2 Monthly Defensive Funds Beating The Market, Selling At Discounts, 5%-6% Yields, No K-1s

They've both outperformed the market in all three pullbacks over the past year, month, quarter, and year to date.

One fund has a taxable 6.46% yield, the other has a tax free 4.63% yield, which equals from 5%-plus to 7%-plus, depending on your tax bracket.

Looking for some defense in this topsy turvy market? Not a bad idea, given the daily gyrations we've seen over the past several weeks.

These two closed-end funds have different asset bases, but they have a few things in common - in addition to having attractive yields, they've both outperformed the market in the most recent pullbacks, and they still sell at discounts, albeit not as substantial as their previous discounts earlier in 2019.

But, then again, we can't have it both ways - outperformance comes at a price. The Pricing section further on this article gives you details of their current and past discounts.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) has a portfolio comprised of ~65% CMBS, mortgage-backed securities, in addition to holding ~19% in non-US real estate securities.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) invests in municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

The two funds have radically different sizes, with PGZ's total net asset base at $155M and NVG's base at $5.3B. PGZ has an average daily trading volume of ~28K shares, while NVG trades ~332K shares daily.

Profiles:

PGZ - Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. It's co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It uses financial derivatives such as credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, caps, floors and collars, currency futures and forwards, rate forwards, and interest rate futures to invest in securities.

NVG - Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's or Fitch and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Performance:

NVG has gained 4.89% since the July '19 highs, while PGZ is up more, at 7.19%, vs. -2.4% for the Dow and -2.28% for the S&P. Both funds also outperformed during the May '19 pullback, during the big Q4 '18 pullback, and have a very wide margin of outperformance since the September '18 market highs.

You may not be impressed by the two funds' negative performance during that Q4 '18 pullback, but you should consider the fact that the Q4 '18 pullback was inspired by the Fed moving to a rate-rising trajectory. Things are certainly not the same today, with the Fed having already made two cuts, so that should be supportive of these debt-related funds.

This week could easily be described as rocky, with some -1% daily moves in the market and the S&P losing -2.22%. However, PGZ and NVG both sailed through it with price gains: PGZ rose 2.61%, while NVG was up 1.81%.

Year-to-date they've both also walloped the market - PGZ is up ~26% and NVG is up ~21%, and that's not even considering those steady monthly distributions, which add attractive income to the mix for income investors:

Distributions:

At $20.43, PGZ yields 6.46% - it pays $.11/month, and generally goes ex-dividend in the middle of the month, while paying at the end of each month.

NVG has a federally tax-free yield of 4.63% - it pays $.0655/month, with a very similar distribution schedule.

Taxes:

PGZ's payouts do have some return of capital - it was 22.5% in 2018, and has been 11.62% so far in 2019:

NVG's payouts do not have return of capital:

NVG's distributions are tax exempt from federal US taxes. Here's an overview of their equivalent taxable yields, based a sampling of tax brackets. Although NVG's yield is only 4.63%, since it has federally tax-free distributions, the equivalent taxable yields are much more attractive, the higher your tax bracket is:

Pricing:

At $20.43 PGZ has a ~-9.6% discount to NAV (net asset value), which sounds pretty attractive, but it's not as deep a discount as its one-year average of -12.22%. PGZ has an NAV return of 11.02% since its inception, and an impressive 19.7% return on NAV over the past year..

NVG's discount to NAV is -1.97%, vs. its 1 year average discount of -6.57%. It has returned 6.86% on NAV since its inception and 14.78% over the past year.

Here are recent Z-scores for both funds:

Leverage and Expenses:

Both funds use leverage to goose their returns, with PGZ using ~31%, and NVG using ~37%. PGZ has a higher baseline expense of 2.08%, vs. 1.34% for 1.34%. PGZ average undistributed net investment income/share, (UNII), is -$.4016, vs. -$.036 for NVG:

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGZ, NVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Add’l Disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.