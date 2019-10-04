More Evidence Suggesting Monster Emerging Markets Trade

China is a big part of almost all emerging market indices (it makes up 30% or more of most emerging market indices).

While developed markets' PMIs tumbled to ten-year lows or more, the EM's PMIs hold in expansionary territory.

We understand that America's prosperity is bound up with the prosperity of other nations, including emerging markets nations. - Jerome Powell

Emerging markets had a tough decade when compared with Wall Street. While the US equity indexes marched higher in a steady, bullish trend, EM's didn't follow. Time to catch up?

In a recent Lead-Lag Report, I mentioned that China plays a vital role in emerging markets' valuation. The EEM:SPY ratio sits at the lows unable to gain traction as long as the US dollar keeps rising. But some encouraging signs appear on the horizon.

To start with what's on everybody's lips today, the PMIs begin to diverge. While developed markets PMIs tumbled to ten-year lows or more, the EM's PMIs hold in expansionary territory. The manufacturing PMIs remain above DM (Developed Markets) PMIs for the fourth month in a row.

To stick with the manufacturing PMIs, the chart below tells everything about the reason why they fell sharply. It can't be a coincidence that the world PMIs and export orders fell sharply since the US initiated the trade war. But a solution to the US-China trade war might be just the catalyst EMs need to play the catch-up game.

The EEM (iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF) perfectly illustrates the trade war tensions. Before the trade war, it broke resistance, only to revisit it later. Resistance turned into support, holding the price for now.

The last decade brought important changes to EM's. It is estimated that, in the next few years, the EM growth premium over DM will grow steadily.

So, how to trade it? First, wait for the price to move above the blue line. Any constructive, bullish sentiment and price action starts with breaking the bearish trend's line.

Second, to avoid a false breakout, look for confirmation. That comes on a clear break of the lower highs series. More precisely, look for the EEM to move above $44 to confirm the reversal.

Finally, target new highs above the $50 mark with a stop below the $39 support. While not a compelling risk-reward ratio, it awards investors and portfolio managers by increasing the exposure to EMs for the time when EEM breaks higher.

No one quite knows how the US-China trade war ends. Considering that China is a big part of almost all emerging market indices (it makes up 30% or more of most emerging market indices), the ongoing negotiations play an important role in the EEM evolution.

But with one year to go until the Presidential elections, we might see a positive outcome. If that's the case, focus on the two steps mentioned above. A move there might be the start of a strong EM comeback.

