Yext: Investment Is A Bargain At Current Valuation

After reporting relatively strong Q2 results, though guiding Q3 below expectations, Yext (YEXT) saw their stock go down nearly 15% in the following trading day. While the initial reaction seemed to be a bit aggressive, the stock slowly recouped most of their loss over the ensuing 3-4 weeks. However, in the past 1-2 weeks, the stock has been weak and is down over 10% since September 20. I think the second pullback in the stock provides a great buying opportunity for investors looking to hold onto a 30%+ revenue growth name for the long term.

Q2 revenue grew 32% to $72.4 million and was above consensus expectations and management's previous guidance range of $70.8-71.8 million. Billings were a little softer than expected, coming in at 19% growth versus expectations for ~25% growth. Management also provided Q3 guidance that was below consensus, though raised full-year revenue slightly more than the Q2 revenue beat.

With the stock still down ~15% since reporting earnings, I think investors should take another stab at valuation. Revenue growth is expected to be ~30% for the year, and I would expect another solid few years of revenue growth yet to come. While margins are still in the red, this is the norm for software companies looking to gain scale and grow revenue at a fast clip. Once the company reaches scale, they will be able to better manage their margins and improve their profitability.

Yext focuses on a niche market of location data which many retail chains (ex: Taco Bell), hotels (ex: Marriott), and other companies (ex: Land Rover) use in order to manage their physical footprints and better query brand-verified answers in search results. Yext Answers also gives user a more "Google" experience, responding with actual answers and not just a list of links to potential answers. This helps Yext's customer base improve their search results and helps consumers better locate those brands.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Q2 revenue grew 32% to $72.4 million, which was above consensus expectations and higher than management's guidance range of $70.8-71.8 million. Revenue growth slightly decelerated from the 35% growth seen last quarter, although the year ago comparison was more challenging in Q2, thus the slight deceleration makes sense. Management noted revenue growth remained strong overall with Yext winning deals across the enterprise and SMB space.

Also during the quarter, Yext closed 10 deals that were >$1 million, three more than the seven deals >$1 million closed in the year ago period. They also closed 90 deals >$100K (compared to 73 deals in the year ago period), which demonstrates the company's ability to grasp larger contracts from more recurring customers.

Billings growth was a slight disappointment during the quarter, growing 19%. This was below expectations for ~25% growth and decelerated from the 29% billings growth seen in Q1. Billings growth remains a great indicator for future revenue growth and with the billings growth in Q2 decelerating more than expected, investors seemed to be quick to take some money off the table. However, billings growth has some level of volatility embedded in the numbers, as exemplified by Yext's largest deal occurring in the year ago period (where billings grew 40%+).

Gross margins were a little weak during the quarter as well, coming in at 74.7%, down from 74.4% in the year ago period. As the company continues to increase their employee count and tighten up their publisher fees, gross margins have become a little more volatile than most software companies. I believe over the longer term, we could see gross margins start to expand above the 75% level.

Non-GAAP operating margins also showed some signs of contraction, coming in at -18.9%, down from -15.4% in the year ago period. Part of this contraction was due to one-time publisher fees that hit the gross margin line in addition to Yext continuing to expand their operating expenses in order to increase their scale.

As typical with other fast-growing software companies, Yext continues to pour a lot of resources into S&M and R&D in order to gain scale. Once software companies reach a certain level of scale and revenue growth starts to naturally decelerate, they will be able to reduce their operating expenses and realize some margin expansion.

EPS during the quarter came in at a loss of -$0.11, which was better than management's guidance for a loss of -$0.12-0.14. I believe the company has several more quarters of negative non-GAAP EPS loss until they achieve greater scale and are able to realize more operating leverage benefits.

Q3 guidance calls for revenue of $75.5-76.5 million (29-31% growth) which was slightly below consensus expectations for ~$77 million. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter is expected to be a loss of $0.18-0.19, which was also slightly worse than consensus expectations for -$0.13.

However, full-year guidance was actually raised to $299-301 million (30-32% growth), up from $297-300 million. The ~$2 million raise in guidance was slightly more than the Q2 beat which I believe means management is confident in the underlying business trends. Despite Q3 revenue guidance being a little light, I believe we could still see a revenue beat and another raise after the Q3 quarter.

Valuation

With the stock still down ~15% since reporting Q2 earnings and down over 30% from the March 2019 highs, valuation has pulled back quite a bit. There are not many software companies in the market with a unique niche, growing 30%+, and just raised their full-year revenue guidance. I believe the company's forward multiple will start to expand over the next few quarters as the company reports a few more strong, consistent results.

Management's recently raised revenue guidance of $299-301 million represents ~30% growth for the year. While I believe there could be slight upside to this, I will use $300 million as the ending year revenue figure. With a current market cap of $1.75 billion and cash of ~$286 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$1.45 billion. Using the midpoint of management's full-year revenue guidance, this results in a FY20 revenue multiple of only 4.8x. Compared to the above peer group, a multiple below 5x is pretty cheap.

Assuming revenue growth remains healthy and only decelerates slightly, we could see FY21 revenue closer to $385 million, which would be only a 3.8x FY21 revenue multiple. There are not too many software names in the market growing revenue 30%+ that are trading at this much of a discount.

I believe over time as Yext continues to post beat and raise quarters and starts to demonstrate some operating leverage, the stock's forward revenue multiple will start to climb closer to the level of comparable software peers. It would not be shocking to see this name trade at a 6-7x forward revenue multiple at some point next year as more investors buy into the company's thesis.

With the stock still trading ~$16, I believe now is a great opportunity to take advantage of a stock still down ~15% since reporting Q2 earnings. If Q3 earnings surprise investors to the upside, we could see a very strong rally.

