Saudi Arabia 'Greenlights' Peace Talks With Iran

In the aftermath of the September attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is in trouble. According to a recent article, “Something is rotten in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also known as MbS, was once the ‘promising young face of the Arab monarchy.’ Now he’s racking up foreign policy defeats abroad—and facing disturbing murmurs at home.”

According to a Reuters article:

"There is a lot of resentment” about the crown prince’s leadership, said one of the sources, a member of the Saudi elite with royal connections. “How were they not able to detect the attack?” This person added that some people in elite circles are saying they have “no confidence” in the crown prince, an assertion echoed by the four other sources and the senior diplomat.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo.

“Various Saudis I've spoken to raise the possibility that what is happening could be at the hands of elements inside the Saudi government that want to embarrass MbS because they see him as putting Saudi Arabia in a corner,” said Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. “If you were a Saudi, and you were concerned about the future of your country, I don’t think it’s difficult to draw the conclusion that MbS is your first obstacle.”

“As the U.S. adopts and more restrained military position in the region and signals that it is not going to fight wars for some of its allies, those allies rediscover the utility of diplomacy,” Parsi said. “This option always existed for Saudi Arabia, but as long as they thought that they could get the United States to fight the wars for it, it had no interest in pursuing diplomacy.”

In an interview with the CBS’ 60 Minutes, MbS said that “a political and peaceful solution is much better than a military one,” calling on Iran to end its support for the Houthis in Yemen.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that a partial Yemen cease fire was in place. The Houthis announced a unilateral halt.

A Yemeni diplomat who has links to different parties of the conflict said there are serious ongoing discussions about the duration and scope of the cease-fire and whether it will cover all territories or just the capital. The discussions are being mediated by Western countries, he said, adding this might be a first step toward either a total cease fire or a complete halt to airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition.”

A spokesperson for the Iranian government said on Monday that Saudi Arabia had sent messages to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani via “the leaders of some countries.” Middle East Eye also revealed:

Saudi Arabia has given a green light to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to arrange a meeting with Iran as a first step toward de-escalating tensions in the region… Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is mediating between the leaderships in Riyadh and Tehran and had communicated each side's conditions for talks to the other. Saudi Arabia’s conditions are that Iran minimize its role in Yemen and Syria and stop supporting armed groups such as the Houthis. It also asks the Syrian regime to solve its problems with the Syrian opposition groups, and to write a constitution for Syria with all parties agreeing on it." On Tuesday, Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani told Al Jazeera that Iran welcomed the crown prince’s apparent willingness to talk. "We welcome Mohammed bin Salman being quoted as saying he wants to resolve issues through talks with Tehran," Larijani was quoted as saying.

Conclusions

Assuming these reports are true and that the attack on Saudi oil facilities did come from Iran or Iran-supported group(s), it appears to have successfully driven MbS to the negotiating table. Perhaps this also explains why Presidents Trump and Rouhani did not meet during the UN visit because MbS was in the process of taking diplomatic actions of his own to settle Middle East tensions.

Whatever the reason, if a peaceful settlement between KSA and Iran can be reached along the lines proposed by Saudi Arabia, that would set the stage for settling the U.S.-Iran rift, which would lift the sanctions.

If the sanctions on Iranian oil exports are lifted, the world oil market would immediately be oversupplied. Oil prices would collapse unless OPEC could cut back oil production very significantly, a very difficult proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.