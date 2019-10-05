ARK Innovation ETF: Recent Under-Performance Highlights Higher Risk

The fund could serve as a portfolio diversifier given its exposure to less widely-held stocks, but likely not appropriate as a core holding.

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) with $1.5 billion in total assets under management is among a class of exchange traded funds that have gained popularity in recent years by tracking a basket of stocks based on a central theme which in this case is "disruptive technologies". According to the fund manager, these companies are those that develop new products and services across various industries including life sciences, industrial manufacturing, energy, finance, and general technologies. ARKK has outperformed the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) since the fund's inception, although we note that it presents higher volatility and is lagging this year. This article takes a look at ARKK including the performance and valuation of its underlying holdings along with our view on where the ETF is headed next.

Performance

The data shows that ARKK has indeed outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ 100 since 2014 with a cumulative total return of 111% compared to 99% for QQQ and 64% for SPY. The impressive history in context came at a particularly strong point in the bull market this decade that has favored these types of high-growth tech companies.

On the other hand, from the chart above, it's clear that the returns have been more volatile recently. ARKK is under-performing over the past year down by 10.2%, while SPY and QQQ have inched out a 2% return each respectively on a total return basis. The fund's beta is listed at 1.60, which is above QQQ's 1.16 beta and SPY by definition at 1.0, implying the risk-adjusted returns are lower for ARKK historically. We view this ETF as simply a more aggressive subset of tech names, which is consistent with its current holdings.

Underlying Holdings

AARK includes 38 stocks primary among 14 technology and 13 healthcare companies as the two most representative sectors. There's a case to be made that all of these companies are involved in "tech" in some way, highlighting the arbitrary classification. This is an actively managed fund and the allocations are based on the advisor's discretion.

One of the criticisms that we have on these types of thematic ETFs is that often times the classification of companies and index weighting utilized in the construction is subjective. From an academic standpoint, it's unclear if the strategy of "innovation" is able to outperform broad market indexes over the long term with an identifiable fundamental equity factor.

A company like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), for example, the fund's largest holding with a 12.4% weighting, is technically an auto manufacturer but technology is at the core of its business. Similarly, a smaller holding like MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), an e-commerce giant of Latin America, has returned 90% year to date driven by its introduction of fintech solutions. The company is considered a specialty retailer, but very well be included in a group of financial services.

By most measures, the portfolio constituents are largely random, and we can make an argument most tech companies even among mega-caps "FAANG" are involved in "disruptive technologies", but nevertheless are not included in ARKK. ARKK features chip maker NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) but not Advanced Micro Systems Inc. (AMD) for example. We view some of these questions as a weakness of the fund strategy. The data is inconclusive if the fund will be able to outperform the broader market over the long term.

For the past year, the story has been the relationship within the dynamics of higher volatility among high-growth names which comprise most of the ARKK fund holdings. Tesla for example was a big winner in recent years, but the stock has declined by 30% in 2019, dragging the fund's performance lower. Looking at the full list of constituents, what stands out is that the average stock is down 33% from its 52-week high. A number of the small- and even micro-cap holdings are down significantly, coinciding with a more volatile market environment for risk assets amid global growth concerns.

Among top holdings, genetics testing company Invitae Corp. (NVTA) is one of the best performers up 72% year to date. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, and other hereditary conditions. Revenue growth exceeded 40% in the last quarter.

At the other end, 2U Inc. (TWOU), an online education provider with a software-as-service model and a 3.23% weighting, is down 67% in 2019. Growth has been strong for the company, but losses and negative free cash flow have driven valuation concerns.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) with a 1.4% weighting in the fund is the biggest winner in 2019, up 255.2% year to date. The company has presented a string of better-than-expected earnings results driven by the accelerating adoption and penetration of its streaming TV applications.

Valuation

Valuation for many of these stocks becomes a concern within the current market cycle, and we note that less than half of the companies represented in ARKK are currently profitable. The table below presents common valuation multiples for the underlying holdings, and we use the price-to-sales ratio as the most comparable metric. 24 of the 38 holdings have a P/S multiple above 5x, which in our view is well into the speculative range. While investment decisions should never be made on the basis of a single multiple, the point here is that ARKK is a high-risk fund and likely not appropriate for all investors.

Forward-Looking Commentary

One of the interesting aspects of the ARK Innovation ETF is the number of small-cap stocks which provide investors exposure to a number of companies that are less widely held. By this measure, ARKK can act as a good portfolio diversifier beyond a simple investment in SPY or QQQ. It's impressive that the performance over the last couple of years for ARKK was reached despite the lack of exposure to mega-cap tech innovators like Amazon.com (AMZN) or Facebook Inc. (FB) which led the market higher during the bull cycle.

In terms of making a call on direction in the ETF, we tend to be bearish on the overall market and tech in particular going forward given our concerns of slowing global demand dynamics including the recently weaker economic indicators out of the United States. We rate ARKK as a Sell given the recent under-performance and a more risk-averse macro outlook. Of course, this is our opinion, and we expect ARKK to under-perform broad market indexes in a bear market. Upside for the fund will be dependent on the performance of its top constituents like TSLA, Square Inc. (SQ), and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) which together represent nearly 25% of the fund. We're not willing to be this big on these particular companies.

Takeaway

The ARK Innovation ETF has presented a solid performance since its inception, but returns have under-performed the market more recently. We think ARKK could complement a diversified portfolio with a small allocation, but likely not suitable as a core holding given the volatility and high concentration in some high-risk names. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.