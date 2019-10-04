PDBC: Commodities Likely Headed Higher

Over the past week, shares of the Invesco DB Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy (PDBC) have fallen by about 2%, reducing the year-to-date return of the instrument to around 3%. The underlying driver of the recent movement is undoubtedly the weakness seen in the energy commodities which have offset some hefty gains in precious metals. It is my belief that this small selloff is poised to reverse in PDBC and that further upside in the shares remains.

Understanding PDBC

PDBC is a bit of a complicated instrument in that in one package it seeks to do several things. At the highest level, it is a commodity ETF that gives exposure to a basket of futures. Its benchmark is the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index - an index created by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) which methodically invests in a basket of commodity futures in a way that seeks to optimize roll yield. PDBC goes a step beyond in that it actively manages the roll and exposure process such that it attempts to exceed the DBIQ index in the long run.

The general idea behind the underlying methodology which PDBC seeks to outperform is built around roll yield and the effects from roll. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from investing in a futures curve for lengthy periods of time and it can be a primary driver of returns for commodity ETPs. Roll yield arises from the general market tendency in which prices in later months of a futures curve tend to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses.

This tendency of roll yield can be either a good or bad thing in that the market structure in the traded commodity is directly tied to if yield will be either negative or positive. When a market is in backwardation (the front of the curve priced higher than the back of the curve), roll yield on a long position will tend to be positive because contracts held at lower prices in the back months will increase in value as time progresses and prices move towards convergence. Conversely, a market in contango will tend to give negative roll yield for a long position because contracts held at higher prices in the back of the curve will tend to decrease in value to approach the spot price as time nears expiry.

Over lengthy periods of time, roll yield can cause a substantial bite in the performance of an ETP or can result in a substantial gain depending on market structure. As you can see in the following table of holdings, quite a few different markets are currently being tracked which gives many potential sources of roll yield.

We can get an idea of what kind of yield PDBC is earning through roll by looking at the forward curves of the top commodities held to see market structure. Specifically, here are the top 5 holdings:

Gasoline - roll yield is positive due to backwardation

Crude oil - roll yield is positive due to backwardation

ULSD - roll yield is positive due to backwardation

Brent crude - roll yield is positive due to backwardation

Gold - roll yield is negative due to contango

As you can see, the majority of the exposure of PDBC is currently heavily weighted in backwardated markets. This is a good thing for long run returns of the fund because underlying roll yield will enhance returns in the fund over the spot market. This said, roll yield is not the entire reason for holding the PDBC. In addition, I believe that macroeconomic factors, as well as commodity-specific factors, will lead to higher prices of the ETF in the immediate future.

Macroeconomics

When it comes to understanding the price of a commodity, the strength of the United States dollar must be factored in. Since commodities are priced in dollars, a decrease in the value of the dollar against other currencies will tend to result in higher commodity prices. The reason for this inverse relationship is pretty straightforward: if a dollar is worth less, it will take more dollars to purchase the same amount of a good. This means that when the dollar falls, the price per bushel of corn, barrel of crude, or ounce of gold will likely rise simply due to this pricing mechanism.

A large fundamental factor at work right now shaping the strength of the dollar is the Federal Reserve. Since the Federal Reserve has started to cut rates again, the dollar index is likely headed lower. When the Federal Reserve cuts rates, it has the effect of decreasing demand for dollars due to the fact that lower interest rates tend to attract fewer investments, all things equal. With this general fundamental framework in mind, we can take a closer look at PDBC to get an idea as per what is driving its returns.

Looking Deeper

If you examine the holdings of PDBC a little more closely, you'll see something unusual: energy accounts for over 50% of the exposure of the fund. What this tangibly means is that for the most part, the returns of the index are currently heavily correlated to what happens in petroleum markets. If you dig a little more deeply into the top holdings, you'll notice another interesting fact: almost all of these holdings are highly correlated as seen in the following table calculated from weekly returns over the last six years:

That's right, over half of the exposure of PDBC is heavily grouped in a basket of instruments, each of which has a minimum cross correlation of 80%. This means that whatever happens in energy is heavily driving PDBC's direction.

To jump straight to the chase, the energy markets are bullish right now. Despite the fears of global economic recession, the underlying fundamentals of the supply and demand balance for crude oil remain tight with the current level of inventories sitting around the 5-year average.

The reason why crude inventories have been falling is that OPEC has extended its production cuts through March of 2020. This extension is bullish energy because it means that fewer barrels of crude oil will hit the markets and global supply and demand balances will tighten. As crude balances tighten, the price per barrel of crude oil will increase. As crude increases, the price of RBOB and gasoline will each increase as well due to the high correlation between these commodities. As the returns of all of these instruments push into the green, shares of PDBC will likely rise since the majority of holdings follow this theme.

Conclusion

PDBC holds a basket of commodities with the majority of capital currently seeing strong roll yield. As the Fed continues to lower rates, the dollar will likely weaken and commodity prices will rise. PDBC has lots of exposure tied up in energy markets and energy markets are bullish due to OPEC's cuts. It's a great day to buy PDBC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.