Upwork: Fierce Demand-Side Headwinds

Upwork has been spending more on marketing campaigns to push for new product adoptions. As of Q2, marketing spending has increased by 49% YoY.

Upwork launched a new product, Upwork Business, to cater to mid-market clients where it expects to reduce sales cycle and have a better product-market fit.

Overview

Since its Q2 earnings call, Upwork's (UPWK) price per share has traded downside by ~21% to $13.45 per share as of October 2019. In addition to Fiverr's (FVRR) IPO in June 2019, the obvious demand-side challenges have possibly affected Upwork's price per share in recent times. There is also a growing concern about slowing revenue growth and increased marketing expense relative to revenue and previous year. While we have established a bullish position on Fiverr, we are currently neutral on Upwork.

Upwork’s business, recent issues, and industry trends

Driven partly by the growth of coding literacy initiatives and other remote working trends, the global gig economy market for professional services is projected to reach $17.4 billion in 2023.

(Source: Mastercard newsroom)

It is still a big number, though is pale in comparison to the overall $117.8 billion gig economy GSV (Global Service Volume) in the ride-sharing alone last year. Last year, the professional services segment of the gig economy market contributed around $7.7 billion GSV off the whole ~$204 billion markets. With a recorded GSV of $1.8 billion as of December 2018, Upwork appeared to have secured ~23.3% of the gig economy market for professional services. In the space, Upwork competes with Fiverr, whose mass-market positioning is more interesting than Upwork's despite its smaller share of the market. Besides, Fiverr also has relatively better key operating metrics and financials than Upwork in recent times.

On the demand side of the platform, Upwork divides its solutions into three tiers: for smaller businesses with 10 - 100, 100 - 1,000, and 1,000+ employees. On the supply side, there are the agency or individual freelancers that offer their services within the platform. Agency could simply be a team of individual freelancers working on longer-term and larger projects. As of Q2 2019, we learned that longer-term engagement correlates to higher spending on the platform:

We have a large bucket of opportunity deriving primarily from three categories of product work; agency engagements which is any spend with an agency, longer engagements which is any spend with an individual financer over $1000 and not performed by an agency; and gig works which is project spend under $1000. The vast majority of our gross services volume or GSV comes from the first two categories generally associated with larger more enduring contracts.

Despite owning a sizable share of the market, Upwork’s overall business is highly demand-constraint. Though, on one side, there are a lot of freelancers joining the platform, there are jobs for only ~2% of all of them. As of Q2, we have seen how the demand-side issue has affected Upwork’s growth. Despite having a positive operating cash flow, trailing annual revenue growth has declined from 54% in December 2018 to ~20% as of Q2 2019.

(Source: stockrow)

The roll-out of Upwork Business in Q1 was supposed to be a response to this slowdown. In short, Upwork’s expectation with the new product is to reduce its sales cycle and achieve a better fit with the mid-market clients, where it previously served through its enterprise product.

(Source: Upwork’s 10-Q)

To push for further adoption of Upwork Business, we saw how sales and marketing expenses increased significantly by 49% YoY due to its TV and radio marketing campaign programs in Q2. In fact, Upwork’s marketing spending as a percentage of revenue has gradually increased since FY 2017, where it went from 26% to 29% and 33% as of FY 2018 and Q2 2019 consecutively.

Upside, Risk, and Valuation

Upwork’s approach that focuses on generating higher-value transactions between highly-skilled freelance professionals and longer-term clients is a differentiating factor to recently-IPOed competitor Fiverr.

(Source: financesonline. Fiverr vs Upwork overview)

Fiverr currently has over 250 categories in its platform, whereas Upwork has only 70 categories. Despite having a lower overall GSV going through its platform, Fiverr’s approach to target mass-market clients and freelancers instead of premium ones has also resulted in faster YoY growth than Upwork.

For the remainder of FY 2019 and onwards, it seems that Upwork will primarily expect to drive growth and margin expansion through Upwork Business. There have been some encouraging results. Since Q1, Upwork’s quarterly gross margin has increased from 69.35% to 70.93%. As of Q2, its sales team also had closed 4 times as many deals as it did in the first half of FY 2018.

However, it remains to be seen if this strategy can expand its profitability further down to the operating level in the long term, due to the significant increase in marketing spending. Given Fiverr’s YoY growth of ~45% as of FY 2018 and 41% YoY growth as of Q2 2019, we understand that Upwork is not facing the slowdown by itself. That being said, Upwork is also facing a concentration risk which could adversely affect its financials and ultimately valuation:

For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, we generated significant revenue from one client, which accounted for more than 10% of revenue for each such period and, therefore, a decrease in revenue from this client could have an adverse effect on our operating results.

With those in mind, Upwork’s TTM EV/Sales of 5.13 with just under 20% YoY growth rate means the stock is a bit overvalued even despite its recent 21% drop in its share price. Fiverr, on the other hand, offers a more interesting outlook with its new category launches and more attractive valuation given its 4.72 TTM EV/Sales and ~45% YoY growth rate. On a forward-looking basis, Upwork’s expected FY 2019 forward revenue of $303.14 million and current EV of $1.41 billion would mean that Upwork is trading at a more discounted 4.65 EV/forward sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.