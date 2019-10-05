The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - September 2019: Volatility Spike Dampens CEF Valuations

Note: This report was released to members one month ago.

Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds (CEFs) for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep".

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earning coverage numbers as well. Note a coverage of "0.00%" indicates that earnings numbers were not provided by CEFConnect (usually for MLP funds).

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of September 4, 2019.

1. Top 10 largest premia and top 10 widest discounts

Top 10 largest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 37.96% 8.62% 0.5 3% 13.37% 4.15% 29% 1.77% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 26.42% 8.03% 0.9 37% -0.74% 8.26% 31% 1.17% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 18.36% 6.23% 0.6 27% 22.93% 1.11% 26% 1.03% (BUI) BlackRock Util, Infra & Power U.S. Utilities 12.56% 6.22% 2.0 26% 11.49% 7.87% 0% 1.10% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 12.16% 11.07% 0.4 44% 4.25% 1.83% 0% 1.15% (GAB) Gabelli Equity Trust U.S. General Equity 9.75% 9.87% 2.5 0% -6.63% 7.43% 24% 1.36% (ETO) EV Tax Adv Global Div Opps U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity 8.63% 8.65% 1.5 21% 2.21% 5.98% 25% 1.27% (GGT) Gabelli Multimedia Global Equity 8.15% 10.93% 1.7 -6% -6.41% 4.76% 10% 1.59% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 6.75% 21.37% -0.5 11% 3.00% -1.71% 0% 1.49% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 6.27% 21.49% -0.2 11% 3.01% -0.89% 0% 1.42%

Top 10 widest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -32.66% 0.53% -0.4 #DIV/0! -7.28% -0.91% 0% 2.09% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -23.26% 10.67% -1.5 40% 0.00% -14.47% 0% 0.00% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -21.90% 7.07% 1.3 68% -5.32% 1.44% 0% 1.33% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -19.86% 6.72% 1.0 28% 8.38% 1.04% 31% 1.80% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -17.94% 5.42% -1.2 2% -18.05% -1.34% 0% 1.66% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity -17.85% 6.56% -1.1 1% 7.73% -2.35% 0% 1.23% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity -17.62% 4.36% -0.2 -13% 2.08% -0.34% 38% 1.27% (BIF) Boulder Growth & Income U.S. General Equity -17.18% 3.81% -0.4 10% 0.56% -0.29% 0% 1.21% (CET) Central Securities Corporation U.S. General Equity -17.07% 2.32% 0.2 23% 6.65% 0.21% 0% 0.67% (ASA) ASA Gold and Precious Metals U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -17.04% 0.15% -1.3 -24% 62.11% -2.52% 0% 1.31%

Top 10 largest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 39.14% 16.87% 1.4 48% 3.09% 14.67% 1% 1.88% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 38.95% 7.86% 0.2 67% 4.46% 0.79% 68% 0.96% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 35.66% 4.71% 1.1 71% 15.40% 7.95% 44% 1.14% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 27.49% 8.72% 1.2 83% 7.42% 7.65% 15% 0.80% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 25.75% 9.89% -1.0 96% -1.71% -9.66% 32% 1.54% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 25.69% 9.49% -0.9 84% 0.00% -6.66% 24% 0.89% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 23.13% 4.97% 1.1 82% 16.56% 5.03% 28% 1.10% (MPV) Barings Participation Invs High Yield 23.03% 6.36% 2.2 31% 7.09% 8.75% 10% 1.58% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 22.12% 15.39% 0.6 61% -1.28% 3.46% 34% 3.67% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 22.09% 7.66% 0.8 94% 8.29% 4.93% 21% 0.93%

Top 10 widest discounts fixed income

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -16.40% 6.58% -0.8 101% 16.51% -0.89% 35% 1.57% (VCIF) Vertical Capital Income Fund Mortgage Bonds -15.85% 1.97% -0.8 0% 0.00% -9.24% 0% 0.00% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -14.38% 7.95% -0.3 52% 9.47% -0.40% 32% 1.16% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -14.37% 5.22% 0.9 99% 13.12% 1.10% 24% 1.08% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -13.87% 8.35% -1.2 113% -1.64% -1.97% 31% 1.91% (JGH) Nuveen Global High Income Global Income -13.82% 8.15% -0.7 98% 5.53% -0.83% 30% 1.31% (FCT) First Trust Senior FR Inc II Senior Loan -13.80% 7.55% -0.9 85% 2.17% -1.18% 31% 1.23% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -13.78% 6.70% -1.3 102% 3.20% -2.04% 28% 1.19% (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr Senior Loan -13.74% 6.61% -1.5 102% 3.33% -2.03% 28% 1.20% (TLI) Western Asset Corporate Loan Senior Loan -13.72% 8.10% -0.4 84% 2.58% -0.57% 32% 1.40%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (SPPP) Sprott Physical Platinum & Pal Commodities 3.0 -1.08% #DIV/0! 47.57% 3.14% 0% 0.96% (RNP) Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref U.S. Real Estate 2.5 -3.19% 6.36% 60% 18.84% 6.54% 27% 1.05% (GAB) Gabelli Equity Trust U.S. General Equity 2.5 9.75% 9.87% 0% -6.63% 7.43% 24% 1.36% (GER) Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy R MLPs 2.4 -3.91% 13.81% 0% -24.15% 4.64% 33% 1.65% (RQI) Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty U.S. Real Estate 2.3 1.49% 6.38% 33% 21.19% 7.50% 26% 1.32% (DSE) Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML MLPs 2.2 4.33% 12.89% 0% -23.62% 10.20% 36% 2.16% (TPZ) Tortoise Power & Energy Infra U.S. Growth & Income 2.1 -4.94% 8.34% 25% -6.47% 5.54% 29% 1.65% (SPXX) Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwri Covered Call 2.0 5.14% 6.55% 6% -2.73% 4.65% 0% 0.91% (NRO) Neuberger Berman Real Est Sec U.S. Real Estate 2.0 -3.11% 8.88% 53% 13.20% 5.35% 28% 1.39% (BUI) BlackRock Util, Infra & Power U.S. Utilities 2.0 12.56% 6.22% 26% 11.49% 7.87% 0% 1.10%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs -2.1 -11.21% 36.53% 0% -55.28% -19.74% 25% 1.81% (IAF) Aberdeen Australia Equity Other Non-U.S. Equity -2.0 -11.36% 11.09% 12% 2.04% -4.84% 0% 1.45% (SOR) Source Capital Inc U.S. General Equity -1.9 -14.74% 2.88% 21% 0.15% -1.59% 0% 0.87% (JOF) Japan Smaller Capitalization Asia Equity -1.7 -15.86% 1.17% 7% -10.48% -2.06% 0% 1.13% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -1.6 -14.77% 16.97% 0% -20.63% -2.71% 0% 1.35% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -1.5 -23.26% 10.67% 40% 0.00% -14.47% 0% 0.00% (BME) BlackRock Health Sciences U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.4 -0.05% 6.38% 2% 2.10% -3.73% 0% 1.12% (MFD) Mac/First Glb Infrastructure U.S. Utilities -1.4 -10.26% 11.20% 31% 5.15% -4.30% 29% 1.76% (ASA) ASA Gold and Precious Metals U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -1.3 -17.04% 0.15% -24% 62.11% -2.52% 0% 1.31% (HQL) Tekla Life Sciences Investors U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.3 -9.55% 9.69% -3% -13.26% -2.66% 0% 1.19%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NXR) Nuveen Select TaxFree Income 3 National Munis 2.8 -2.72% 3.26% 106% 11.75% 3.21% 0% 0.31% (JHY) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target High Yield 2.7 5.68% 4.11% 97% 4.45% 3.73% 28% 1.14% (DCF) Dreyfus Alcentra G Cr Inc 2024 Multisector Income 2.5 4.25% 6.99% 105% 2.11% 9.74% 30% 1.31% (NMT) Nuveen MA Quality Muni Income Massachusetts Equity 2.4 -6.60% 3.50% 102% 11.49% 5.47% 37% 1.15% (NBW) Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni California Munis 2.4 -9.40% 3.79% 94% 10.36% 4.45% 40% 1.27% (NCA) Nuveen CA Muni Value California Munis 2.4 -1.08% 3.23% 102% 9.57% 5.16% 0% 0.62% (NMS) Nuveen MN Quality Muni Income Minnesota Munis 2.2 -5.96% 4.03% 98% 12.11% 5.05% 37% 1.14% (MPV) Barings Participation Invs High Yield 2.2 23.03% 6.36% 31% 7.09% 8.75% 10% 1.58% (BBK) BlackRock Municipal Bond National Munis 2.2 -5.35% 4.11% 99% 11.82% 4.42% 39% 1.17% (NAC) Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc California Munis 2.1 -5.11% 4.33% 95% 12.40% 5.73% 37% 0.97%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (RSF) RiverNorth Marketplace Lending High Yield -1.8 -9.74% 0% 0.00% -7.54% 0% 0.00% (EGF) BlackRock Enhanced Gov Fund Mortgage Bonds -1.6 -5.06% 3.82% 71% 3.55% -1.09% 18% 0.00% (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -1.6 -13.34% 7.05% 21% 2.80% -6.78% 0% 0.75% (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr Senior Loan -1.5 -13.74% 6.61% 102% 3.33% -2.03% 28% 1.20% (PYN) PIMCO NY Municipal Income III New York Munis -1.5 0.35% 4.49% 96% 13.08% -6.58% 48% 1.41% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income -1.4 0.39% 11.26% 56% -0.75% -6.60% 33% 1.33% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -1.3 -13.78% 6.70% 102% 3.20% -2.04% 28% 1.19% (AFT) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -1.2 -13.38% 8.28% 104% 2.31% -1.53% 35% 2.26% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -1.2 -13.87% 8.35% 113% -1.64% -1.97% 31% 1.91% (EFT) EV Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -1.1 -13.20% 6.64% 98% 1.74% -1.83% 35% 1.27%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest-yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 21.49% 6.27% -0.2 11% 3.01% -0.89% 0% 1.42% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 21.37% 6.75% -0.5 11% 3.00% -1.71% 0% 1.49% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 17.82% 0.30% -0.2 0% -18.26% -0.37% 30% 1.89% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 16.97% -14.77% -1.6 0% -20.63% -2.71% 0% 1.35% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 15.69% 0.02% -0.6 3% -21.57% -2.78% 0% 1.27% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs 14.64% -6.00% -0.1 0% -19.21% -0.18% 38% 1.71% (NTG) Tortoise MLP Fund MLPs 14.21% -2.97% 1.5 0% -18.78% 2.37% 37% 1.89% (SPE) Special Opportunities Fund U.S. General Equity 13.90% -10.31% 0.9 -36% 1.26% 1.38% 32% 1.91% (GER) Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy R MLPs 13.81% -3.91% 2.4 0% -24.15% 4.64% 33% 1.65% (JMLP) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps MLPs 13.67% -8.30% 0.2 0% -20.88% 0.36% 28% 1.89%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 16.90% 20.02% -0.4 126% -17.52% -8.96% 37% 4.91% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 16.87% 39.14% 1.4 48% 3.09% 14.67% 1% 1.88% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan 16.57% -10.24% 0.3 41% 2.40% 0.70% 38% 1.34% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 15.65% 12.97% 0.8 58% 3.29% 4.68% 33% 1.97% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 15.39% 22.12% 0.6 61% -1.28% 3.46% 34% 3.67% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Fund Multisector Income 12.51% -2.18% 1.7 49% 8.81% 4.21% 27% 1.80% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan 12.17% -12.15% 0.0 78% 0.00% #VALUE! 0% 0.37% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 12.02% -6.05% 0.7 41% 5.56% 2.11% 28% 1.83% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan 11.99% -4.07% 0.5 80% -5.95% 1.77% 30% 2.33% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 11.26% 0.39% -1.4 56% -0.75% -6.60% 33% 1.33%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount; however, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -14.77% 16.97% -1.6 0% -20.63% -2.51 -2.71% 0% 1.35% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -23.26% 10.67% -1.5 40% 0.00% -2.48 -14.47% 0% 0.00% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -15.35% 13.47% -0.9 32% -4.70% -2.07 -3.18% 16% 2.14% (SZC) Cushing Renaissance Fund U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -12.35% 12.59% -0.7 28% -20.28% -1.55 -2.97% 12% 1.96% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -21.90% 7.07% 1.3 68% -5.32% -1.55 1.44% 0% 1.33% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -12.01% 11.96% -0.7 0% -13.63% -1.44 -1.58% 34% 1.76% (SPE) Special Opportunities Fund U.S. General Equity -10.31% 13.90% 0.9 -36% 1.26% -1.43 1.38% 32% 1.91% (SRV) Cushing MLP & Infras TR MLPs -11.79% 11.34% 0.3 0% -12.88% -1.34 0.52% 29% 2.39% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -19.86% 6.72% 1.0 28% 8.38% -1.34 1.04% 31% 1.80% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -14.55% 9.04% 0.6 0% -20.93% -1.31 0.58% 25% 2.20%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan -10.24% 16.57% 0.3 41% 2.40% -1.70 0.70% 37.5% 1.34% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan -12.15% 12.17% 0.0 78% 0.00% -1.48 #VALUE! 0.0% 0.37% (AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income Convertibles -12.34% 9.85% -0.3 33% 0.41% -1.22 -0.46% 40.0% 1.27% (EDD) MS Emerging Markets Domestic Emerging Market Income -13.09% 9.24% -0.2 31% 10.63% -1.21 -0.55% 28.3% 1.72% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -12.94% 8.96% 0.8 72% 7.01% -1.16 1.05% 28.1% 1.24% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -13.87% 8.35% -1.2 113% -1.64% -1.16 -1.97% 31.1% 1.91% (EMD) Western Asset Emerg Mkts Debt Emerging Market Income -12.90% 8.86% -0.1 95% 11.15% -1.14 -0.18% 23.1% 1.27% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -14.38% 7.95% -0.3 52% 9.47% -1.14 -0.40% 31.7% 1.16% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -12.58% 8.96% 0.7 80% 7.25% -1.13 0.92% 22.7% 1.19% (JGH) Nuveen Global High Income Global Income -13.82% 8.15% -0.7 98% 5.53% -1.13 -0.83% 29.9% 1.31%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -14.77% 16.97% -1.6 0% -20.63% 4.01 -2.71% 0% 1.35% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -23.26% 10.67% -1.5 40% 0.00% 3.72 -14.47% 0% 0.00% (IAF) Aberdeen Australia Equity Other Non-U.S. Equity -11.36% 11.09% -2.0 12% 2.04% 2.52 -4.84% 0% 1.45% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs -11.21% 10.01% -2.1 0% -55.28% 2.36 -19.74% 25% 1.81% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -15.35% 13.47% -0.9 32% -4.70% 1.86 -3.18% 16% 2.14% (MFD) Mac/First Glb Infrastructure U.S. Utilities -10.26% 11.20% -1.4 31% 5.15% 1.61 -4.30% 29% 1.76% (MCN) Madison Covered Call & Eq Strt Covered Call -10.23% 11.46% -1.3 3% -6.87% 1.52 -2.22% 0% 1.17% (GLQ) Clough Global Equity Global Equity -9.67% 11.93% -1.2 2% -9.52% 1.38 -4.02% 39% 2.14% (CEM) ClearBridge Energy MLP MLPs -10.96% 11.29% -1.1 0% -12.96% 1.36 -1.90% 33% 1.62% (JEQ) Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Asia Equity -14.88% 6.88% -1.3 1% -6.35% 1.33 -1.06% 0% 0.80%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -13.34% 7.05% -1.6 21% 2.80% 1.50 -6.78% 0% 0.75% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -13.87% 8.35% -1.2 113% -1.64% 1.39 -1.97% 31% 1.91% (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr Senior Loan -13.74% 6.61% -1.5 102% 3.33% 1.36 -2.03% 28% 1.20% (AFT) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -13.38% 8.28% -1.2 104% 2.31% 1.33 -1.53% 35% 2.26% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -13.78% 6.70% -1.3 102% 3.20% 1.20 -2.04% 28% 1.19% (NSL) Nuveen Senior Income Senior Loan -12.56% 7.95% -1.1 96% 0.95% 1.10 -1.09% 38% 1.44% (EFT) EV Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -13.20% 6.64% -1.1 98% 1.74% 0.96 -1.83% 35% 1.27% (FCT) First Trust Senior FR Inc II Senior Loan -13.80% 7.55% -0.9 85% 2.17% 0.94 -1.18% 31% 1.23% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -16.40% 6.58% -0.8 101% 16.51% 0.86 -0.89% 35% 1.57% (JFR) Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -12.27% 7.74% -0.9 99% 1.06% 0.85 -0.95% 38% 1.37%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -4.82%, a very large decrease of 82 bps from -4.00% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts widened by 64 bps to -6.62%, while fixed income CEF widened by 85 bps to -3.89%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.92%, up from 6.83% the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.65% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 5.99% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.60, a large decrease from +1.04 a month prior. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of +0.28, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +0.79.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgment), we can also evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the three- or six-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from three or six months ago respectively. The links to the past reports from three and six months are below:

Here are the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from three and six months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z slightly underperformed the average for all equity CEFs at both three months and six months.

Here are the results for the fixed income CEFs. The top 10 D x Y x Z underperformed the average of fixed income CEFs at both three months and six months.

Commentary

The big story this month was the fall in U.S. interest rates. This propelled U.S. Treasuries (TLT) to a massive +11.05% gain, while corporate bonds (LQD) also jumped (+3.89%). High-yield bonds (JNK) rose +0.66%. However, both U.S. stocks (SPY) (-1.67%) and international stocks (ACWX) (-2.39%) fell, while a basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) dropped by -2.22%.

Volatility spiked up in August as investors braced themselves for the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war as well as possible recession fears, with the VIX ("fear gauge") reaching levels not seen since the turn of last year. At the time of writing however we've seen markets rally over the last couple of days as a resolution appears to be have been reached.

This put a damper on the closed-end fund party as investors questioned whether or not it was worth it to push premiums to new highs. Average premiums fell to -4.82%, down from -4.00% last month, but are still slightly above their level two months ago (-5.07%). The average 1-year z-score is +0.60, down from +1.04 last month. This suggests that CEFs, while getting cheaper from last month, haven't entered undervalued territory just yet. My advice from last month (see The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - August 2019: Sweet And Sour) is still valid, in my opinion, and I recommend that the newer members who have just joined us to read that report a well:

We continue to maintain that with bargains few and far between right now, that members should be cautious and not "back up the truck" on new purchases. Try to resist the urge to succumb to "fear of missing out", and instead consider keeping incoming dividend cash as "dry powder" for use when the inevitable correction arrives. As an aside, for those members who are keeping a significant cash reserve, be sure that you're getting a competitive interest rate on your cash balance. Now that we're no longer in the ZIRP regimen, cash is no longer trash! However, not all banks or brokers will sweep your cash balance into a high-interest rate account. For those willing to take on slightly higher risk-reward but still retain overall excellent liquidity and capital preservation, consider something like PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) with its 2.69% ttm yield or similar funds (last profiled in ETF Month #4: MINT Yield Rises, But Comparative Advantage Diminishes) In this sense, a correction would be more than welcome to drive prices back into the "buy" zone, painful as it might be for our portfolios - just think about to December 2018 when many members were in a full state of panic! In my view, volatility in CEFs is to be exploited rather than feared. Nick also put out a great piece recently the Lab discussing "pullbacks, corrections and bear markets" and how members might think about and take advantage of these.

I've also had quite a few questions from newer members about how they might get started with the model portfolios. We go into this a little bit in our Welcome Letter + FAQ under the section "5. How do I get started with the model portfolios?", and short excerpt is reproduced below:

A more conservative approach, and one that I would recommend to a typical new member, is to focus mainly on the "BUY" rated and "HOLD" rated funds to establish initial positions (perhaps with a greater allocation to the "buys" than the "holds"), and wait for better opportunities to initiate in those funds that are currently above our "Sell Above" targets. Again, dollar-cost averaging can, and should, be used here as well particularly for those members who are less experienced with CEFs.

This is especially important with CEF valuations are high as they are right now. With a dollar-cost averaging strategy, you're not committed to being "all in" or "all out" at any time. Even with small positions you will have the ability to see how the funds behave, how premium/discount fluctuations affect the market prices of funds, as well as having the opportunity to execute our "compounding income on steroids" approach by following our trade alerts.

You can then gradually increase positions over a period of time using the dollar-cost averaging approach, which should smooth out the effects of volatility and hopefully allow you to add at better prices down the road. One benefit of dollar-cost averaging is that even though you are investing the same dollar amount each month (or any other time period), you will automatically buy more shares when the price is low and fewer shares when the price is high, which is generally a good principle to follow.

One question that I received from a member is why don't we dollar-cost average in our model portfolios? The reason is a practical one: if we did that for even a small selection of funds in our portfolio, it would cause us to issue trade alerts much more frequently than we have are currently doing. Some members, particularly the more passive investors, may not like this and may feel like there is an "information overload" coming from the Income Lab. So this is why we leave the decision to whether to dollar-cost average or not down to each individual member. But I do recommend this approach particularly for those who are newer to CEFs!

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short-/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For September 2019, my top 3 picks are:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund : 11.20% yield, -10.26% discount, -1.4 z-score, -4.30% distance, 29% leverage, 1.76% baseline expense, 31% coverage.

: 11.20% yield, -10.26% discount, -1.4 z-score, -4.30% distance, 29% leverage, 1.76% baseline expense, 31% coverage. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust : 6.61% yield,-13.74% discount, -1.5 z-score, -2.03% distance, 28% leverage, 1.20% baseline expense, 102% coverage.

: 6.61% yield,-13.74% discount, -1.5 z-score, -2.03% distance, 28% leverage, 1.20% baseline expense, 102% coverage. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund: 8.28% yield, -13.38% discount, -1.2 z-score, -1.53% distance, 35% leverage, 2.26% baseline expense, 104% coverage.

These were picked out of the top D x Y x Z lists. Anyone wondering why the fixed income D x Y x Z list is dominated by senior loan CEFs could also take a look at our previous commentary on this sector in "Assessing What's Going On With Senior Loan CEFs". In short, a falling rate environment is tough for senior loan funds, but we still think that it makes sense to have some exposure to this asset class for diversification purposes as well as due to the cheap valuations of senior loan CEFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.