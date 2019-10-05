Delta Drops Below Trendline Ahead Of Earnings

One analyst downgraded the stock after the update and there was a WTO ruling that could hurt all airlines.

It was a rough week for Delta Air Lines (DAL) as the company issued a mixed outlook for Q3 and the stock was downgraded by an analyst. As of midday on Friday, the stock was down 7.76% and that drop had caused the stock to break below the lower rail of an upwardly sloped trend channel. All of these developments took place in the week ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings release which are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Analysts expect Delta to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter and that compares very favorably to the $1.80 EPS in the third quarter of 2018. That represents earnings growth of 25.5% and that is after earnings jumped by 32% in the second quarter. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 26% for 2019 as a whole. That is much better than the average earnings growth of 3% per year over the last three years.

Delta’s sales growth hasn’t been nearly as strong as its earnings growth, growing by just 5% per year over the last three years and by 6% in the second quarter. Analysts expect sales growth of 5.4% in the second quarter and 5.6% for the year.

One of the big concerns about the outlook that was issued was a 2.5% increase in non-fuel costs. That adjustment in the outlook was a concern, and it came out the same day as the WTO issued a ruling in favor of the United States that will allow tariffs on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) planes. As of the end of August, Delta was awaiting delivery of 254 planes from Airbus, and if tariffs are implanted immediately, this could boost the costs on the buyer's end.

Delta’s profit margin is somewhat narrow compared to other stocks, so increasing costs could have a greater impact from a percentage standpoint. The company’s profit margin is 11.4% at this time and that is slightly below average. The company does boast a return on equity of 29.7% and that is above average.

Big Decline Moves Delta’s Stock Below Support

The big decline in Delta’s stock price caused it to move below several support levels. The one that got my attention the most was how the stock dropped below the lower rail of an upwardly sloped trend channel. The stock had been moving higher since bottoming in December and the lows from the last nine months connected nicely to form that lower rail. The highs from April and July connected with a parallel upper rail.

The lower rail was just below the $57 level and the stock dropped as low as $51.81 on October 3. In addition to dropping below the lower rail, the stock dropped below the 52-week moving average as well as the 104-week moving average. The stock did rebound to move back above the 104-week, but as of this writing, it was still below the 52-week.

Overall, the stock moved lower from late July through mid-August, and appeared to be attempting a rebound before pulling back a little in the two previous weeks. The big drop this past week clearly ended that attempted rebound.

The downward trend from the end of July has brought the overbought/oversold indicators down out of overbought territory and they are now approaching oversold levels ahead of earnings. Looking at the 10-week RSI, this indicator hasn’t been in oversold territory since mid-2016. The indicator has been in overbought territory on several occasions and it has moved into and stayed in overbought territory at times.

As for the weekly stochastic readings, they have dipped into oversold territory on a few occasions over the last three and a half years, but when they hit oversold territory, they didn’t stay there for very long. Conversely, when the indicators have entered into overbought territory, they have been able to remain there for extended periods.

Even After the Downgrade, the Sentiment toward Delta is Average

After the downgrade earlier this week, there are 21 analysts covering Delta with 14 “buy” ratings and seven “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 66.7% and that falls in the average range. The downgrade from Buckingham Research was from a “buy” to a “neutral” and it was the only downgrade in the last three months. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from “overweight” to “equal-weight” back in May and that is the only other downgrade in the last six months.

The short interest ratio is currently at 3.4 and the short interest jumped from 18 million shares to 19.34 from the end of August through mid-September. The ratio is slightly higher than average. This indicates slightly higher pessimism than the average stock and that the pessimism is growing.

The put/call ratio is at 0.89 with 163,023 puts open and 182,543 calls open at this time. This ratio is in the average range for all stocks and it is in line with where the ratio was back on July 11 when Delta last reported earnings.

Overall, the sentiment is average — there is no other way to look at it. The analysts’ ratings are in the average range with a few downgrades putting the buy percentage on the low side of average. The short interest ratio is slightly higher than average, but it has been growing more pessimistic in the last month. The put/call ratio is also average.

My Overall Take on Delta

With the big drop this week, I am tempted to take a bullish stance. The selloff seems a little extreme and I can see the stock bouncing back a little ahead of earnings. I expect Delta to beat its EPS and revenue estimates simply based on the history the company has of doing just that — beating estimates quarter after quarter.

While the sentiment indicators all fall in the average range currently, I get the suspicion that there has been a much greater shift to the bearish side than we see at this time. I suspect that the expectations are much lower for this earnings report than what the sentiment indicators are showing.

I can see Delta beating expectations and then rallying over the coming weeks. The stock sold off ahead of last October’s report and then it rallied sharply for the next month and a half. It sold off again in December ahead of the January report and it rallied modestly after that report. The stock gapped higher the week before the April earnings report, topped out as the report came out, and then rolled over. The stock was trending higher ahead of the July report and it continued higher after the report.

Based on these reactions to earnings reports, I see Delta moving higher after the report. How much higher? That could be determined by what happens with the overall market and what happens with the potential tariffs against Airbus products. Of course, with all of the geopolitical events and the political events going on in Washington, it is hard to tell what will happen on the European trade front.

I am concerned about two possible resistance points and they fall in the $58.25 to $59 area. The $58.25 area marked a high back in April and it could act as resistance again. The second potential resistance comes from the downward sloped trendline you get if you connect the highs from July and September.

Bottom line, I see the stock moving up after earnings, but the rally may only be in the 8% to 10% range and it may take several days. I don’t see the stock gapping that much, not after just giving an update this past week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.