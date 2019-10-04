Bonanza Creek Energy: Solid Production Growth With Leverage Expected To Remain Low

Bonanza Creek remains a decent value, although perhaps not quite as good as a few months ago.

Leverage is still expected to be 1.0x or less by the end of 2020 with low-$50s oil.

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) has demonstrated good Wattenberg results, helping it to increase its full-year production guidance for 2019. If it continues with its plan to run 1.5 rigs in 2020, it will have a fair bit of cash burn at current strip prices, but should still be able to keep its net debt at 1.0x EBITDAX or less by the end of 2020. Bonanza Creek is a fairly good value at $22 per share, although the increasing concern about a global economic slowdown (and its effect on oil prices) means that its EV to projected EBITDAX has increased a bit from a few months ago.

Good Results In 2019

Bonanza Creek's production in 2019 has been stronger than it initially expected. It produced around 24,400 BOEPD in Q2 2019, allowing it to increase its full-year guidance to a range of 22,000 to 24,000 BOEPD, up from its original guidance of 20,000 to 24,000 BOEPD. Second half production is expected to be around 23,700 BOEPD at guidance midpoint, which would be down slightly from Q2 2019 levels, but also 6% higher than average production in the first half of the year.

Bonanza's good production results have been helped by Bonanza's newer wells typically performing better than anticipated. As shown in the table below, Bonanza's I-21 pad (from Q1 2019) has been exceeding type curve despite having a higher density than what the type curve was based on. Bonanza's earlier K-22 pad (from Q2 2018) also performed in-line with the type curve despite having a higher density of 16 wells per section as well.

Source: Bonanza Creek

It's a positive that the tighter spaced wells have performed in-line with type curve over the course of a year, since we have seen some producers report significant underperformance with their downspacing tests after a few months.

Bonanza Creek also demonstrated solid results from its Legacy East and Northern Block acreage. The Pronghorn B-28 Pad has performed better than its Legacy East type curve, while the Northern Block (Whitetail) results are tracking close to its Legacy East type curve. This could result in Bonanza Creek having more viable inventory, although there's limited infrastructure in that area currently.

Source: Bonanza Creek

2020 Outlook

With its higher production expectations in 2019, Bonanza Creek doesn't expect 20% production growth in 2020 anymore. I now estimate that Bonanza Creek will average 26,600 BOEPD in 2020, which is 16% growth over its updated production expectations for 2019 and 21% growth over its prior production expectations.

With that production level, Bonanza Creek would generate around $322 million in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices (roughly $51 WTI oil) in 2020, while its hedges provide another $9 million in positive value. Bonanza Creek's oil differential should be closer to $4 in 2020 due to a full year of operations of its oil gathering pipeline to the Riverside terminal.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 5,825,400 $47.00 $274 NGLs (Barrels) 1,553,440 $13.00 $20 Natural Gas [MCF] 13,980,960 $2.00 $28 Hedge Value $9 Total Revenue $331

Bonanza Creek previously indicated that it would run a 1.5 rig program in 2020 based on $50 WTI oil and $3 natural gas. The strip for 2020 is pretty close to that now, so it may still run 1.5 rigs. In that case, it may end up with $450 million in cash expenditures, which would result in $119 million in cash burn.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $29 RMI (Midstream) Expenses $12 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $19 Production Taxes $27 Cash G&A $33 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $325 Total Expenses $450

With that amount of cash burn, Bonanza Creek would have net debt of close to $200 million by the end of 2020. This is around 0.95x its projected 2020 EBITDAX. The cash burn should lessen going forward as Bonanza Creek's base decline rate moderates.

Conclusion

Bonanza Creek has delivered pretty good results so far in 2019, allowing it to increase its full-year production guidance. Bonanza Creek is expected to continue burning cash to grow its production in 2020, but its leverage is still expected to be fairly low by the end of 2020.

Bonanza Creek is now valued at around 3.2x its projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX (with $51 WTI oil). This is based on an enterprise value of $650 million, with $200 million of that amount being net debt. This still represents a fairly good value, although not quite as good as a few months ago given the increasing concerns about an economic slowdown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.