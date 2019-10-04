Good News From The Labor Market To End The Week

What these data do show us is that we are having a hard time classifying this economy right now with overall statistics being relatively optimistic, with mediocre economic growth.

This allows the stock market to end on a good weak after some pretty dismal figures were released on manufacturing activity earlier in the week.

Unemployment is at a fifty-year low and the labor force participation rate for working-age men and women is at a post-recession high.

What is going on in the US economy?

This week there was a plethora of not-so-good news, especially news about the manufacturing sector. The US economy … the world economy … was showing signs of substantial weakness.

Then we got the news that the services sector was also showing signs of slowing.

Friday morning, the news on the labor market came out.

The unemployment rate in the US dropped to 3.5 percent, a fifty-year low.

And, in addition, the labor force participation rate for working-age men and women hit 82.6 percent, a post-recession high. The share of all Americans working or searching for work held steady at 63.2 percent.

The apparent reason:

for the last year, people have returned to the workforce, and businesses have considered a wider field of applicants and paid for training.

Average hourly earnings came in at 2.9 percent, year-over-year, down slightly from the previous month but ahead of consumer price inflation.

This report is consistent with the overall “facts” relating to the performance of the US economy.

They are the facts that will be argued about in the coming election year … and they tell a pretty good story, overall.

But, there is a lot of discontent about the economy and concern over the “slow" (by historical standards) economic growth that is being posted.

This is why I suggested earlier that, maybe, we need to change the economic thinking and models that we are using to analyze the current situation. Maybe, we are not looking at the right things. Or, maybe we are not looking at things in the right way.

Maybe we need to drop down more into the “micro” world to examine what is happening rather than remaining in the elevated “macro” world.

One example of this relates to what businesses are doing with respect to looking at “a wider field of applicants’" and the fact that these businesses are, themselves, paying for training.

Elsewhere we hear that workers too discouraged to look for work and those individuals stuck in part-time jobs but who want to work full-time fell to 6.9 percent in September from 7.2 percent in August.

And, whereas we hear that manufacturing employment declined, employment in other areas, like health care and transportation, added workers at “a robust clip.”

What is happening in these sub-sectors? Are these changes continuous or are they highly volatile? How are the changes in technology impacting the employment levels in different industries?

Where are the good “success” stories? And, where are the “not-so-good” stories?

Where is innovation taking place? Where are the new startups coming from and how are these “newbies” impacting employment and output?

The aggregate numbers just do not give us the good stories and the bad stories that are impacting the economic performance of the nation.

The stock markets give us some indication of where investors believe good things and bad things are happening, but, again, aggregate information, like on the stock market as a whole, distort and distract us from what is actually happening and what investors are thinking.

Major changes have taken place in the US economy in the past twenty or thirty years or more.

People who follow my writing know of the emphasis I place upon what I call the “new” Modern Corporation. The “new” Modern Corporation is built upon intellectual capital not physical capital.

The “new” Modern Corporation has few scale limitations and can grow at a zero or close-to-zero marginal cost. That is certainly not the case for the more traditional business.

The “new” Modern Corporation is constructed from platforms and networks that “legacy” companies have little concept of.

These factors have not been incorporated to any degree in our “older” macro models of the world.

Maybe Nobel-prize winning economist Robert Shiller is moving us in the right direction in his newly released book “Narrative Economics: How Stories Go Viral and Drive Major Economic Events.”

Maybe economics needs to be more about narratives, more about stories like the ones Steven Pinker tells in his book “Enlightenment Now,” rather than sophisticated and complicated mathematical models that look more like what one might see in Physics classes.

Something is obviously going on in the US economy and in other countries around the world that is not being picked up in our current analysis.

Wow! We have an unemployment rate that is at its lowest level since 1969. That is quite a story.

But, we don’t really know how to explain this low number fits in with all the other macroeconomic data we have.

Could it be that we have the physical growth of the economy proceeding at a very modest pace, while we have the “information” growth of the economy generating much faster growth … and putting more and more people to work?

This could be one thing that investors are telling us. For the stock market tends to focus on the upside. Although I don’t expect today’s stock market to return to level where it started the week, it appears that it will close the week substantially above its lowest level from the week (at the time of writing).

And, investors also seem to be directing their attention towards the Federal Reserve in the belief that the Fed will lower it policy rate of interest once more this year.

So, the labor market gives us good news to end the week on. Investors seem to see this as confirmation that the economy for 2020 will be a pretty good one.

