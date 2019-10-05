Magellan Midstream Partners: A Stable 6% Yielder In A Volatile Market

The energy sector, including the midstream master limited partnerships, has been under pressure this year due to weakness and volatility in crude oil prices but Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is well-positioned to significantly grow volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream holds a dominating position in the refined products space and gets a vast majority of its earnings from fee-based, low-risk business activities. The MLP is working on a number of projects which will come online in the near future and drive its growth. It offers a decent distribution yield of 6% which will likely improve in the future as it continues growing payouts. I think Magellan Midstream is one of the best MLPs around which investors should consider buying.

Magellan Midstream Partners transports, stores and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel. Magellan Midstream can also store more than 100 million barrels of refined products and crude oil.

The midstream energy sector has come under pressure in the recent past due to the persistent weakness and volatility in crude oil prices. The WTI has swung wildly in the last six months, climbing to more than $64 a barrel and dropping to under $52. The commodity's price for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange was at $54 a barrel at the time of this writing. The attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities which knocked out 5% of the global supplies and pushed prices higher. But WTI fell after the kingdom resumed supplies.

Looking ahead, the ongoing trade war between the US and China, two of the world's largest economies, weak global economic numbers from several countries in Asia (including China and India) and Europe (including Germany, Italy, and the UK), the strength of the US dollar, and high levels of crude oil supplies could continue pushing oil prices lower. However, the losses may get capped by production cuts from the OPEC and its partners and prospects of escalation in tensions in the Middle East. In this environment, oil prices could remain weak and volatile.

Most midstream MLPs have no direct exposure to oil prices, but their customers do. If prices fall too low and stay at that level for an extended period, then this could force oil producers to curtail production. A drop in production will make it difficult for midstream MLPs to grow volumes, hampering their earnings and cash flow growth.

That being said, the oil prices are still at a point where several shale oil producers can profitably grow production. In fact, some companies have already shown that they can deliver profits, free cash flows, and production growth at oil prices of under $55 a barrel. For instance, Diamondback Energy (FANG) booked weak realized prices of just $46.12 a barrel in Q1-2019, but it still managed to post a profit of $1.39 per share and free cash flows of $12 million while more than doubling its oil production. On the other hand, some oil producers, such as Parsley Energy (PE), have been burning cash flows, but they can turn around shortly. A vast majority of shale oil producers, ranging from small operators like Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) to the vertically integrated energy giant Chevron (CVX), plan to grow production in the foreseeable future. Although we have witnessed a slowdown in drilling activity, the total US oil production is still expected to climb from 12.2 million bpd in 2019 to 13.2 million bpd in 2020, as per the US Energy Information Administration's estimates.

Therefore, the business environment for crude oil and refined products MLPs will remain favorable. But I think Magellan Midstream is one of the safest midstream companies with a great business model. Firstly, Magellan Midstream holds a dominating position in the refined petroleum products transportation space. Over the last several years, the company has built a vast portfolio of thousands of miles of crude oil and refined products pipelines. Its real strength, however, lies in its vast network of 9,700 miles of refined products pipeline which connects with half of the US refining capacity. Its refined products portfolio also includes 53 terminals and 45 million barrels of storage capacity. No other MLP owns a longer network of refined products pipeline in the US. This gives Magellan Midstream a competitive advantage which will be difficult for a competitor to replicate, at least in the near term.

Secondly, Magellan Midstream's focus on refined products means that it has even less exposure to weakness and volatility in crude oil prices than crude oil transportation MLPs, such as Plains All American (PAA), whose businesses are also largely insulated from movements in commodity prices.

In the previous quarter, Magellan Midstream got 54% of its operating margin (a measure of operating profits) from the refined products business while 39% came from the crude oil segment and the remainder from its small marine storage business. In the previous years, Magellan Midstream has earned around 60% of its earnings from the refining business. What's great about the refining business is that its demand is underpinned in large part by the demand for transportation fuel. In a weak oil price environment, gasoline and diesel prices will likely stay low and their demand will remain strong. This strength in demand will benefit Magellan Midstream which will have ample volumes flowing through its pipelines.

Thirdly, Magellan Midstream typically gets more than 80% of its revenues and earnings by providing fee-based transportation and terminal services for refined products as well as crude oil. Moving forward, Magellan Midstream will get more than 85% of its operating margin from the low-risk, fee-based activities as it brings some of the major projects online. This further reduces the company's exposure to volatility in commodity prices.

This brings us to an important point. Magellan Midstream is well-positioned to significantly grow its earnings and cash flows in the future, which will drive distribution growth. As a reminder, Magellan Midstream has recently reported its second-quarter results in which it posted an 11.5% year-over-year increase in operating margin for the second quarter to $414.3 million. Its distributable cash flows, or DCF, increased by 18.1% to $314.8 million. That growth came after its crude oil volumes surged by 61% to 80.5 million bpd, terminal utilization increased by 24% to 20.5 million barrels/month, and crude oil JV pipelines (Saddlehorn, BridgeTex) also witnessed higher volumes. The refined products volumes, on the other hand, were largely flat at around 132.4 million barrels but will likely expand in the future.

Magellan Midstream will spend a total of $1.25 billion through 2020 (primarily in 2019) on projects related to transportation and storage of refined products. It recently placed the 135-mile Houston-to-Hearne, Texas refined products pipeline to service on which the MLP has spent $425 million. The line will help increase Magellan Midstream's Houston area capacity by 85,000 bpd. Magellan Midstream will also spend $500 million to expand the western leg of Texas refined products pipeline system by 75,000 bpd. The company expects to finish work by mid-2020. It has recently decided to increase the Saddlehorn's pipeline capacity by a total of 100,000 bpd after getting sufficient volume commitments from oil producers. The expanded capacity will come online by the end of 2020.

Magellan Midstream is also spending $410 million on developing a marine terminal in Pasadena, Texas by partnering with Valero Energy (VLO). The first phase of this project with 100 million barrels of capacity and a Panamax-capable dock recently came online, and the second phase with 400 million barrels of storage and associated dock infrastructure will become operational by the end of this year. Magellan Midstream is also increasing the crude oil and condensate storage and dock capabilities of Seabrook Logistics, which is a 50/50 JV between the MLP and LBC Tank Terminals located in the Houston Gulf Coast area. Here, the two partners are developing 800,000 bpd of storage and a Suezmax-capable dock which will become operational by early-2020.

The MLP is also evaluating other major growth projects and is willing to invest well in excess of $500 million for the right opportunity. Magellan Midstream can also significantly expand the Pasadena terminal by building up to 10 million barrels of storage capacity and five additional docks. The MLP is also mulling about developing a massive 400,000 bpd Voyager pipeline to transport crude oil and condensates from Cushing, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas to Houston. Magellan intends to develop Voyager by partnering with Navigator Energy Services and expects to complete the project by early-2021 if it receives a good response from customers.

As these projects are placed into service in the coming quarters, Magellan Midstream will significantly increase its transportation and terminal volumes. In addition to this, Magellan Midstream has also increased tariffs on its refined products pipeline by 4.3% from the start of H2-2019. I believe these factors will play a major role in pushing Magellan Midstream's earnings and distributable cash flows higher. The earnings and cash flow growth will fuel distribution growth.

Note that the MLP has a solid track record of distribution growth. Since its IPO in 2001, Magellan Midstream has increased distributions by 69 times, including the 6% increase announced for the April to June quarter. Despite growing payouts, Magellan Midstream has been successful in maintaining a solid coverage ratio of more than 1.1x, thanks to its ability to generate strong levels of distributable cash flows which consistently exceed the actual distributions.

Magellan Midstream offers a decent distribution yield of 6.1%. That's substantially higher than what investors get with other dividend-paying sectors. The average yields for REITs, utilities, and the S&P 500 are 3.5%, 3.1%, and 1.9%, respectively. However, Magellan Midstream's dividend yield is lower than the MLP sector's average of 8.2%, as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. But Magellan Midstream has better visibility to volume, earnings, and cash flow growth than most MLPs and will likely continue growing distributions in the foreseeable future.

Magellan Midstream's units are trading almost 12x this year's annualized DCF which makes it more expensive than other MLPs, such as Enterprise Products which is priced 9.4x DCF. I suggest value hunters should consider buying Magellan Midstream on weakness. But on a historical yield basis, Magellan Midstream is reasonably priced. The MLP's yield has largely remained between 6% and 6.5% in the last twelve months and in the last five years, it has mostly stayed below 6%. The yield-focused investors, therefore, should consider buying Magellan Midstream's units.

