Grandpa Can't Resist Buying LyondellBasell's 4.88% Yield, 36% Payout Ratio, And Robust Buyback Program For His Retirement Portfolio

Every investor probably agrees on the maxim that "Diversification is the only free lunch in investing." This phrase was coined in 1952 by Nobel Prize winner Harry Markowitz, one of the grandfathers of modern portfolio theory. After 67 years, nothing has changed in terms of how vital diversification is when it comes to deploying one's cash into assets. A common way retail investors avoid unsystematic risk (the probability of a loss within a specific industry or security) is by investing through ETFs. However, systematic threats will always be looming. This type of risk is both unpredictable and impossible to avoid altogether. It cannot be mitigated through diversification.

In our "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio," I am attempting to build a well-diversified portfolio. It will not only avoid enough of the unsystematic risk but also provide our Grandpa with a healthy stream of dividend income. The first stock we picked was Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B). We then grabbed some preferred shares for fixed income and then chose National Grid (NYSE:NGG), our first U.K. asset. Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), our primary Canadian asset, followed. Most recently, my article on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the first REIT of our portfolio. My goal is for the portfolio to consistently choose stocks that span across a wide range of industries and countries. Today, GRP moves to the Netherlands based LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), though listed in NYSE.

As always, every stock (minus REITs) chosen for GRP must have:

A dividend yield ≥ 4%

A payout ratio < 80%

A PE ratio < 20

A beta < 1 (in this case a bit higher due to the latest stock rally)

Introduction

LyondellBasell is one of the top plastics, chemicals, and refining companies in the world, right behind BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Dow Chemical. The Dutch company is a global manufacturing leader of olefins and polyethylene and the second-largest supplier of polypropylene in the world. It also refines high-sulfur crude oil and licenses technologically advanced chemical and polyolefin processes. Primary industries served to include food packaging, home furnishings, automotive, and paints and coatings. Leading brands like LyondellBasell and Equistar enjoy high visibility and rack up sales in more than 100 countries. Source: Barron's

LyondellBasell has around 55 chemical plants across more than 15 countries. In the US, its most profitable market, the company's primary presence is among the fertile oil fields of Texas, followed by Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Iowa. In Europe, it is present in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Its main presence in the Asia/Pacific region is in Australia.

LyondellBasell is well-diversified when it comes to its revenue streams. Around half of the turnover comes from the United States. The second-largest country in terms of customers, Germany, only occupies ~7.6%. One-fifth comes from countries, each making up less than 2.7% of the firm's revenue. The company enjoys diversification both in geographical and currency terms.

Financials

LyondellBasell's revenue is in recovery after the price of crude oil crashed in 2015-16, although the company has maintained consistent profitability. An 11% increase in average sales prices boosted LyondellBasell's revenue in fiscal 2018 by 13% to $39.0 billion, its highest level in four years. Other contributing factors were beneficial currency movements (1% effect) and revenue from the acquired A. Schulman business ($846 million). Source: Bloomberg

Net income (GAAP) fell 4% to $4.7 billion as an outsized increase in the cost of sales and general expenses ate into operating profit margins. Feedstock and energy costs, which typically account for 75-80% of annual expenses, rose 16% in 2018, while the A. Schulman acquisition added to admin expenses.

Both revenue and earnings have not been spectacular in terms of growth. However, the company has managed to be a shareholder-return machine, through juicy dividends and share buybacks supported by its robust cash flow. LYB more than doubled its expenditures in investing activities from $1.756M to $3.559M from 2017 to 2018, and still managed to maintain the same free cash flow.

LyondellBasell's cash position weakened during 2018, ending the year $1.5 billion lower at $401 million, implying the company may run into liquidity issues unless it takes steps to boost its cash reserves. It generated $5.5 billion from its operations. Investing activities used $3.6 billion, and financing used $3.0 billion. LyondellBasell's main cash uses were the A. Schulman acquisition, Capex, share repurchases, and dividends. However, considering the A. Schulman acquisition is a one-off event, LyondellBasell's reduced cash position should not be of any concern. The company still managed to generate over $3.36B in free cash flow over the past year.

Dividends and Share buybacks

While the company went public only nine years, it has already proved itself loyal to prioritizing shareholder value and provide its unitholders with consistent returns. The first dividend was paid in 2011, and management has been raising it annually since. The average annual dividend growth rate over the past five years has been an impressive 9.54%.

Source: Gurufocus

What's more interesting, though, is that, despite the aggressive dividend increases and LyondellBasell's current 4.86% yield, the dividend payout ratio is only 36%. This is a significant characteristic that fits the thesis of our Grandpa's portfolio. During a recession, the company could have its earnings slashed by half, and still be able comfortably to afford to pay its dividend. In fact, over the past five years, the payout ratio had never crossed above 36%, even when the firm suffered economic difficulties during the oil crash in 2015-2016. Having such a low payout ratio is vital for any firm in terms of its cash flows. The relatively high yield makes the stock even more attractive.

However, LyondellBasell not only provides excellent distributions but also has a generous buyback program history. A remarkable detail is the aggressive buybacks that were done during the 2015-2016 period. The oil crash slowed down the company, and management took action to protect its shareholders. At this period, while most stocks in the industry experienced a sell-off, LyondellBasell's shares remained flat. In fact, in 2016, shares outstanding were 0.42B, a 9.87% decline from 2015. Source: KYOFIN

Even today, the company has been aggressive in repurchasing shares. Shares outstanding for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, were 0.370B, a 5.61% decline year-over-year. The way this relates to our Grandpa's strategy is the stability and reliability I mentioned earlier on. LyondellBasell's buyback strategy protected shareholders during that period, which displays a commitment to shareholders and their value. A useful visualization of the buybacks is illustrated below.

Valuation

The reason that LyondellBasell has a low payout ratio of 36% but still manages to yield 4.86% is its relatively low multiples. The stock is currently trading at only 8.86 times earnings. It's true that revenue and, subsequently, earnings have stayed flat over the past five years, which doesn't encourage expectations for future growth, subsequently depressing the stock price at a low multiple.

One could argue that the generous share buybacks, which in turn increase EPS, as well as the stable dividend with such a low payout ratio, should have allowed for a higher valuation. However, the stock is trading at 2.8 times its book value. For comparison, competitors, including Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), trade at P/B values of 1.64 and 1.36, respectively. Source: KYOFIN

The company operates in an industry whose earnings can easily be affected by consumer spending, oil prices, and exchange-rate risk. However, it's safe to say that the stock's valuation is getting attractive. The dividend growth, as well as the generous buybacks, are easily supported by the company's operating cash flow. This leaves enough free cash flow to fund further acquisitions and further build LyondellBasell's cash position.

Going forward

Healthy cash flows have allowed the company to deploy capital to capture growth opportunities while readjusting its vast portfolio by spinning-off any non-core segments. For instance, in 2017, it began constructing a cutting edge polyethylene plant. In 2018, it broke ground on propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant (the largest of its kind in the world), both in Texas. The sites are expected to go online in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Image Source: manufacturingmagazine

In 2018 LyondellBasell acquired A. Schulman (revenue $2.5 billion) for $2.2 billion to create a vertically integrated polymer business that will offer new products for various end-markets from agriculture to electronics. The A. Schulman acquisition complements the company's already leading position in the polypropylene business serving the automotive industry. The high-growth end markets that polymer businesses serve is predicted to grow around 6% annually. The combined company will have 72 manufacturing sites and annual sales volumes of about 5 billion pounds.

Going forward, with conditions in the oil and gas industry improving, LyondellBasell has earmarked $2.8 billion for capital expenditures in 2019, a marked increase on the $2.1 billion spent in 2018.

Conclusion

In my opinion, LyondellBasell has proven itself to be a cash flow machine, loyal to delivering solid returns to its shareholders. The company's free cash flow is too good to pass on. The valuation is reasonable, and its capital return program makes the stock even more attractive. The 4.88% dividend yield is already juicy, and its historical growth, outstanding. Share buybacks have been generous and can provide a low-volatility solution, should a recession occur. On top of that, the company's acquisitions will soon start to be paying off, at which point a more substantial revenue growth will also take place. I believe that LyondellBasell perfectly fits "Grandpa's Retirement Portfolio," as well as most income-oriented and retiree investors.

