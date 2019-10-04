Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) CEO Douglas Ingram Presents Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Functional Results (Transcript)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Functional Results Call October 4, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Estepan - Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Corporate Affairs

Douglas Ingram - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bo Cumbo - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Louise Rodino-Klapac - Senior Vice President, Gene Therapy

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Eileen Maysek - Cantor Fitzgerald

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Aaron Welch - H.C. Wainwright

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ritu Baral - Cowen and Company

Christopher Marai - Nomura Instinet

Peter Kim - Barclays

Vincent Chen - Bernstein

Joel Beatty - Citi Research

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners LLC

Danielle Brill - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Tessa Romero - J.P. Morgan Securities

Jonathan Wolleben - JMP Securities

Timothy Chiang - BTIG

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Company

Lachlan Hanbury-Brown - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2E Functional Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

And now, I would like to introduce your host for today's program, Ian Estepan, Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff and Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Ian Estepan

Thank you, Crystal, and thank you all for joining today's call. Joining me today are Doug Ingram; Bo Cumbo; and Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac. After our formal presentation, we'll open up the call for Q&A.

I'd like to note that during this call, we'll be making a number of forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to review our slide on the webcast, which contains our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could materially differ from the projected results, results of operations, trading prices of Sarepta's common stock. For a detailed description of applicable risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to review the company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the company's other SEC filings. The company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements.

With that, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Doug Ingram, for opening remarks.

Douglas Ingram

Thanks, Ian. Good morning and thank you all for joining us. As you will recall, earlier this year we reported expression, safety, and other biomarker results from our first three patient cohorts for our gene therapy intended to treat limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E. Today our Head of Gene therapy Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac will provide an update with nine months functional results for these three patients.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Dr. Klapac

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, everyone. For today’s call, I will be giving you a overview of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E and I will be reminding you of the expression data that we showed earlier this year. And then the new data that we will be showing will be the updated functional data from nine months towards – LGMD2E trial.

To remind you, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy are devastating group of neuromuscular diseases. They’re monogenic and they’re rare. There's over 34 types of limb-girdle accounting for tens of thousands of patients worldwide. They’re dominant and recessive forms with recessive forms being 90% of all cases. Limb-girdles are progressive, debilitating muscle wasting diseases. They affect both males and females equally, so this is different than Duchenne muscular dystrophy that only affects boys. They affect skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle and have elevated creatine kinase levels.

To remind you, creatine kinase is an enzyme that leads into serum upon significant muscle damage. In LGMD2E as well as other limb-girdles, we see significantly elevated levels of creatine kinase. Symptoms in LGMD2E often began before the age of 10, often very early between ages of 3 to 5, but definitely before the age of 10 with a lots of ambulation in teens. This is a more severe form and it's Duchenne-like in the fact in its severity of early onset as well as the significant proportion of patients having cardiomyopathy and respiratory complications that can often result before the age of 30.

If we look across our limb-girdle portfolio, we have five internal limb-girdle programs with three of them being the sarcoglycans, beta-sarcoglycan, which is the protein that is missing or nonfunctional in LGMD2E is one of these sarcoglycan protein. These are integral in the membrane, they’re forming a complex with the membrane that also interact with dystrophin. So this is an important link beta-sarcoglycan is absent. You see a reduction in the other sarcoglycan proteins as well as dystrophin.

Correspondingly in dystrophinopathy is when you see are absence of dystrophin you see a lack, a reduction in the sarcoglycan protein. So these form -- all forms together to form the dystrophin associated protein complex. The other two limb-girdle programs that we're working on are Dysferlin and Anoctamin 5 and these are important for failed regeneration or muscle membrane repair. So we are focusing in today on beta-sarcoglycan, which is important. It forms the core of the sarcoglycan complex and binds to beta-sarcoglycan which is an important protein in the complex as well.

To remind you of our preclinical data, we did study is to look at dosing levels to see what amount of beta-sarcoglycan was important to improve function very early on and using vascular delivery at a low dose of 5x10^12 vector genomes per kilogram, we see about 20% of the 5 was expressing beta-sarcoglycan. And this led to significant improvement in function in preclinical models. And this really determine the threshold for success in our first Phase 1 trial that we will talk to you about today.

Okay. So now going -- remind you of the results from that we previously showed you on expression levels in our 2E trial. To remind you, this is an open-label trial design for six subjects with LGMD2E between ages of 4 to 15. Our first cohort was at low dose of 5x10 13 vector genomes per kilogram using systemically delivery. So this is a single IV delivery. This is a single site with Dr. Mendell, Nationwide Children's as the PI. The inclusion criteria were confirmed sarcoglycan mutation -- beta-sarcoglycan in both alleles. Patients has been negative for antibiotics to rh74 and will be greater than 40% of normal on a 100 meter walk test.

There were muscle biopsies at baseline and at 60 days post to gene therapy. To remind you, limb-girdle patients are not on steroids as standard of care. But in this case to preclude any potential immune reaction, patients were put on prednisone at 1 milligram per kilogram one day prior to gene transfer or maintain for 30 days before being tapered. This was a Phase 1 trial. So the primary endpoint is safety, but we also had expression, primary -- co-primary endpoint was the threshold for success being determined as greater or equal to 20% beta-sarcoglycan expression.

We had various secondary endpoints, which included a decrease -- increase in kinase and then functional endpoints, which includes the North Star Assessment for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. This is a 54 point scale. So it's different than the North Star Assessment that we used for Duchenne in that there are additional measures that account for a 54 point scale in total. The 100 meter walk test, 10 meter walk test, 4 stairs and time to rise, and we will be going through each of these in detail when we show you the results.

All right. So to look at our first three subjects again, this cohort one of low dose, these are the subject demographics at baseline. We had a wide range in age, that range from 4 to 13 years of age. And also a large wide range from 17 to 55 kilograms. So we’ve dosed larger patients in the trial. These are the largest patients that we’ve dosed throughout for gene therapy in our trials. Mutations were in exons 3 or 4. Beta-sarcoglycan is a small chain and its only included by 6 exon total. Exon 336 included the extracellular domain and mutations in these exons lead to a complete absence of severely reduced expression of beta-sarcoglycan. And that correspond to a severe phenotype that includes cardiomyopathy.

Now as I previously mentioned, creatine kinase levels are increased in LGMD2E. As you can see here normal is about 150 units or less, whereas in these three LGMD2E patients we see significant elevations between 10,000 and 12,000 and relatively consistent between three patients.

Next, this is the expression data that we saw in our three subjects. We are showing at baseline at the top three images, you can see almost a complete absence of beta-sarcoglycan whereas post-treatment in all three subjects we see robot widespread distribution of beta-sarcoglycan that’s correctly localized at the membrane. We quantify expression by immunofluorescence in multiple ways. One is just counting the number of fibers. And when we did that we saw a mean of 51% of fibers expressing beta-sarcoglycan. We also looked at intensity, so this you can see amounts of beta-sarcoglycan at the membrane and when we compare that’s a normal we see as you would expect 47% compared to normal.

In the next slide I will show you the subject level data by both the percentage of beta-sarcoglycan fibers and mean intensity. And what you can notice that looking at all three subjects is we see relatively consistent levels between three subjects ranging from 42% to 63% for plus beta-sarcoglycan, positive fibers and between 38% and 57% in terms of intensity.

We also looked at restoration of the beta-sarcoglycan complex. As I previously mentioned, restoring beta-sarcoglycan is important, but you also want to restore the entire dystrophin associated protein complex in order to infer function. So what we’ve seen here, we are looking at alpha-sarcoglycan expression, another component of the DAPC. At the top you can see again that there is almost a complete absence of alpha-sarcoglycan whereas post-treatment you see a significant up regulation of alpha-sarcoglycan at all three patients following treatment.

So take it a step further, we looked in more detail and stained the biopsies for both beta-sarcoglycan and alpha-sarcoglycan at the same time. And as you can see in the merged image, these proteins are localizing together at the muscle membranes proving that this is indeed restoring the protein complex. We also quantified the amount of beta-sarcoglycan by Western blot amount to look at the total amount of protein.

We quantified this using a standard curve, using in a recombinant beta-sarcoglycan protein and looked at biopsies both pre and post for all three patient, which you can see we saw high level of expression. This is the full-length protein. This is not a modified version anyway. So this a full-length beta-sarcoglycan protein. We can see a mean of 36.1% compared to normal. And again, when we look across all three subjects, we see a consistency between the patients in terms of the amount of expression that we see.

So next, this is the summarizing the expression data that I showed you so far, but then also we looked at vector genome copy number. And this is the amount of copies of the vector that are present in the muscle and this just infers [indiscernible] () really answers the question, did it get there in the first place? What we see is .6 copies per nucleus as a mean across our three patients. And what this really indicates that this copy number that we see robust expression speaks to the power of the promoter and construct that we are using in terms of the corresponding expression of 51% of normal.

So now I will start to show you the new data. This is the functional data from nine months of the trial and this, again, is our first cohort of low dose of three patients. So first I'd like to start out by talking about the natural history for LGMD2E. This is data that was shared with us by Linda Lowes and Lindsay Alfano at Nationwide Children's Hospital, showing the natural history for LGMD2E patients in the age range of our subjects in this current trial. This is the North Star Ambulatory Assessment for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. And remember this is a 54-point scale.

So what you notice here is that between the ages of 4 to 8, we see a relative consistency of our plateauing of function in these LGMD2E patients, whereas around the age of 10, we start to see a significant and dramatic decline in patients between ages of 10 to 14 in the age range that we see in our trial. This is a small data set and we have to further confirm this with additional patients, but it really sets the stage for what we would expect in this LGMD2E population.

So first we looked at creatine kinase levels across our patients. So what we’re showing here is data from baseline all the way up to Day 270. And what you can appreciate is that we see a significant and consistent decrease in CK over the course of these nine months nine months. At nine months, we’ve seen 82% mean reduction in creatine kinase.

What you notice is that we did one case, and subject three at Day 180, we saw a peak of CK level that came back to baseline, but this was associated with activity. And this is consistent with what we’ve seen in Duchenne as well, that as patients feel better and they start to be more active, that you start to see a transient spike to CK. But what’s important is that it comes right back down to baseline within that timeframe with the resting CK. So overall these data are dramatic and consistent throughout the course of the study in every single patient.

So next, this is a busy slide -- this is showing the summary of our clinical data at nine months. So the take-home message that I will show you throughout this slide is that at every single measure to all three patients, we see significant improvement in all of the functional test that we conducted. We will walk you through it. So first is the North Star Ambulatory Assessment. What you remember is that this is a 64-point scale and from the natural history during the ages that we looked at, you would expect about a 6 to 8-point decline in the NSAD score.

And what you will see here to point out is that we’re seeing significant increases in the score. So if you look at patient two, in particular, we saw a 6-point gain in his NSAD score. To remind you, this is the max score. So he's essentially reached the normal level -- reached normal for the North Star, so you cannot increase in any additional way. We also saw a 6-point gain in subject three. When we look at all of the time -- measured function, time to rise, 4 stairs, 100 meter, 10 meter, to remind you you’re looking for a decline in time in all of these functions. So, again, here we are seeing dramatic decreases in the amount of time to conduct these activities.

We focus on subject one, for example. Her 100 meter has improved by six seconds. This is a dramatic improvement in the 13-year-old patient and we will show you a video that really exemplifies the dramatic change that we're seeing on the time scale. So to put this in further context, we are going to do some comparisons to natural history, but then also I think the video speaks a 1,000 words in terms of showing how these improvements in these measures translate into real life.

So to look at the demographics of our age match, natural history group, they are between ages of 4-15 and generally what you see in population is that they’re overall slightly younger than our treated patients and also milder as well. So we are looking at in this slide of the age match, natural history cohort. This is taking the same patients that we showed you previously and looking at the mean reduction or mean change from baseline and the safety score subject between the ages of 4 to 15. And what you can see is a average point drop over the course of six months. Now if we overlay our pretreated patients on this, we see a significant increase in the NSAD score over the course of nine months, dramatically different than we would expect from the natural history control that we have.

So next, we will show you the video, which really speak a thousand words. So let's start out by showing you patient one. And remind you this patient had a 6-point improvement on her 100 meters scale. So let's start with the first baseline video. And what you can appreciate in this video is the patient has a gait, difficulty with flexibility limited hip extension and flexion while she is running.

Now if we turn to the next video, a nine months of post gene therapy, what you notice is a dramatic difference in the quality of her movement and the speed as well. So we can see she is running much faster, and she has very good hip extension and flexion which is really leading to faster time. So dramatic improvement again. This is a six -- second improvement on her 100 meter walk -- walk/run tests.

Now if you go to our next patient, patient two. What we try to do is select videos across all of these functional measures. So in particular, this patient we are looking at one of the North Star Ambulatory Assessment measures, which is getting out from the floor. Our patient, who is a younger patient, at baseline had significant difficulties going up from the floor. Got a lot of instability in his trunk muscles and poor trunk control and unable to get up unassisted.

Now if we turn to the nine months post gene therapy, I think you can appreciate a dramatic difference. She gets right off the floor. And I wish you could see his face, because he's got a very nice sense of satisfaction on his face and he's very happy with getting up so consistently.

And now for our third patient, this is another component of the North Star Ambulatory Assessment where a patient is asked to get up from the same position without using assistance of their hands. So the third patient if you look at baseline, has difficulty getting up and actually can't do the function. If you could see her face there, she think that she cannot perform the function.

Now nine months later, if you look at the same patient she can get right up without any assistance. So a very dramatic difference and this is a good example of not being able to do a function to being able to do it without assistance. This would equate to a 2-point change on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment.

So taken together, what we can appreciate that we're very encouraged by these early results from these first three patients that are low dose of 5x10^13 vector genomes per kilogram. If we look at our safety assessment, since our last update, we've not had any additional safety events since our last update at 90 days. To remind you, we did have two subjects that have elevated liver enzymes.

Early on one of these is designated as an SAE, as the subject had transient associated increase in bilirubin. Both of these events occurred when the subjects were tapered off of oral steroids. But as soon as oral steroids were readministered, the elevated liver enzymes returned to baseline and symptoms resolved within a few days. And then all patients were subsequently tapered off steroids completely by 90 days, so the patients have all been off steroids for at least six months at this point.

Two of the patients had transient mild nausea and this was generally within the first week when they just had steroids added. This did not correlate with liver enzyme elevations or other abnormalities. There were no other clinically significant laboratory findings, no decreases in platelets.

Just to summarize the status so far, the construct that we’re using for LGMD has been optimized. And what you will notice using our platform across approach, we see a lot of similarities between our micro-dystrophin program and as LGMD2E program. We are using rh74, which we found efficiently transduces all muscle types, which includes skeletal muscle diaphragm, heart. We know that rh74 has low pre-existing immunity across both the Duchenne limb-girdle population.

We specifically chosen this MHCK7 promoter, which allows for high expression in the heart and skeletal muscle, leading to these high levels that we're been demonstrating not only this 2E trial, but also our micro-dystrophin trial. These preliminary results are very encouraging and across at a systemic dose of 5x10^13 vector genomes per kilogram we’re seeing expression levels that are reaching 51% normal. And these expression levels are restoring the DAPC complex and leading to a substantial reduction in CK and this is leading to consistent improvement across all three patients in all functional measures. And the safety profile we've seen so far supports dose escalation.

So what are our next steps for this program? Next step is to conduct a fourfold increase to do our cohort 2, which is at a dose of 4x, which is equivalent to the dose that we’re using in our micro-dystrophin trial. From those two doses, we will select the final dose for our registration trial and coincidentally we are also or in parallel we're engaging the global regulatory agencies to discuss pivotal trial design. LGMD2E is a rare population and we want to make sure that we're taking advice from agencies on how best to design these trials in a smaller population.

So finally, just to remind you of our pipeline, we have a robust pipeline in LGMD. We’ve five internal programs. And we are using a platform approach again where we’re using same rh74 vector, the MHCK7 promoter and all that two cases, but using a muscle specific promoter in the others. And really what we can say is that the first LGMD2E program is pioneering the way for success for these other programs and the learnings can subsequently be applied to accelerate the pathway for the rest of these programs.

And with that, I will stop and we can take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Salveen Richter

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. And so just regard to the registrational pathway here and I recognize that you’re in discussions with the FDA. Is there flexibility here that you could use various components or composites of the functional endpoints that you presented today? Maybe you could just walk us through that and I’ve a follow-up.

Douglas Ingram

This is Doug. So real quickly let me say that it is our intension to meet with the agency in the near future and to have a discussion about the development pathway first of course for our 2E program and then beyond that to the rest of our limb-girdle program. We have views about ways in which one might be able to accelerate the development of these. Programs giving the fact that we are dealing with a serious monogenic disease and the gene therapeutic issues replaces the actual need of protein. But until we have those discussions, I think it will be premature to speculate on the exact development pathway. We certainly think there's opportunities to shorten development or to accelerate development, but that’s going to require some discussions with the agency before we can discuss that with a sense of confidence.

Salveen Richter

Thanks. And then with regard to the other limb-girdle muscular dystrophy programs, could you just give us a sense of when you might start those and take them into the clinic and how you might design those trials, given the read-through here?

Douglas Ingram

So we are -- there' a lot of read-through between the programs. Five of the six limb-girdle programs as Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac noted, use the same vector and many of them use the same promoter. And all of them expressed the native protein. The -- we will come back early next year and discuss the development pathway for another LGMD2E program that for the rest of our limb-girdle programs, we have a lot of work to do in that regard and we obviously want to work with a sense of urgency that matches the urgency that these families with these various limb-girdle feel that we needed to think about a few things is always the case with gene therapy, we need to work on manufacturing, we are doing work right now and I would say we’re making very good progress on manufactured process for the limb-girdle programs with our partner Paragon and with our internal expertise both in process development and analytical development as well. Then, of course, we also need to come some views on the development regulatory pathway and that is going to require informed discussion with the agency to take their input and guidance. And then we will get that altogether and we will come back and provide additional guidance on the pathway forward and the timelines in 2020.

Salveen Richter

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Martin Auster from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Mark on for Marty. Congrats on the encouraging data. I guess two questions from me. First, how -- would you be able to disclose how many patients you’ve dosed at the high dose at this time? And then in terms of the decision on which dose to use in the pivotal study? Will it be based on the biopsy data and safety data or are you also planning to wait for some functional data from those high dose patients? Thank you.

Douglas Ingram

[Indiscernible] answer the second question.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes, so the dose will be selected -- what we want to see is the maximum tolerated dose. We are very happy and encouraged with what we’re seeing at low dose so far. But we will explore the higher dose, we will look and evaluate both safety and function. And that’s how we will base our selection for the pivotal trial.

Douglas Ingram

And then on the dosing, so remember we are going to do one additional three patient cohort as Dr. Rodino-Klapac noted, it will be at one additional higher dose, actually 4x higher and 2x [indiscernible]. And then on that basis, what we just said, we will make the decision on which of the two doses has the right combination of tolerability and expression efficacy and we will dose those patients. What we intend to dose those patients as soon as possible. We are actually screening patients as we speak. So that should all occur fairly rapidly.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alethia Young from Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Eileen Maysek

Hi. This is Eileen on for Alethia. Thanks so much for taking the question and congrats on the data. Just one, if you could comment on how the data impact your view on these gene therapy in DMD, particularly as we think about older patients with the two 13 year olds in the study? Thanks.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes. In a lot of ways that encourages us and makes more powerful to look at both older patients, larger patients. Just looking at what we’d expect from this two 13-year-olds, we really would expect a decline during this time point and what we’re seeing is a reversal, we're seeing an improvement. We are not seeing just the stabilization of baseline. We actually saw improvement. So I think that although we can't directly compare results between the two and how larger older Duchenne patients will respond, I think it gives us a lot of confidence leading into that that we're going to see in terms of the results -- positive results and then often as far as safety.

Douglas Ingram

And then we also get -- remember, there's a lot of similarities between these various constructs [indiscernible] rh74 as well as the promoter MHCK7 promoter that Louise and Dr. Jerry Mendell chose to use with these constructs. So this is additional evidence that suggests again that it appears that we can dose at higher levels even in larger children safely and that we get very good expression. I will remind you that this -- the dose here, which is one quarter of the dose that we used with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, notwithstanding that, we got very robust expression, 51% on protein fibers and 36.5% on Western blot. So I think there's -- we can't take it too far, but there is a significant amount of potential read-through to the micro-dystrophin program, giving us additional confidence there and there's a lot of read forward to the other limb-girdle programs, which 5 or 6 of which share the same caption at least two of the other one share the same promoter and all of them share the same designers.

Eileen Maysek

Thank you so much.

Douglas Ingram

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Brian Abrahams

Hi there. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the data. Two quick ones from me. Any more specifics you can give us and where you stand with respect to commercial scale open timetable for supplying the market in limb-girdle? And then I’m sort of curious how your ongoing experience with golodirsen has influenced your thoughts in the potential for an accelerated path in limb-girdle? Thanks.

Douglas Ingram

So, on the first one, we are making good -- had good work on process development and analytical development on the limb-girdle programs generally. I will have additional updates on that in 2020, early in 2020, hopefully. And remember because the processes are nearly identical between these programs both the micro-dystrophin and the limb-girdle programs as we are doing the same thing in all the programs. We are evolving from hyperstacks over to iCELLis units both at Paragon and Brammer. We -- the learning that we get from micro-dystrophin will significantly read-through the limb-girdle process development as well. So the short answer is, I will come back and provide additional updates early next year, but we are making very good progress across all of these programs and the most advanced of which from a manufacturing perspective, is of course, our micro-dystrophin program. We are making good headwind there and I will come back with updates next year. There is no read-through from the -- and in my view there's no read-through from the golodirsen, CRL to the views on any of these issues here. This is an entirely different part of the agency and entirely different issue that, that issue really was unique to golodirsen and with some read-through to casimersen as well. But it doesn’t really read-through in any way to this. Now again, I don’t want to get out ahead of our skis and start suggesting that we’ve the [indiscernible] exact pathway for these limb-girdle programs. We do need to have discussions with the agency and they need to be evidence-based discussions, and we will come back and talk to the community once we have those. But I will note a couple of things. Note first that this is a -- as is the case with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a serious monogenic disease that results from a single missing protein that is extremely serious life limiting and very, very often life ending. And the gene therapy here is replacing the actual native protein, the absence of which is causing the death of these children in this extremely rare disease. With that said, I think there will be the opportunity to have discussions with the agency about the pathway forward and how one can be thoughtful about accelerating that the pathway forward, if we have robust expression and good correlates between that native protein and the restoration of function and benefit. But we will come back and have full [ph] discussions about that next year.

Brian Abrahams

Thanks, Doug, and congrats again.

Douglas Ingram

Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Aaron Welch

Hi. Thanks for taking my call. This is Aaron on for Debjit. So I just have couple of questions. So I’m sure you guys saw there was a recent study of 395 U.K. based DMD patients, and they were able to classify patients into different progression trajectory based on their baseline NSAA scores, rise on floor and 10 meter walk/run. So do you think there could be a similar story with LGMD and do you think you might incorporate some of these findings into clinical trial designs?

Douglas Ingram

Louise, do you have a view on that?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

No, limb-girdle is a -- there is certainly differences in findings. So as the North Star assessment was adapted for this population, additional measures were added. Certainly one of the things that we're considering is looking at trajectories and patient given the population and something that we will continue to take guidance on. But we’re looking at all of that in our -- as we assess our clinical development plan. And certainly looking at the Duchenne data that's relevant, but also within that mind's eye that there are important differences in limb-girdle.

Aaron Welch

Okay. Thanks. And just real quick, do you have -- could you tell us anything about the commercial supply study for micro-dystrophin, like are you still planning on having the -- initiating the study prior to unveiling the data for the ongoing clinical supply study in first half of 2020?

Douglas Ingram

Yes, our plans remain exactly as they were last time we talked. And we made additional progress in that direction as one might recall at our last earnings call, if I’m not mistaken, we increased the N on what we call Study 2 to 40 patients increasing the powering of that to nearly 95%. We are working on that this year, then our goal since we have additional time, our goal was to commence Study 3 in the first half of 2020 and all of that remains on track.

Aaron Welch

Okay, great. Thank you, guys and congrats on the data.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Harrison for Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Matthew Harrison

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Two for me. One, can you just talk about what the plan is to demonstrate an impact in cardiac tissue in these patients and how important do you think that is especially for some of the older patients who might already be declining? And then, second question is just around natural history data. I mean, you pointed out that the natural history data is maybe not as robust here as DMD. Just maybe remind us of the plan here and how important that is in terms of regulatory discussions? Thanks.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes. So in terms of the cardiac delivery expression, we are obviously monitoring cardiac activity. As I said, we are doing cardiac MRIs at the baseline and one year post. And really the impact of the cardiac success will be shown over the years as we start to look at these patients in more detail and realize that they’re not succumbing or having the cardiac defects that we see in similar patients. So we're definitely monitoring that. We can't do cardiac biopsies, but we’re certainly monitoring cardiac activity through MRI and we expect to see a significant improvement or absence of any cardiac defects in these patients. So to your point, in older patients this is a really significant part of the disease. So really in a sense not only are we doing a gene therapy trial for muscular dystrophy, but we're doing a cardiac -- a cardiomyopathy trial in a sense as well. On the second question, was about the natural history data. Yes, to your point, that we don’t have the -- robust in terms of numbers, amount of natural history with limb-girdle in general, especially 2E, so this is something that we are certainly working with Nationwide Children's on collecting additional data, but then also are in a broader sense, we will be doing a larger natural history study in not only LGMD2E, but then also multiple limb-girdle subtypes, especially the ones that we're working on, to really gather additional data to inform our other trial design and ways to limit the amount of patients that would have to be included to see significant effects.

Douglas Ingram

The one thing -- I apologize if Dr. Rodino-Klapac has already said that, but I just remind you what I think most people already know, which is why we can't take biopsies of the heart, it wouldn’t be obviously ethical -- there is a unique promoter being used here that was chosen specifically because of its preferential expression in the heart. As you may recall, in animal studies we are seeing about 120% in the heart of whatever we see in the cardiac muscles. So it gives us a lot of confidence that even before we began to see manifestations of the benefit in the cardiac muscle, we are going to have very robust expression and very durable expression in the heart, given what we’re seeing in the skeletal muscle.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Tazeen Ahmad

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe one about, to the extent that you can comment, do you have a bit more color on how older patients in the study perform, let's say before they started on gene therapy? Were they already showing signs of the decline? And then maybe as a follow-up as well in relation to natural history. Are there specific differences between exon 3 and exon 4, and how that impacts, how the disease progresses? Thanks.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

So to answer the second question first, in terms of the exon 3 and 4, in the data sets that we have, we -- generally between exon 36 that we see a significant portion of disease that is more severe than the other. So we don't have the specificity to look at 3 versus 4, but we know that we see a -- almost a complete absence of expression. And this corresponds to a more severe disease. So in terms of the patients that we look at, we don't have a long trajectory on all the patients that were on the trial, but what was clearly evident from the videos that we showed and their baseline scores is that these patients were significantly affected at baseline. So these -- we're not what would you would expect certainly divergent from what you would expect for their age. And when we look at the natural history in line with what we expect actually more severe, the natural history in terms of their baseline and the phase scores and their baseline function. So I think you can -- just even appreciating from the videos, these patients were definitely affected.

Douglas Ingram

And you can see it objectively. If you see go to the slide deck, you will see the baseline -- I mean histochemistry images for all three of these children and as you will see, they’re basically entirely bereft of the protein of interest, which would certainly suggest that they’re extremely severe versions of limb-girdle too.

Tazeen Ahmad

And so, Doug, would you think that any advanced study you would want to have more to severe patients enrolled, or are you going to distribute [ph] them evenly across age?

Douglas Ingram

We are not at a place where we’ve kind of made this decisions right now. Really, you need to sit with the agency, one of the dangers of choosing particular subsets, first of all, this is an extremely rare disease. So that would, by itself, assume that we would even at the luxury of choosing particular subsets of [indiscernible] 280. And then beyond that, of course, we got to be careful not to choose subsets that end up creating issues for us from an access perspective, our goal here is obviously if this therapy works, bring it to children around the world, children and adults around the world that have 2E and then the other limb-girdle. And so we got to sit with the agency and talk to the agency about the development pathway. But we will do that and we will come back next year and provide updates.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ritu Baral from Cowen. Your line is open.

Ritu Baral

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the question. Question on the next dosing cohort. Doug, can you confirm that you have the clinical supply for that dose manufactured or is that the gating step for starting that higher dose cohort?

Douglas Ingram

Yes, we have it. So we have the supply, we are screening the children, so it should happen expeditiously. So we have the supply.

Ritu Baral

Okay. And then what is the steroid dosing plan for these patients? Are you in a -- are you going to keep the extended steroid plan or are you going to up the dosing? Can you talk about that?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Sure. We are going to keep the same steroid dosing plan, 1 milligram per kilogram per day. And that we will be closely monitoring at extended as needed as we get in the first cohort, correspond to any liver enzyme elevation. So we closely monitor and adjust as needed.

Ritu Baral

Is there any stopping criteria for liver enzyme changes?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Now, there is no stopping criteria.

Ritu Baral

Got it. And then as I look at the data detail of the functional data, is there anything that -- is there -- I guess, is there any pattern that stands out with the younger patient, I believe that was 4-year old patient too, that patient had I think the most remarkable 100 meter run time improvement. How much could we think about that just being a 4-year old growing versus potential improvement in younger patient?

Douglas Ingram

Yes. So I guess we have to answer that in two ways. If you look at the natural history and the data set that we have, we'd not expect improvements in this age group. And to your point, on this 4-year-old that improved dramatically in his running time and also his North Star Ambulatory Assessment basically maxed out. So you cannot see any further improvement. So based on the natural history, we definitely would not expect these changes at this time point. So, just taking back to the video of baseline, you can see that he definitely was dramatically affected. He had very significant instability in the trunk, not able to get off the floor. So this certainly wasn’t just a running the test. This was a true improvement in strength that was able to make him get up from the floor without assistance.

Ritu Baral

Does this suggest to you that you may want to enroll younger patients in the next cohort or going forward?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

I think overall looking at this cohort of 4 to 13, we are very encouraged by the findings that we see in not only the young patients, but older patients as well. And I think these are questions that are begging to be answered and I think that we're now is trying to get the answers that these older patients can not only just stabilized, but also improved. So I don't think that just enrolling younger patients will be the answer. I think we can have significant benefits for all patients.

Ritu Baral

Got it. Thanks so much.

Douglas Ingram

One thing I will note, this is an early -- well this is three patients. We need to be careful to not over interpret, but I would note that every single patient, every single functional endpoint improved. And so frankly, these girls, these older patients should be in decline right now. So it would have then extraordinary if one could have arrested that decline. The fact that we're seeing functional improvements there is really exciting response.

Ritu Baral

Great. Thanks for taking all the questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Christopher Marai from Nomura Instinet. Your line is open.

Christopher Marai

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Thinking about dosing the patients on the high-dose arm under screening, are you looking at wide age range of patients there? Are you still going to dose for the 13-year-olds and beyond? And then just with respect to the preclinical data and dose response, just remind me if you saw a dose response using metrics like vector copy number in animal models? And I have a follow-up. Thank you.

Douglas Ingram

I'll take the second question. Second question was are we seeing a direct dose response in animals?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes, in our animal models, we definitely did see a dose response in terms of dosing and corresponding function. But importantly why we chose our threshold of 20% as we saw significant improvement at that dosing level. And then I will stand with the first question. We are enrolling the same between ages of 4 to 15, to the second cohort. So we're not changing the age of new enrolment at all.

Christopher Marai

Okay. And then just thinking about the functional endpoints, what sort of the clinically minimal -- clinically meaningful improvement on the North Star, or other functional endpoints you measured? And then does that change across age groups? And then finally on just thinking about the three sarcoglycanopathies you're going after with your gene therapies SRP-9004, 9005, would you consider a trial incorporating kind of all three? So 9003, 9004, 9005 given the rarity of the disease and the fact that you're expressing the need for protein and of phenotype probably looks pretty similar across the patients. Thank you.

Douglas Ingram

I will touch on the second one first just definitely to say, that is certainly one of the many things that we pondered and one thing is about developing rapidly these programs, that it will require us to have discussions with the agency before we have any confidence on that. And then I would say just touching briefly, and then of course, Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac really ought to answer the first question. But to the question, what level of improvement would be meaningful I would at least argue that might actually be false argument, because frankly in these older patients they are suppose to be declining. And we arrested decline or significantly slowed decline, one could have assumed that would be very meaningful. I can only imagine how [indiscernible] want to get a trial into a therapy, they could stop the decline of this ferocious disease, but we’re not seeing that. We are actually seeing improvement. So -- but with that said, Louise, to you.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

I agree with Doug and I would just add that in this early stage we're still evaluating all that once we gather more natural history about it, do more predictions. But just thinking about it from a practical level, a two point change on North Star is going from not being able to do one function to being able to do it and that in self is significant, being able to get off the floor without assistance, that's significant. So I think -- when you about and then returning towards evidence of these clinical trials to be more real-world that accounts to improvements in our daily living. So that -- from that perspective those changes of just two points and above are significant in and of themselves.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gena Wang from Barclays. Your line is open.

Peter Kim

Hi. Thanks for taking our question. This is Peter for Gena. Just two quick questions from us. Understanding -- so first, understanding that natural history is pretty variable and you have limited data set. So for slide 20, could you give us a sense of how comparable these are in terms of the patients that were being treated versus these natural history. Do they -- like how do you’ve the confidence that these are representative counter set?

Douglas Ingram

I think [indiscernible] question is the comparability of the natural history cohort and the dose severity versus the severity of the children in our study, I suspect [indiscernible].

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Sure. Yes, I think -- as I mentioned that these patients if you look at the overall mean of their age, they’re slightly younger and if we look at their North Star slightly milder in terms of their baseline characteristics.

Peter Kim

I mean, do they have same sort of molecular characteristics?

Douglas Ingram

Well that -- they’re missing the same protein. I think you're asking us if we know …

Peter Kim

No, the same like the genotype.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes, we don’t. We don’t have that information right.

Douglas Ingram

But we are not aware if there's a more severe phenotype mutations on exons 3 to 6, right?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Right.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Vincent Chen from Bernstein. Your line is open.

Vincent Chen

Congrats on the data and thanks for taking the questions. A couple of them for me. First is recognizing the natural history data is limited, what’s your current sense for range of variability in patients with LGMD2E and looking toward a pivotal trial recognizes a range to potential path to approval, if you did have to power a trial for function, what would that imply for a number of patients needed to sufficiently power a LGMD2E pivotal trial as compared to a DMD trial? And the second is thinking about the endpoints are, just help us understand how is the NSAD and LGMD differ from the NSAA scale for DMD? And in your discussions with KOLs, what's their sense for the potential degree of placebo effect in the two scales?

Douglas Ingram

On the first one, let me say, and I hate to be a broken record on this, we really got to sit down with the agency and talk about the development pathways for 2E, there is certainly variability for this disease and on top of that this is a very, very rare disease. So the very fact that it -- sort of pondering how what my power for instance, a placebo trial with 2E, it raises the very point that we just got to find a better more thoughtful, more expeditious pathway for these patients. And we will have discussions with the agency, comp reviews on that, and come back to the community with the views and then [indiscernible].

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes, just to -- in comparison of the traditional NSAA that we use a DMD versus NSAA, for limb-girdle, the NSAD just includes additional measures, for example some of those are getting up from a squatting position. Some of these are looking at left versus right, so just additional measures in addition to the normal 34 point scale that we see in terms of this scale has been used similar scale and a significant cohort of the dystrophinopathy patients, for example, and now it's being incorporated to many limb-girdle history, the natural history studies across the board. So it's definitely been endorsed by the larger community as appropriate for this limb-girdle community.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Joel Beatty from Citi. Your line is open.

Joel Beatty

Hi. Thanks for the question. Can you discuss where the liver enzyme elevations in the two older, heavier patients? And if so, what are the implications of that for the higher dose cohort?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes. The two liver enzyme elevation were in the larger patients. And I say before, we will discontinue to monitor patients very closely and as soon as we see any elevations in liver enzymes, we will either increase steroids or stop and during potential taper period, we will reintroduce steroids. We are definitely monitoring and tapering over a long period of -- longer period of time compared to the first cohort to make sure that we don't see these increases in liver enzymes.

Douglas Ingram

I will note again, I think everyone knows this, but this is -- this seems to be something that will occur at times with full body infusions. We’ve seen in the micro-dystrophin study and we’ve seen it here, but they all have responded to steroids, increasing their steroids and went back to baseline. So well its certainly something we’ve take very seriously and monitor closely if that appear to be a manageable aspect of these gene therapy trials.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joseph Schwartz from SVB Leerink. Your line is open.

Joseph Schwartz

Great. Thanks very much. In which types of patients or in which ways do you think that a higher dose can offer a greater improvement above and beyond the benefits that you’ve seen now at the low-dose? Are there certain functional areas or types of patients that you think have a particularly good opportunity to benefit more than others, or is the goal of a higher dose more about providing longer lasting effect?

Douglas Ingram

I will broadly answer that. We would like to -- before we walk down the dose and proceed -- and get inform not only about 2E, but about some of the other limb-girdle programs as well, because I believe this dose selection is going to have read-through. We want to make sure that we have the most robust expression possible. We have the opportunity to do that with a higher dose, and so we’re going to take that opportunity. I think generally speaking, the answer on expression is more is always better certainly. And so before we walk that down, we want to have the most robust potential expression. We're frankly very excited about the fact that we certainly will roll it this year that even at what we saw was the lower dose we got results that were multiples better than what we had predefined as success in the trial. But we don't want to just declare victory yet. But let's do one higher dose, compare expression and tolerability and safety, and then make that dose selection for the two. And it's interesting to note, why do we keep focusing on expression? Conventional wisdom says focus on function, but I would remind you that this is a monogenic disease that results in the lack of protein, and it is the only reason that these children are degenerating and dying. And so when we -- if we can restore the actual native protein, then it is exceedingly logical that the functional benefits are going to flow because we have restored the very issue that exist. So getting the highest expression with that are reasonably possible with a good safety margin has to be our ultimate goal. And that's away we are going to look at these two tests.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Danielle Brill from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Danielle Brill

Thanks guys. Congrats on the data. I'm curious what the ages of initial onsets of symptoms were across the patients. And also how variable were baseline symptoms like presence of muscle pain and macroglossia?

Douglas Ingram

Do you have that answer?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

We don’t have that information as far as the age of onset in these patients. Certainly our four-year-old, we know that the age of onset was significantly early, but we don't have that information for the two older patients.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question Anupam Rama from J.P. Morgan. Your line is open.

Anupam Rama

Hi. This is Tessa filling in for Anupam. Good morning. Congratulations on the update here from us. At the lower dose of data today, everything in terms of improvement you’re seeing in patients that you don’t think are captured by the scale you have used? And then just one question on the high dose cohort. You are in the screening phase now. Will you aim to have these patients age match to cohort one, so two older patients, one younger patient and similar baseline for the comparison given the variability in the population that has been previously noted? Thanks so much guys.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Answer to the question, one is that we will be doing this between -- again, between the ages of 4 to 15, so we don't have a age-match exactly to our first cohort. I think the other question as far as beyond what we have seen for the functional scale, we have a lot of anecdotal data from the patients in endurance, I would say, it's something that definitely stands out for these patients from the families with what they're able to do activities for much longer period of times and they suddenly see differences at school. I think I remember hearing from Dr. Mendell that one patient particularly was able to carry her backpacks for the first time and that sounds like something maybe not meaningful, but being able to pick up your own backpack and carry it to school is significant for this family. So certainly, we definitely hear these anecdotal stories about indolence and being able to do activities they couldn’t afford.

Douglas Ingram

And one of the values of these videos, arguably anecdotal though they are, is that one sees qualitative issues in the video they don't get captured by the necessary stilted approach to taking print and time tests and the like. You may recall, with our Duchenne program with micro-dystrophin, when Dr. Jerry Mendell spoke last year about this video is, he was able to comment for instance on the reciprocal climb being that children could do that they couldn't previously do, or the fact, they didn't use the rail, none of which was captured or even the way the quality of the way they run isn't captured. We are actually reflecting on some of these issues in addition to simply using videos and the like, we are actually pondering if there are ways as either an experimental measure or secondary measure in the mix trials that we do, if there is ways to capture that. There are ideas out there, wearables and the like, that we are going to think about because I think that the by necessity, functional end points boil things down, for instance, to timed tests and like and sometimes miss some of the obvious qualitative issues. It's one thing that to hear about NSAD, for instance, it's quite another to see the video of that boy who already at 4-years-old cannot get up and then pops up with a massive smile on his face or that 13-year-old woman could not stand up in the chair, and if you had seen her face you'd see was embarrassed about the fact that she couldn't possibly do it and had to tell them that she wasn’t able to do it and then to see her actually being able to do it. We are going to try to find some objective way to capture what currently would be qualitative issues as we think about not only these limb-girdles, but of course our micro-dystrophin program.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

And just to add, Doug commented on the videos, two and three, but if you think back to video one where the -- a 13-year-old girl was running, the quality of her movement was significantly improved as she has much more flexibility in her hips. And I think these are types of things that aren't captured necessarily just on time scales, the quality of movement. So to Doug's good point were certainly evaluate ways that we should look at this and capture these measures as well.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Liisa Bayko from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Jonathan Wolleben

Hi. This is Jon on for Liisa. Thanks for taking the questions. Just one for me. I'm wondering what do you hear from patients as far as what they care about as far as functional improvements and what could be measured in the study? I remember from the recent national conference that patients would say things like I can walk just fine once I get going, but getting up is the real issue. So in 2E, what do you want to key on as far as what you’re hearing from patients will be the most meaningful change for them?

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes, I think you really -- you sort of hit the nail on the head and things that we hear is getting up from a chair, to your good point, I hear that all the time from limb-girdle patients. And often, they will continue to stand, because they don’t want to sit down, because they don’t want to get back up until, that’s a really critical -- critically meaningful point to them. So the -- our patient three, that was able to get up from a chair that is significant and the other story that I told about, picking up a backpack and picking that to school, that was important. So those are the types of things that definitely matter to patients. That’s what we’ve heard anecdotally.

Douglas Ingram

I will say one thing. I just would remind us that the goal of this anyways is to replace the very protein the absence of which is killing these children. So this is not a palliative therapy. And obviously, a palliative therapy, is that really an important thing to think or a symptomatic therapy that’s important thing to think about is, particular restoration of addressing this particular symptom, an important one. Here the goal is frankly much more ambitious. The goal is to do full body infusion on children who have mutation on the gene that codes for beta-sarcoglycan, the absence of which is what caused them to degenerate, they’re already degenerating and then very likely to take their life, and our goal is to restore that in such abundance that we can arrest decline. And at least on these early cohorts, perhaps provide function that has even been lost already.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Chiang from BTIG. Your line is open.

Timothy Chiang

Hi. Thanks. Louise, Doug, just looking at the clinical trial protocol for this, but I guess the upper limit for age is about, what 15 years? Are there any non-ambulatory patients at that age with 2E? I was just sort of wondering.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes. There are patients who are non-ambulatory in that age group and so our -- the inclusion criteria of being able to walk are greater than 40% on the 100 meter time tests, excludes those patient that are non-ambulatory unfortunately in the age cohort.

Timothy Chiang

Just in some of the other limb-girdles, would you consider enrolling non-ambulatory patients?

Douglas Ingram

The answer is yes to that and let's be clear. We are talking only about dose selection for the next cohort. We don’t intend to leave behind non-ambulatory limb-girdle 2E patients either. So we have a criteria for the next cohort that does require ambulation, we will find an approach to our development path and come back and talk to you about it, that will include non-ambulatory patients first with 2E and then with the rest of limb-girdles. And that is -- and that you guys know this, but so we’re clear and for micro-dystrophin and Duchenne muscular dystrophy as well, we -- in the next trial that we do, what we call trial 3, will include non-ambulatory patients. We are not going to leave them out.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer & Co. Your line is open.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you for the question. I just had a quick question and maybe here I’m just confused and I apologize for that if I’m, because I think your protocol originally had 6 patients in this next cohort, right, 3 at the higher dose potentially, 3 placebo and you’re going to report that 9 patients in total. Did that change, are you just going to the high dose cohort or are you still planning on including the 3 placebo patients? And then how does that help you sort of with your discussion with the FDA once all the 9 patients have read out? Thank you.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

Yes, originally the protocol did anticipate a placebo [indiscernible] for the second cohort, but we've modified the protocol and we're just doing three patients at high dose. So we’ve a total of six patients in this trial. Three at the low dose, which we’ve already done and three additional at the high dose.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Lugo from William Blair. Your line is open.

Lachlan Hanbury-Brown

Hey, this is Lachlan on for Tim. Thanks for taking the questions. I was just wondering given the variability in CK, if you have any plans to look at all the biomarkers to assess durability. And obviously there are limitations as to how frequently you can conduct the biopsy, but do you have plans to rebiopsy at some point to look at the durability of expression?

Douglas Ingram

We are not looking at doing another biopsy in the near-term for the simple reason that it borders on challenging, from an ethical perspective, to put these kids through another biopsy simply because there is no evidence from any of the preclinical models that would suggest in any way that you'd have any diminution in durability over any reasonable period of time. If you look at animal models, in the mouse model, we would see durability for the entire life of the -- normal life of a mouse. In the golden retriever models, we’ve been able to see full durability for as long as we’ve been able to look, which is 8 years. This is obviously, I’m being a little bit agnostic. It's not limb-girdle 2E, but it's neuromuscular generally. In the non-human primate, it's gone out much longer even still. So the issue is simply this is not where we would -- the time frames we’re talking about are not time frames where you would rationally even worry about durability. So rebiopsy in these kids would be a burden that would be unjustified.

Louise Rodino-Klapac

And just to add to that, you mentioned particularly CK, and CK is variable, But if you look at the data that we presented, we actually see consistent drop in CK over the course of the study in all three patients. And remembering that these patients are off steroids, there is no compounding factor. And also we did see very consistent results using CK as a biomarker in the study.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines. And I would like to turn the conference back over to Doug Ingram for any closing remarks.

Douglas Ingram

Well, thank you all for joining us today. I want to thank obviously Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac, but I would also be remiss if I did not take a moment to thank Dr. Jerry Mendell at Nationwide Children's Hospital. He is the principal investigator for this limb-girdle trial. He is the principal investigator for our current micro-dystrophin Duchenne trial. He was the investigator for the SMA program at AveXis. And I think -- I don’t think I'm being hyperbolic when I say that because of Dr. Mendell's dedication and unbelievably hard work. Families of rare neuromuscular disease have real evidence based reason for hope. And if successful, many lives will be saved. So I really want to make sure that we linger and thank Dr. Jerry Mendell today as well as Louise. We are -- so with that said, we are very pleased to see the consistent functional improvements across all these patients correlated as they’re with robust restoration of missing full length protein in this monogenic and life limiting and often life ending disease. As Dr. Rodino-Klapac noted previously, we do believe that it has the potential read-through to the rest our limb-girdle portfolio is further confirmation of our DMD micro-dystrophin approach. And it is another important step in our strategy to build an enduring gene therapy engine that can expeditiously develop therapies to treat serious rare disease, including these neuromuscular diseases. As I said during the call and answered the questions, we will provide a further update next year on our development plans across our entire limb-girdle pipeline and portfolio. With that, have a good day everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.