AMZA Yield Wars: Return Of The Capital

Time in the market matters more than timing. While that adage holds true in general, in the case of the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), the longer you have stayed with it, the worse you have done. This actually does become a case where timing matters much more than time. But why visit this one again? Well, for one, we have a whole new set of investors being seduced by the high yield.

The Seductive Yield

A cursory look through AMZA's numbers will not get you past the yield. At 21.78%, it dwarfs everything in sight and makes the S&P 500's (SPY) sub-2% yield look positively humorous in comparison.

So this gets all kind of investors running the math.

If I just had $300,000, I could retire on AMZA alone.

$63,500 would make for decent retirement funding for sure, but said investor would be back on the job market before the next recession hit, in our opinion. We show you why below and also go through exactly why AMZA should be avoided even if you don't care where the yield comes from.

What AMZA actually does

Unlike what we would like to believe, AMZA invests in MLPs and its returns are thus limited by what the MLPs do. While there is room to outperform this index, most closed-end funds and ETFs have found this to be a near impossible task as leverage is a great neutralizer of alpha in down markets. To get a good look at the yield of an average MLP, one only need examine the yield of ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

AMLP uses no leverage. It does no theatrics and just tries to replicate the performance of the index. It produces a sub-9% yield currently. Of course, AMZA "uses" leverage. 30% leverage does not get you very far in the world. We can adjust for the individual yields, leverage and interest expenses to get an exact number.

The interest expense is easy to find from the semi-annual report, but this number will head a bit lower over time as the interest rate cuts flow through to AMZA.

Source: AMZA Semiannual report

AMZA traditionally uses 30% leverage, but this varies on a day to day basis. For yield computation, we have used 30%. Finally, we can get individual current yields from Seeking Alpha and combine with the latest holdings report.

There is no rocket science here. Just basic math. AMZA is currently generating 9.1% net yield after expenses.

Source: AMZA holdings as of October 3, 2019

This covers $0.44 of the $0.96 it pays out. Of course, this amount is not static and AMZA can vary it by shifting positions. A couple of the players in this list also look ripe for a distribution cut, but then a few could raise it. Overall, we see that aspect as a wash. The rough payout ratio is close to 220%.

Is there more?

AMZA does use options to try and generate more yield, but covered calls and secured puts have not traditionally worked well for the fund. In the last semiannual report, we saw that there were some huge losses related to AMZA's general trading in this area. In fact, the true payout ratio was closer to 350%. So while we would not count on that abysmal return being repeated, AMZA's payout ratio is now getting to a point where a cut is badly needed to rebalance the cash flow.

But I love return of capital and I cannot lie!

We have been surprised as to how many investors we have run into who deny the basic of mathematics. These investors seemed to have spawned off the "return of capital" myth. The legend goes that if you pay someone 2.4% a year to hand your money back to you, you come out ahead. A lot of investors in AMZA are still holding on to that tradition. The news flash for them is that selling your own stock at breakeven also generates the equivalent of return of capital, and if you can do it in an ETF that outperforms like AMZA, you would come out ahead.

As you can see below, the various return of capital generating instruments in the sector all outperform AMZA by a wide margin.

But please don't take YCharts' word for it. Just ask AMZA as to how they did versus the index.

Source: Virtus

We did notice the recent outperformance over the last month, but one swallow does not make a summer.

One point that is worth mentioning here is that AMZA is an MLP fund and that confuses the return of capital issue significantly for novice investors. In most funds, investors see the ROC and realize there might be some of the cash coming back to them, but MLP funds report ROC even when the yield is generated by the underlying instruments.

AMLP, which does distribute what the underlying instruments generate, also reports a 100% return of capital due to the tax structure of the MLPs.

The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMLP) declared its third quarter 2019 distribution of $0.19 on Wednesday, August 7th. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 9, 2019. Based on current financial information, the distribution is estimated to consist of 100% return of capital.

So while both AMLP and AMZA report 100% ROC, AMLP has a fully covered yield, whereas AMZA is not covering half of what it pays out.

Conclusion

AMZA's baseline payout ratio is now reaching a point where the cut is inevitable. Inevitable does not mean immediate, though. We have seen this before in the case of New Senior (SNR), where the writing was on the wall for 1 full year before management came to agree with our math and cut. A key problem for AMZA is that it is trying to make up for lost ground by hitting the 30% leverage maximum all the time and is likely being forced to sell positions to stay within leverage limits on every down swing. We are bullish on MLPs and AMZA is still a leveraged play on the sector which can work out. Investors, though, should understand the yield is a very poor return metric in general by itself and is completely dysfunctional in the case of AMZA. Remember that investors who bought into AMZA at the IPO are now generating less than 4% yield off the $25 IPO price. Below we show the yield based on when you bought this fund.

Source: Yield On Original Cost, Data from Yahoo Finance, Monthly Open Price

This is what that same graph will look like after the next 40% distribution cut.

Source: Yield On Original Cost extrapolated for 40% distribution cut, Data from Yahoo Finance, Monthly Open Price

If that does not warm your heart, nothing will.

