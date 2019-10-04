Small-Cap Triple-Threat Portfolio: Third Quarter Update

Portfolio has outperformed by a 2.3 to 1.0 ratio through the third quarter.

One of the aspects I appreciate about Seeking Alpha is the breadth of research available on lesser-known companies. Unfortunately, the coverage on Canadian-listed equities is focused on the larger companies, including the big banks, telecoms, utilities, and miners.

However, there are interesting investing options for investors to consider outside of the big names. It is for this reason I recently introduce readers to the Small-Cap Triple-Threat portfolio.

Typically, stocks fit into one of three categories – growth, income (dividend) and value. Why limit yourself to just one? When a stock provides income, growth and can be bought at a good value, I consider the stock to be a “Triple-Threat”.

Triple-Threat Methodology

How does one identify a Triple-Threat? For an in-depth explanation of the criteria used, please refer to my introductory article. There are, however, a few key points that are worth noting.

For starters, the portfolio does not feature micro-caps, or stocks with little volume. Since it is a small-cap portfolio, it carries a higher degree of risk. As such, there should be enough volume for retail investors to freely move in and out of their positions.

Keeping that in mind, here is the initial screening criteria:

Market Cap >= $250 million and <= $1 billion

Volume => 10,000 daily volume

Dividend = Yes

Quarterly Performance

Now that you know what types of stocks are included, it is important to note that the portfolio is actively managed. This means that stocks can be added or subtracted throughout the year. Each new stock will be added in $1,000 increments, much like the initial selection of stocks.

As of end of the third quarter, the portfolio is as follows:

Ticker TSX Ticker Avg Cost # shares Book Value Market Price Market Value ADW.A (OTC:ADWPF) $13.59 74 $ 1,005.66 $14.15 $1,047.10 CAS (OTCPK:CADNF) $10.09 99 $ 998.91 $11.58 $1,146.42 GSY (OTCPK:EHMEF) $45.15 22 $ 993.30 $59.56 $1,310.32 HDI (OTC:HDIUF) $12.35 81 $ 1,000.35 $11.46 $928.26 JWEL N/A $17.79 56 $ 996.24 $23.27 $1,303.12 NOA (NOA) $14.94 67 $ 1,000.98 $15.27 $1,023.09 PBL (OTC:PBKOF) $24.00 42 $ 1,008.00 $19.62 $824.04 PIF (OTCPK:RAMPF) $11.64 86 $ 1,001.04 $13.22 $1,136.92 SIS (OTCPK:SISXF) $12.99 77 $ 1,000.23 $12.03 $926.31 TOT (OTC:TOTZF) $9.80 102 $ 999.60 $6.85 $698.70 ZZZ (OTC:SCCAF) $22.20 45 $ 999.00 $20.61 $927.45 WJX (OTC:WJXFF) $16.26 62 $ 1,008.12 $16.12 $999.44 TF N/A $9.30 108 $ 1,004.40 $9.66 $1,043.28 RAY-A N/A $6.29 159 $ 1,000.11 $7.19 $1,143.21 CASH $211.13 TOTAL $ 14,015.94 $14,457.66

The lone company added to the portfolio in the quarter was Stingray Group. It was added at an initial price of $6.29 per share in early August.

The cash component is a collection of the dividends received since the portfolio’s inception. The current portfolio has an average yield of 3.07%, and earnings are expected to grow by 16.39% on average next year.

The stock with the highest yield is Timbercreek Financial Corp. which currently yield’s 7.29%. The company with the highest expected growth rate is Total Energy Services (OTC:TOTZF). Total is expected to grow earnings by approximately 40% in 2020.

Through the end of the third quarter, the portfolio is up 3.15%, not including dividends and 4.66% once dividends are included. These represent slight improvements over the previous quarter.

The Small-Cap Triple-Threat portfolio has handily outperformed the two benchmarks selected:

TSX Small Cap Index – 4.10% loss

iShares TSX Small Cap ETF – 4.64% loss

It is worth noting that while the portfolio’s performance improved quarter over quarter (+72 bps), the benchmarks each lost almost 200 basis points over the same period.

Through the third quarter, the two best performing stocks are goeasy (OTCPK:EHMEF) and Jamieson Wellness. They have returned 31.92% and 30.80%, respectively, not including dividends.

The worst performer? Total Energy Services (-30.10%). This is not entirely surprising as Canada’s oil and gas service industry has struggled significantly in 2019. As a small cap, Total is even more susceptible when times are tough. It remains in the portfolio as the company has strong fundamentals, and its dividend remains well covered by cash flows.

Overall, it was a strong quarter for the portfolio, considering the volatility. In such times, small caps tend to underperform, given their higher risk profile.

The methodology used to craft the portfolio has thus far proven to be a winning system. This is especially true when compared against the benchmarks which are in negative territory.

It is also worth noting that Canadian small caps aren’t the only ones that are underperforming as of late. The Russell 2000 (IWM) is also underperforming the broader markets. Since the Small Cap Triple-Threat portfolio was introduced, the Russell 2000 has lost 6.18% of its value.

Not an endorsement

As always, investors should do their own due diligence. This is especially true of small caps. As mentioned, they tend to be highly volatile and in certain cases, low volume can make entering and exiting a position difficult.

The portfolio above is not an endorsement to buy any particular stock. It is intended to expose Canadian investors to lesser-known and under-covered stocks by following a strict methodology.

If you have any questions, please feel free to post in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHMEF, SISXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.