GLD: The Top Is Not In, Not Even Close

The BPGDM could have a little more downside before there's a reversal, but it's close to the level it was in 2016 which marked a short-term bottom for the HUI.

Gold is undervalued in relation to M2 and is in the process of reverting to the mean.

The gold sector bottomed in late 2015 for the physical metal and early 2016 for the mining stocks. Since the low in the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) in December 2015, GLD has risen by 40% - or a 9.51% annualized return. GLD's performance has been comparable to the S&P 500, which has also returned 40% since gold's nadir.

Data by YCharts

However, the risk/reward for GLD has been much more favorable compared to the U.S. equity market. Gold is a safe haven asset, one that had vastly superior value (and far less downside potential) than general equities did when the metal was trading at $1,050 per ounce almost 4 four years ago. The story is no different today given the similar expansion in value for both asset classes. The S&P 500 is trading near record non-financial crisis P/E levels and would need to decline over 30% to get back in line with its historical mean price-to-earnings ratio, while gold is still well under fair value.

GLD has pulled back slightly from its peak last month, but the mining stocks have experienced a far greater contraction in value. By no means though does this decline signal the run is over. I believe this is just consolidation and there will be continued strong gains in the sector over the years that follow.

The decisions made by the Federal Reserve and U.S. Congress/President over the next 3-5 years - as it relates to monetary policy and deficit spending - will determine the length of the gold bull.

Why Gold Has Surged In Value

It's not the dollar that drives gold, nor geopolitical issues or economic outlooks. It's the money supply that ultimately determines gold's fair value (or price). Interest rates can shape money supply, so those are part of the equation, but the direct correlation is with M2.

It's not a coincidence that this surge in gold started as M2 notably increased (by $100 billion) over just a two-week period this past May and has since risen another several hundred billion dollars. The current U.S. money stock eclipsed $15 trillion a few weeks ago.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Below are two tables are taken from the Federal Reserve's weekly money stock report - the top one is from April, and the bottom one is from the most recent release. The change in the growth rate for M1/M2 has been staggering. The 3-month change at seasonally adjusted annual rates in March was 2.8%, and now it's 8.8%.

(Source For Both Images Above: Federal Reserve)

Putting this in graph form, there is a clear uptick in M2 during the spring and summer months as the trend has gone more vertical. The price of gold is superimposed to show the strong correlation.

(Source: FRED)

Here are M2 and the price of gold back in 2011. Investors were scratching their heads at what was driving gold from $1,500 to $1,900 in the summer of 2011, but look at what the money supply was doing at that time.

(Source: FRED)

Gold doesn't follow the money supply in lockstep, rather the metal will spend long periods below or above it, oscillating around M2 as the money supply continually increases in value year after year. If there is a surge in M2, then gold will respond. If there is flatness, gold will be under pressure. Gold's bull and bear markets are simply the metal closing the gap with the money supply.

Gold was well above fair value back in 2011, and it spent the next two years correcting for this unsupported price and then went nowhere for the 5 years that followed - while at the same time, M2 kept increasing. Now gold is undervalued in relation to M2 and is in the process of reverting to the mean.

(Source: FRED)

At a minimum, I believe gold will get back in line with the money supply, which would put it just under $2,000 per ounce. I think it will end up closer to the $3,000 mark as I expect a substantial overshoot like in previous bull markets, but it also depends on how quickly M2 rises over the next few years and how frothy the market becomes.

Given that the Fed is boxed into a corner and any aggressive increase in rates will blow up the deficit (as interest on the debt would rise exponentially), we could be in the worst-case scenario in 5 years as it will be tough to slow down the growth in the money supply. In that event, my expected target for gold would be too low.

Why GLD And The Miners Are Simply Consolidating Gains

In August, the BPGDM (Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index) was near levels that have always indicated consolidation was on the immediate horizon. In fact, I was warning subscribers at the time that gold mining stocks were "now in that correction window." GLD was in that same conversation as it too was getting over-extended.

The month of September turned out to be when the correction took place. Whether that spills over into October is to be seen; so far there has been some stabilization during the first two days of the month.

But I want to point out the similarities between the 2016 run in the HUI (an index of gold mining stocks) and what's transpired this year.

Notice the May 2016 decline in the HUI where the index topped at ~235 and then dropped just below 200. This was only a one month correction, after which the HUI bolted up to the 285 level. At the beginning of September 2019, the HUI also topped at around 235, and this month-long correction has played out in similar fashion as the HUI almost touched the 200 level earlier this week.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The BPGDM was in nosebleed territory at the end of April 2016 but worked off part of that bullish sentiment by the end of May. However, the index didn't need to bottom at 15-20; it only declined to the 50-55 region. It then hit 100 a few months later as the HUI soared to its ultimate peak in August of that year. Compare that to the recent surge and pullback in the BPGDM, as it reached a high of 85-90 about a month ago and has declined to 60 as of the latest reading. The BPGDM could have a little more downside before there is a reversal, but it's close to the same level it was at in 2016 (which marked a short-term bottom in the HUI). The BPGDM also started at a slightly higher peak this time around, so 60 could satisfy what was required.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The key takeaway is this correction is almost identical to the one from a few years ago. It's highly likely this is just a pause as the sector works off overbought conditions. The BGPDM and HUI are both near levels that marked a bottom in 2016.

I don't believe the HUI has topped and is going back down to the lows from earlier this year. In fact, Monday felt like capitulation in the mining stocks. But there is still some downside risk until GLD and the HUI get back over key support levels.

Many new investors are just now buying into this sector as they are noticing the gains in the physical metal and the mining stocks and want exposure. Some are hesitant, though, as they are concerned it's too late to buy given the returns this year. To which I say: this is just the beginning stages of a bull market, and those jumping in now are still what I consider to be "early adopters." This sector is very far away from reaching bubble territory and there's a long way to go before we see widespread adoption. Simply put, gold is under-owned. The recent pullback in the mining stocks is an opportunity to buy in at much cheaper prices than a month ago.

We are in an environment that will drive more and more interest in precious metals and the miners. Everything is moving quickly due to rising deficits and monetary inflation.

Why Monetary Inflation Will Continue Unabated

I'm bullish on gold because of the extraordinary fundamentals. You have two things working in gold's favor: 1. The annual supply of gold production has nowhere to go but down unless mining companies have higher prices to work with. 2. The only way to solve the spiraling-out-of-control debt crisis in the U.S. is to inflate it away.

Let's focus on the latter point.

The most recent CBO 10-year budget outlook shows an increase in the deficit over the next 10 years compared to May projections. The latest estimate for the total deficit from 2019-2029 is $12.2 trillion or $800 billion more than estimates from just a few months earlier. The increase is the result of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, which was signed into law in early August and raises defense and non-defense budget caps for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 and suspends the debt ceiling through July 31, 2021. While this in and of itself didn't increase the deficit by $1.7 trillion as noted in the graph below, the CBO's projections reflect the assumption-required by law-that future discretionary funding will grow at the rate of inflation after those limits expire. What's somewhat offsetting this $1.7 trillion increase in spending is a $1.4 trillion reduction in net interest.

(Source: CBO)

Because of recent monetary policy changes from the Fed (i.e., rates are now moving lower), the CBO reduced the 2019-2029 average annual interest rate on the 10-year treasury note from the 3.7% in the prior budget outlook, to now just 2.9%. As the U.S. rolls over its debt, it will be doing so at a lower assumed rate according to the CBO, hence $1.4 trillion of reduced spending on interest.

(Source: CBO)

The CBO isn't in the business of projecting monetary policy with a high degree of accuracy. Nobody can precisely pinpoint where rates will be 2-3 years out, let alone 5-10 years. But these projections seem unrealistic given what's occurring with the money supply and considering the U.S. Government is not willing to stick to any "austerity" (and I use that term loosely) measures to rein in spending. It should be noted that the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 was needed in order to circumvent the Budget Control Act of 2011 (which was enacted to raise the debt ceiling and cut the deficit). It should also be noted that there have been a total of four Bipartisan Budget Acts over the last 6 years to raise the deficit spending limits set in the BCA. More than likely, the average rate over the next 10 years will be a couple of hundred basis points higher (maybe more) than 2.4% on the 3-Month T-bill and 2.9% on the 10-Year note. If that is indeed the case, the deficit will be much larger than forecast due to swelling interest payments, which, in turn, will increase the total debt of the U.S. at an even faster pace.

(Source: CBO)

This graph shows how the U.S. continues to spend beyond its means for as far as the eye can see. Outlays exceed tax revenues, and even though revenues will increase over the next decade as a percent of GDP, so will spending as social security and medicare become a more significant burden and defense spending is ratcheted up. A corporation or a consumer can only spend more than they take in for a period of time. But eventually, time runs out, and any debt that was accumulated will need to be serviced. For countries that have their own fiat monetary system, there are limitless funds and deficits and debt grow more extensive at the expense of the currency itself. Money supply soars in this scenario which results in dilution of the currency.

(Source: CBO)

It should be no surprise that the CBO also included this graph in its latest 10-year outlook report. The title is "The Uncertainty of CBO's Baseline Projections of the Budget Deficit." As it states to the right: "CBO estimates that there is a roughly two-thirds chance that in 2024, the deficit as a share of gross domestic product would be 1.9 percentage points smaller or larger than the agency projects." The chances of it being smaller are close to nil. The chances of it being larger are quite favorable.

(Source: CBO)

Treasury yields are plummeting as the Fed lowers rates and economic prospects dim. The yield on the 10-year has been below the 3-month yield since the spring, but now the 10-year minus the 2-year is about to invert as well.

(Source: FRED)

Meanwhile, this is all occurring as the money supply soars. The Fed is doing nothing to stop inflation; in fact, they are stoking inflation even more as they do an about-face on monetary policy.

(Source: FRED)

This is not an encouraging environment for the stock market. Either general equities roll over (which it certainly looks like they are about to), or there is a sudden spike in price inflation and yields reverse (which would likely allow stocks to continue to levitate). Some might think the market should do the opposite in that latter scenario, but as the costs of goods and services increase, stock markets usually grind higher as well. However, these companies are still losing out to inflation, as their costs are rising much faster and to a greater extent than their stock prices. This is why gold will be the most sought after asset class.

Subscribe To The Gold Edge - Current Free Trial Offer To keep up to date with how I'm playing this bull market in gold and gold stocks, just click the "Follow" button below. If you would like additional in-depth analysis of the sector, including all of my top picks, subscribe to The Gold Edge, which is my research-intensive service that provides extensive coverage of the sector. Click here for details.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.