration being offered). Though this is a concerning signal we do not believe it justifies a Poor stewardship rating in a vacuum, as Oxy's track record for capital allocation has been otherwise strong. For now, we maintain our Standard stewardship rating." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

We tend to agree, rating OXY a 2/3 on management quality and dividend friendly corporate culture. Not just because OXY has stated that it's committed to a safe and steadily rising dividend (and delivered 17 consecutive years of that). It's also because of its historically above-average returns on invested capital and capital employed (an industry benchmark).

(Source: Ycharts)

8% ROIC and ROCE is considered a benchmark for quality oil companies, and FCF margins of 5% or higher are also an important management quality/dividend safety metric over time.

(Source: Ycharts)

OXY's returns on capital have generally been well above industry peers, and the 8% level investors should watch for. FCF margins also have consistently been strong and have been rising rapidly since 2016 and analysts expect that to continue into next year.

Does this mean that Icahn and other critics of the deal are completely wrong? Not necessarily.

(Source: investor presentation)

Here are the terms of the $10 billion sweetheart deal Berkshire (BRK.B) got for helping to finance this acquisition with preferred stock, part of the way OXY avoided a shareholder vote.

You can see the terms are VERY good for Buffett, including 8% preferred dividends, on perpetual shares. 8% is sky-high yield in today's record low-rate environment, and if Occidental wanted to eliminate those shares, it would have to wait 10 years, and buy them back at a 5% to 10% premium, and only if Berkshire agreed.

If OXY did eliminate its new preferred shares, then Buffett could buy up to 80 million newly issued common ones (11% dilution) at $62.5. $62.5 is below what we estimate the company is worth this year, much less in a decade when it's likely to be worth over $125.

Since 2014 Occidental has written down $19 billion in former acquisitions, part of its shift towards US and Permian shale. The reason OXY reports cash returns on capital employed (CROCE) is because this doesn't include such non-cash impairments. Basically, Occidental's track record on M&A is mixed, which is why the market is so skeptical of the largest acquisition it's ever done.

So why do we still consider management/corporate culture to be 2/3 and not 1/3 like Icahn believes?

(Source: investor presentation)

Because we look at corporate culture through the prism of a dividend investor, meaning a strong track record of sustainable capital returns to investors is enough to give management the benefit of the doubt.

This acquisition's financing was indeed questionable, but as long as Oxy can deliver on its expected 5% production growth and a safe dividend as long as US oil is $40 or above, then we consider it a potentially attractive high-yield stock, at the right price.

Which brings us to the issue of valuation and total return potential.

Fact 3: Occidental Doesn't Appear To Be A Value Trap But A Potentially Strong Buy

The big difference between a value/yield trap and a potentially good deep value investment is whether the fundamentals justify long periods of falling stock prices.

Metric OXY Annualized Growth Rate Since 2006 OXY 20 Year Annualized Growth Rate Adjusted EPS -2.1% 11.2% Operating Cash Flow/Share 6.0% 11.6% FCF/Share 6.1% 13.1% EBITDA/Share 4.9% 9.7% EBIT (pre-tax profit)/share 0.7% 8.3% Dividend 13.2% 10.3%

(SourceS: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Management's job is to grow long-term shareholder value, which is ultimately a function of earnings, cash flow, and dividends.

As you can see, since 2006 and over the past 20 years, Occidental's fundamentals have actually been growing at a decent pace, especially its dividend.

Company Quality (11 Point Scale) Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Occidental Petroleum 8 (above average) 7.4% $43 $64 33% 13% to 27%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

We value Occidental on a 20-year time frame when EBITDA/share has grown about 7% annualized. Applying the 20-year average multiples to EBITDA, adjusted earnings, operating cash flow, EV/EBITDA and EBIT (plus the five-year average yield), we estimate the company is worth about $64 in 2019.

A 33% historical discount creates a high margin of safety for a level 8/11 above-average quality company.

Chuck Carnevale's favorite intrinsic value metric, which he has found works well for nearly all companies over his 50-year career in asset management, is EBITDA/share. This is what we use to model Occidental's long-term total return potential. Here are the current consensus EBITDA growth forecasts for Occidental, according to FactSet Research.

2019 EBITDA growth: 12%

2020 growth: 38%

2021 growth: 6%

2022 growth: 16%

Long-term FactSet consensus: NA

Reuters long-term consensus: -8.9% CAGR

Now forecasting cash flow and earnings growth for oil producers is obviously more challenging than your average company. The volatile nature of crude prices means that wide error bars are required and often times analysts don't even want to make long-term growth estimates (possibly why FactSet reports no long-term consensus available).

We consider the Reuters consensus to be rather pessimistic given that Occidental is likely to grow strongly in the next few years, even after 2020's big growth spike from the Anadarko deal.

However, we can't totally ignore the possibility of weak or even negative growth because as you can see, OXY has had plenty of long periods of flat or even negative growth in the past.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

5% to 10% long-term growth is what I consider reasonable from OXY over several economic cycles. Over the next five years, 0% to 10% growth is likely, depending on whether we have a recession that depressed oil prices and for how long.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even assuming no cash flow growth (a rather conservative assumption) OXY is trading at just a low valuation that merely reverting to its historical 5.85 EBITDA multiple would deliver nearly 14% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If we avoid a recession and OXY delivers 10% CAGR cash flow growth, then it might more than triple investor money over the next half-decade.

Reasonable buy at fair value = $64

Good buy (15% margin of safety based on quality): below $55

Strong buy (25% margin of safety): below $48

Very strong buy (35% margin of safety): below $42

Occidental is a nearing "very strong-buy" right now and we consider its generous and still safe yield and 13% to 27% long-term return potential to make it a strong buy right now.

However, that's only for patient long-term investors who are comfortable with the inherently cyclical and volatile nature of commodity prices and who buy OXY as part of a diversified balanced portfolio (which includes the appropriate allocation of stocks/bonds/cash for their needs).

Given its quality, risks, and growth prospects we consider a 5% or less position size on Occidental to be reasonable and prudent for most readers. Since recession risk is now near a 10-year high, and falling oil prices might drive the stock lower in the short term, don't forget to leave room under your risk limit to buy more at potentially even better prices.

Bottom Line: Occidental's Risky Acquisition Is LIKELY To Pay Off Making It A Potentially Attractive High-Yield Deep Value Stock

No stock is right for everyone, and by no means do we consider Occidental Petroleum a "must own" name by any means. Oil stocks are naturally volatile due to cash flow that's completely outside of management's control and determined by global commodity markets.

Occidental's current bear market is understandable given the risky nature of paying so much for Anadarko and more than tripling its leverage ratio. Management's deleveraging and cost-cutting based growth plan is designed to remain intact as long as US oil prices stay at $50 or more.

That plan appears to be on track for now, but should crude fall a bit more then Occidental will not have much room to maneuver. The hedges, cost cutting, and asset sales should keep the dividend safe, and a very dividend friendly two-decade record of sustainable capital returns means we are willing to give management the benefit of the doubt.

A 33% discount to fair value means that long-term contrarian high-yield investors might want to consider Occidental Petroleum. Just remember that risk management is the most important part of investing success.

We recommend capping OXY at 5% or less of your portfolio.

We recommend buying 33% to 50% of that amount now, and leaving room for dollar-cost averaging should falling oil prices and or recession in 2021 take it even lower.

