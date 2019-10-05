MKS Instruments: The Medium-Term Opportunity

Yet, I do not expect the stock to reclaim an all-time high in 2019 and 2020, but it is reasonably possible from 2021, as analysts anticipate its revenue to edge substantially higher.

This year, the stock of MKS Instruments (MKSI), a company that provides a plethora of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions, which measure and analyze vital parameters of manufacturing processes, has dipped from an all-time high reached in 2018. The market's bearishness was provoked by a few factors from a drop in revenue, earnings, and FCF to trade war-related macro issues and concerns if the global economic growth is sustainable in the short term. Besides, the stock's valuation is not perfect, as an 11.9x EV/EBITDA is well above the five-year average, while profitability is weaker than it was in the past; ROTC is only 8.62%, below the five-year average of 10.5%.

At the same time, MKSI has a strong balance sheet with Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.08x, safe coverage of interest payments by EBIT and OCF, which, combined with anticipated revenue recuperation in the 2020s secured by robust market position, might pose an investing opportunity.

Share performance YTD

Since the beginning of 2019, MKSI and the overall semiconductor industry, which secured a 49% of the firm's 2018 pro forma revenue, have fared much better than the US stock market even despite the noticeable drops in June and August.

Data by YCharts

While its performance mirrored twists of a trade war and publication of disenchanting economic data, investors still gave credit to growth and tech stocks.

Data by YCharts

Also, even despite a sharp drop in the market cap in 2018, on a longer timeline, MKSI had still outperformed the S&P 500.

The top line

Founded in 1961 and incorporated in Massachusetts, MKS Instruments offers a gamut of solutions for two broad client groups: Semiconductor and Advanced Markets. The latter encompasses the following sub-groups:

Industrial Technologies (e.g., Telecom/Datacom),

Life & Health Sciences (e.g., Ophthalmic Surgery, Bio-Pharmaceutical, Bioimaging), and

Research & Defense (e.g., Spectroscopy, Surveillance).

It operates via three divisions:

Equipment & Solutions: The segment previously was a public company, Electro Scientific Industries, which MKSI acquired in 2019; the deal added laser-based systems to the Advanced Markets portfolio, making it possible to leverage on the growth in the end-markets like life and health sciences, industrial technologies, etc. Light & Motion: In the past, the division was also a public company, Newport Corporation, which was acquired by MKSI in 2016. Vacuum & Analysis.

The third segment provides the most resilient revenue stream. For instance, while consolidated LTM revenue added up to $937.77 million, V&A brought $470 million, $376.57 million came from L&M, and E&S provided only $91 million in sales.

Importantly, MKSI has two types of revenues, classified as Products and Services. The latter stream is of lower importance, as in H1 FY19, it brought only $138.98 million, while sales of products added up to $798.68 million.

The company has been actively utilizing inorganic growth opportunities, as it has completed 15 acquisitions since 2000 to withstand competition, cement market position, and bolster sales, thus spurring capital appreciation. The revenue mix of MKSI has fundamentally changed since 2013, as the share of pro forma sales from clients classified as the Advanced Markets group has risen to 51%, while in 2013, the group brought only 32% of sales, and the bulk was underpinned by customers from the semiconductor industry. Also, Advanced Markets secured a 42% revenue CAGR in 2013-2018, and semiconductor delivered only 22% CAGR.

Its sales dynamics are of principal importance for Mr. Market's sentiment, as the stock price has been sensitive to revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Though other metrics like EPS, EBIT, and cash flow from operations have also risen meaningfully higher since 2009, the market seems to be mostly concerned with the top-line improvements. Hence, to be valued more generously, the firm's principal goal is to grapple for market share to sell more.

Sometimes the market might be range-minded and too concerned with revenue and EPS, while a firm's genuine cash-flow-based profits remain overlooked. But, in the case of MKSI, investors have got it right. When revenue and EPS dipped, FCFE followed the trend.

Data by YCharts

Its sales, in turn, are partly correlated with the capital budgets of semiconductor companies that are among its principal customers. For instance, the capex trend of Texas Instruments (TXN) has always been volatile, while the firm has never turned FCF negative even amid the latest global economic crisis and hence had no shortage of funds to modernize and expand equipment that is used in the manufacturing processes.

Data by YCharts

Thanks to the versatile and perfectly calibrated portfolio, MKS can leverage on a few trends that are due to spur its revenue in the 2020s, while disciplined capital and cost management will help to expand margins. First and foremost, remote plasma processing and vacuum measurement solutions offered by MKSI are essential for semiconductor companies to keep pace with industry trends of tomorrow. Also, an opportunity arises from the paradigm shift in industrial microprocessing. While now devices include thousands of components on average, that is about to change in the near future, when the number of elements soars to ten thousands (see page 14 of the presentation). Also, trends of Industrial Technology are again supportive, as MKS's solutions (e.g., laser, vibration control) are vital for the manufacturing of flexible circuits, printed circuit boards, etc. All that means the firm's products and services will be in high demand in the medium and long term.

Most recent results

In Q2 FY19, MKSI failed to live up to analysts' EPS estimates for the first time in 12 quarters, as pressure on the top line led to slipped margins and weaker gross profit, EBIT, and net income.

Data by YCharts

Most importantly, the magnitude of the revenue decline was impacted by acquisitions that partly offset the weakness.

Data by YCharts

Net income and EBIT-based profitability metrics are approaching three-year lows.

Data by YCharts

While LTM financials were bleak, Q2 sales, gross margin, and non-GAAP operating margin edged higher compared to Q1 2019. Also, while operating cash flow declined, the margin had dropped to 17.9% from 19.9% in 2018.

Now analysts anticipate Q3 revenue to creep lower to $442.9 million from $474.1 million in Q2, while the 2019 top line is about to drop 11.2%. Yet, despite short-term weakness, sales might increase by 12% and 13.4% in 2020 and 2021, while EPS might soar 49.6% and 40.9% in the same years.

Free cash flow and debt

MKSI is an unquestionable free cash flow champion. It has never turned organic FCFF negative since 2009 (see data), as its cash flow from operations has been robust enough to excessively cover capital investments. While the spread between net CFFO and net income has not been significant, due to low reinvestment needs, a substantial part of operating cash flow has been converted into FCF. At the same time, OCF has not always been sufficient enough to fully cover acquisitions, and the firm had to raise debt to receive necessary funds.

Though the firm is highly leveraged with a Debt/Equity ratio of 48.4%, debt is sufficiently covered, as EBIT is 15.3x higher than interest payments.

A brief valuation

Now it is worth comparing MKS's trading multiples with ratios of a few competitors (see table on page 7 of the presentation) in plasma, pressure/vacuum direct & indirect gauging, and laser measurement:

Advanced Energy (AEIS),

Coherent (COHR), and

Brooks Automation (BRKS).

EV/EBITDA (an alternative of debt-adjusted earnings yield), EBITDA margins, and Return on Total Capital are summarized in the tables below.

Author's creation. Data were taken from Seeking Alpha PREMIUM

BRKS is the most expensive, while MKSI is the cheapest despite the highest EBITDA margin and solid ROTC compared to the peers. Among the justifications for BRKS's lofty EV/EBITDA are higher EBITDA and EPS (short-term growth prospects); yet, its ROTC is clearly not stellar, and the equity is probably overpriced.

Is MKSI apt for a dividend growth portfolio?

In my opinion, given the low yield because of generous valuation, MKS is not a top pick for investors who seek to build scalable dividend income. Dividend sustainability is not under question; the recent revenue drop has not jeopardized DPS coverage as FCF remained strong. But still the stock that yields ~0.9% (even considering possible coming dividend increases) does not look appealing at all.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

MKSI is not a value stock, as its EV/EBITDA is quite high. Still, its medium-term revenue and EPS growth prospects should propel its market value. With P/S of 2.6x and forecasted 2021 revenue of ~$2.34 billion, MKSI might be valued at ~$6.08 billion in 2022. As sales are anticipated to creep lower this year, it is better to wait until valuation hits a relative bottom before accumulation for holding long term. I suppose the company might offer an appealing return if accumulated below ~8x EV/EBITDA and ~1.9x P/S.

Importantly, investors should bear in mind that the stock is not recession-proof; contrarily, it is sensitive to the deceleration of growth across the globe and especially in the US.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.