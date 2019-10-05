Revance: Brace For Competition In The Botox Market

However, the botox market is highly competitive, and a new entrant will have a tough time carving out a niche.

Revance's DAXI seems to have a longer duration of effect than botox and its current competitors.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) is a late entrant to the differentiated botulinum toxin market, but its promise lies in a possibly longer duration of response with its drug DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (DAXI), which may enable patients to take fewer injections every year, reducing treatment burden. The market is led by Allergan's (AGN) botox, closely followed by Xeomin and Dysport, as well as a new entrant, Jeuveau. The market has two segments, aesthetics, with 45% of sales, and therapeutics, with 55%. This is a multi-billion dollar market with a high CAGR.

DAXI is a combination of a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient added to a synthetic (non-human/animal), highly purified botulinum toxin. The company completed a phase 3 trial for DAXI in glabellar (frown) lines and was slated to apply for a BLA in Q1 2019. This has been pushed to late 2019, and this is one among a number of reasons that has kept the stock depressed.

DAXI has a number of other applications - forehead lines and lateral canthal lines (crow's feet), as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, possibly migraine too.

Catalyst

Revance plans to file BLA for DAXI for the treatment of glabellar lines first in the U.S. in October 2019, followed by the European Union, Canada, and certain Latin American and Asian countries.

Another near-term catalyst is phase 3 data from a trial of DAXI in cervical dystonia.

Image source: company SEC filing 10-K.

Trials

The phase 3 trial was called SAKURA. This was an open-label safety trial; results were declared in 2017 and 2018. There were 65 sites and 3,800 treatments. The trial was designed to study the long-term safety of DAXI after single and repeat treatments in adults. There were two pivotal phase 3 trials, SAKURA 1 and 2, enrolling 609 patients. There was a SAKURA 3 open-label extended safety study as well. The primary efficacy endpoint of the pivotal trials was a composite of the proportion of subjects who achieve a score of 0 or 1 (none or mild) and a two-point improvement from baseline in glabellar line severity on the IGA-FWS and Patient Facial Wrinkle Severity ("PFWS") scales, at maximum contraction (frown), at Week 4.

The majority of AEs were mild in severity with no treatment-related SAEs across the SAKURA program.

SAKURA 1 & 2 DAXI Pooled (N=406) N (%) SAKURA 3 OLS (N=2691) N (%) Death secondary to homicide 0 1 (<0.1%) Serious AEs (SAEs) 4 (1.0%) 29 (1.1%) Subjects with any AE 166 (40.9) 1043 (38.8%) Mild 124 (30.5%) 739 (27.5%) Moderate 36 (8.9%) 267 (9.9%) Severe 6 (1.5%) 37 (1.4%) Subjects with any AE leading to Study Discontinuation 0 5 (0.2%) Treatment-Related Adverse Events: Subjects with any Treatment-Related AE 78 (19.2%) 480 (17.8%) Treatment-Related SAE 0 0

In all trials, DAXI demonstrated consistent efficacy results at a dose of 40U. According to the company, these represent the highest responder rate and longest duration of effect observed in patients suffering from moderate to severe glabellar lines. The company says that "effectiveness of DAXI was maintained beyond a single treatment with a very high proportion of subjects meeting the treatment goal of None or Mild wrinkle as early as Week 1." However, the most critical aspect of the trials was the duration of response, as described below by the company:

Duration of Effect Summary

SAKURA OLS results confirm the long duration of clinical benefit observed with the 40U dose of DAXI in SAKURA 1 and 2 and demonstrate consistency across treatment cycles

Median time to return to baseline GL severity was 28 weeks in treatment cycles 1 and 2 and is also consistent with the time taken to loss of complete treatment effect observed in the pivotal SAKURA 1 and 2 studies.

Median time to loss of none or mild wrinkle severity was 24 weeks in SAKURA 3 OLS treatment cycles 1 and 2 as evaluated by both investigator and subject and identical to duration of clinical benefit observed in SAKURA 1 and 2.

According to Allergan, the duration of effect for BOTOX for glabellar lines is 3-4 months. Taking the median of this duration, we have 20 weeks for the duration for BOTOX. DAXI seems to have consistently done better than this in these large trials.

Financial

RVNC has a market cap of a little over half a billion dollars and is trading near its 52-week lows. As of the June quarter, it had cash and cash equivalents of $241mn. This cash, the company estimates, will be enough to fund operations until the second quarter of 2020. Therefore, we expect dilution before approval.

Market and competition

The company says in its 10-K that according to the Millennium Research Group, the botulinum toxin market is estimated at $4.3bn in 2018, and is projected to be a $9bn market by 2027. This is a CAGR of slightly above 9 percent. The drug is approved for a variety of therapeutic indications including "cervical dystonia, upper limb spasticity, blepharospasm, strabismus associated with neurological movement disorders, hyperhidrosis, migraine headache, overactive bladder and, most recently, lower limb spasticity. In the U.S., botulinum toxin has been approved to treat three aesthetic indications, glabellar lines, forehead lines and lateral canthal lines."

Botox, developed by Allergan, originally received approval in 1989. Ipsen and Galderma own Dysport, an injectable botulinum toxin approved to treat cervical dystonia, glabellar lines and upper and lower limb spasticity. Another competing product is Xeomin, marketed by Merz. Xeomin is approved by the FDA for cervical dystonia and blepharospasm in adults, glabellar lines, and the treatment of upper limb spasticity. A recent entrant to the market is Jeuveau, another injectable botulinum toxin manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in South Korea, approved for glabellar lines. There are other such products in development.

Revance presents DAXI's differentiating aspects in the following diagram:

Image source: company presentation

Risks

The additional 2-3 months duration of DAXI as seen in the graph above is its biggest selling point. That reduces treatment by one or two times; if DAXI needs to be taken twice a year, the competing drugs must be taken three or four times a year. That gives DAXI double the pricing power - even if DAXI is priced twice as much as its competing drugs, annual costs are the same for patients because of its longer duration.

However, this also has a risk because there are various other factors that determine the price of a drug, and if some of them come together and make DAXI less pricy, annual sales will be less than competing drugs because less of the drug is required.

The other risk is dilution; it appears that the money will not last before a new revenue stream kicks in, so expect some dilution before approval.

Revance is also almost a one-drug company. While DAXI will have various potential label expansions, there's no other drug in its clinical stage pipeline.

Opinion

RVNC is trading near its 52-week lows and has a robust trial. On the other hand, it is entering a highly fractured market here it will vie with many competitors, including an entrenched one. Considering everything, it may be a good idea to take a small position in this company at this time.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.