Natural Gas: Weather Models Disagree Over Timing Of Heating Demand

This week saw the EIA report +112 Bcf for the week ending Sept. 27. This was higher than our forecast of +111 Bcf and higher than the consensus average of +105 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending 10/4, we have a build of +105 Bcf. EOS is at 3.77 Tcf.

Weather Models Disagree Over Timing Of Heating Demand

It's that time of the year again where weather model updates dominate natural gas trading. At the moment, we are seeing a large divergence between GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS.

GFS-ENS is by far the more bullish weather model forecasting an early start to heating demand in 10 days.

Source: HFIRweather.com

In addition, the 16-day outlook right now is also leaning bullish with the East coast projected to be colder than normal.

Source: HFIRweather.com

In our view, this weather model divergence has happened in the past and depending on which weather model wins, natural gas prices will react to it. For example, if ECMWF-EPS's forecast is correct, then we see natural gas tanking to $2.2. If GFS-ENS is correct, then natural gas prices will remain here.

But given that the market already is factoring in some of the bullish outlook, our view remains bearish on prices as the fundamental surplus today is ~3 Bcf/d.

Lower 48 production has recently risen to ~94 Bcf/d and is expected to surpass ~95 Bcf/d by year end, further worsening the fundamental supply and demand going into 2020.

