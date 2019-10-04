National Bankshares: High Dividend Yield, But Too Expensive

Dividends are likely to be maintained in 2020 at the current level as the bank is well capitalized and payout ratio is comfortable. Dividend yield of 3.43% is implied.

Earnings of National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH), a community bank holding company, are likely to decline in 2020 due to a dip in net interest margin. The expected decline in earnings is also attributable to a normal increase in non-interest expense. While loan portfolio is expected to continue to grow, the growth is likely to be insufficient to counter the negative effects of lower margins and higher non-interest expense. Despite the prospects of earnings reduction, I expect NKSH to maintain its dividends at the current level.

Loan Growth to Decline in 2020

Demand for credit products is likely to drop in 2020 because of an expected economic downturn. This economic outlook is mostly based on the US-China trade war, which will lead to higher raw material prices and lower global demand, thereby negatively affecting nationwide economy. Effects of trade uncertainties are already visible on the economy, as the United States' manufacturing activity fell to 47.8 in the month of September, the worst level in a decade. A level below 50 shows contraction in the sector. Based on this outlook, I expect growth of NKSH's net loans to drop to 2.0% in 2020 from an expected 4.9% in 2019.

The table below shows my estimates for key balance sheet items.

Decline in Yields to Undermine Lower Funding Cost

NKSH was able to increase its non-interest bearing deposits by 4% in the first six months of 2019, which will keep funding cost low in the future. Non-interest bearing deposits made up 19.0% of total deposits at the end of June 2019, compared with 18.6% at the end of December 2018. Apart from deposit mix, NKSH's funding cost will also benefit from the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut in the first nine months of 2019. Funding cost estimates are shown in the table below. Please note that no further rate cut by the Fed has been incorporated in the estimates. If the tensions between USA and China worsen beyond my current expectation, leading to a deeper economic downturn, then I will revise my estimate downwards. Another factor that will keep funding cost low in the future is NKSH's ability to fund its earnings assets mostly through deposits, instead of using expensive borrowing.

Yields are likely to take a lagged hit from the Fed rate cut due to the fixed rate nature of some of the mortgage loans. I expect yields on average earning assets to dip by 10bps in the second half of 2019 and then by another 4bps in 2020.

The movements in funding cost and yields are expected to result in net interest margin compression of 4bps in second half of 2019 and 6bps in 2020. The table below shows estimates for yields, costs, and margins.

Earnings to Decline by 5.3%

The positive effect of loan growth in 2020 is likely to be cancelled out by a dip in net interest margin, which is expected to lead to reduction in net interest income by 0.2% year over year. Normal growth in non-interest expense, of 2.5% year over year, is expected to further drag earnings. Consequently, I expect NKSH's earnings to decline by 5.3% in 2020. The table below summarizes the income statement estimates.

NKSH Offering High Dividend Yield

I expect NKSH to maintain its semiannual dividend in 2020 at the current level despite prospects of earnings decline. This is because NKSH's capital ratios are extremely high leading to minimal threat of dividend cut. The bank's Tier I capital ratio was reported at 21.63% at the end of June 2019, versus the regulatory requirement of 8.50% (including capital conservation buffer). Further, the expected dividend suggests a comfortable payout ratio of 56% for 2020. Using the October 1, 2019, closing price, my full year dividend estimate of $1.34 implies a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Slight Price Downside Foreseen

As NKSH's return on equity, ROE, is projected to be lower in the future than it has been in the past, using the historical average price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value the company is inappropriate. The table below shows NKSH's historical and forecast ROE. The justified price to book method is more suitable in this situation. This method has been derived from Gordon Growth Model, and it determines justified P/B from the following formula:

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

The projected statements suggest a sustainable ROE of 8.2% (this is the average for 2019 and 2020 expected ROE). Using this value along with a growth rate of 3.0% and required return of 7.2% gives us a justified P/B multiple of 1.23 for the company. Multiplying 1.23 with our forecast book value per share of $31.5 for December end 2020 gives us a target price of $38.7. This price target implies a 0.8% downside from NKSH's October 1, 2019, closing price. The table below gives the valuation inputs.

The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to different levels of the price to book ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

The estimated dividend yield and price downside combine to give a total expected return of 2.6%. Based on the total return, we are adopting a neutral stance on NKSH. Investors should buy the stock if its price drops to below $35.18, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.