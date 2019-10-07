Valero: Time To Pull The Trigger

The situation has now changed considerably. The probability of Valero underperforming the market in the next 12 months is a lot lower now.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction: Why I previously refrained from buying VLO

As I enter my limit orders for Valero (VLO), I feel compelled to provide an update of my original assessment.

When I published an in-depth article analyzing Valero in May, the state of energy stocks was pretty bleak. Refiners had been hit particularly hard in the past 12 months. Valero lost 37% of its value while the sector "only" lost 18%.

VLO had worse momentum than 73% of all U.S stocks when looking at 3-, 6- and 12-month price change. This kept me from initiating a position in the stock. You see, while it is impossible to accurately pinpoint a bottom or a top in the market, it is possible to get the numbers on your side. And what the numbers say, if we look at price movements since 1927, is that buying the worst performers is a losing strategy.

Research from James O'Shaughnessy in his book "What Works on Wall Street" highlights that if investors invested in the worst 10% of stocks based on 6- or 12-month price appreciation, they would only outperform the market in 18% of all 12-month periods which followed. Looking at the five-year returns, assuming an annual rebalancing, the portfolio would beat the market in only 2% of all five-year periods since 1927. You could expect to underperform the market by about 6% each year.

That's pretty damning evidence that on average the worst performers continue to underperform the market. To quote O'Shaughnessy, "The advice is simple - unless financial ruin is your goal, avoid the biggest losers."

The second and third worst deciles also have a strong history of underperformance. Investors can choose to ignore this information. Doing so would be irrational, though. I needed a rule which would help shelter me from the worst losers bleeding me dry. So my rule is simple:

I don't initiate a new position or add to a stock with a Momentum Score below 30/100.

What has changed now

In late May, all refiners looked super cheap. From experience, however, I learned that cheap can get cheaper, and then still cheaper. When prices are irrationally low, it is impossible to tell how long markets will remain irrational. If we believe John Keynes, the irrationality can last until we are now longer solvent.

VLO had a momentum score of 27/100, so I decided to stay on the sidelines. Five months later, it seems as if the worst has passed for refiners. VLO was a refiner I wanted to own for a yield above 4%, and I believe now is a good time for me to initiate the purchase.

While the stock is still down 25% in the past 12 months, which is worse than 69% of stocks, its 12-month performance is now equal to that of the SPDR Select Energy ETF (XLE), and considerably better than (or not as bad as) the median performance of energy stocks: -37.8%.

Furthermore the stock's shorter-term momentum is quite encouraging. While it lost 1.4% of its value in the past six months, believe it or not, this is better than 52% of stocks listed on US stock exchanges. It's also a hell of a lot better than the sector median six-month price change of -24%. XLE is down 13% in six months.

For the past three months, the stock is actually up 1.15%. While this number doesn't seem exceptional, it's better than 66% of US stocks, better than the sector median change of -13%, and better than XLE which declined 8%.

Overall this gives the stock a momentum score of 48/100, effectively removing it from the danger zone.

Since my last article, VLO has also published its second-quarter results. This has produced some changes in VLO's scores. A summary of the key changes has been included in the table below.

Item Current Previous (May 28th) Change Value Price / Earnings 14.09x 11.65x Price / Sales 0.32x 0.28x Price / Op Cash Flow 7.78x 6.23x Dividend Yield 4.35% 4.72% Buyback Yield 3.25% 3.24% Shareholder Yield 7.47% 7.96% Value Score 96 / 100 98 / 100 -2 Momentum 3-month price change +1.15% -10.67% 6-month price change -1.40% -1.05% 12-month price change -25.17% -37.46% Momentum Score 48 / 100 27 / 100 +21 Financial Strength Gearing ratio 1.44x 1.4x Liability growth 6.12% 12% Cash flows/Liabilities 14.89% 16.6% Financial Strength Score 68 / 100 59 / 100 +9 Earnings Quality TATA -10.30% -12% Depreciation / Capex 1.74% 1.6% Asset Turnover 2.17x 2.2x Earnings Quality Score 57 / 100 60 / 100 -3 Stock Strength Score 85 / 100 74 / 100 +11 Dividend Strength Score 93 / 100 92 / 100 +1

What comes apparent when looking at the table above is that VLO's fundamentals have remained pretty much the same, with financial strength and momentum improving relative to other stocks. Relative value and earnings quality are marginally down, but the change is insignificant. Overall the stock's profile is looking a lot healthier.

Valero's Dividend Profile

So is a 4.35% yield on Valero a good idea for dividend investors?

Yes, without a doubt.

The company generates loads of cash flow. It has recently ramped up its CAPEX, which eats up a large part of that cash flow. These levels of CAPEX of about $8 per share annually should be expected to remain constant for 2019 and 2020.

Once dividends and buybacks are taken into account, the company needs an extra $3 per share, which will need to come in the form of debt or out of cash. This amounts to a total of $1.2bn per year.

The company's cash position is about $2bn, and its overall gearing ratio of 1.44x and debt to equity of 42% mean there is still room for enough debt to accommodate this for 2019 and 2020.

VLO has been aggressively increasing its dividend every year since 2011.

I wouldn't be surprised to see dividend growth slow somewhat to mid- to high-single digits for the next two years until cash flow outpaces CAPEX and leaves enough free cash flow to cover the dividend 1.3x to 1.5x.

As such, a dividend cut seems unlikely, and the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential is attractive. Like I said the previous time, "with a 4%+ yield, you only need 5-6% dividend growth to keep you happy".

Conclusion

With the factors above having changed in favor of VLO, and the dividend profile remaining very attractive, I believe now is finally a good time to initiate a position in VLO.

While the stock is 12% more expensive than it was when I last analyzed it, it is still very cheap, and the probability of the stock underperforming the market in the next 12 months is now a lot lower. Might I point out that VLO has yielded less than 4.3% for 98% of the last 10 years, during which it averaged a dividend yield of 2.3% and a median yield of 2.15%.

By the time you read this, I'll be a shareholder of Valero. Let me know if you appreciate me writing updates on previous articles when my assessment changes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.