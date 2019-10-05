Liberty All-Star Growth: Caution With Rising Premium To NAV

The Liberty All-Start Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) is an equity closed end fund managed between three different independent investment managers. This multi-manager concept in a CEF was pioneered by Liberty All-Star Funds back at the fund's inception in 1986. ASG currently has $212 million in total assets under management backed by an impressive performance history over the last three decades. Currently each independent investment manager is given a mandate between small, mid, and large-cap growth style factors with each manager responsible for allocating an approximately equal share of the fund's assets. The idea here is to provide not only diversification but varying sources of insight and expertise to improve returns.

Weatherbie Capital LLC: small-cap growth

Congress Asset Management Company LLP: mid-cap growth

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP: large-cap growth

Data shows that the concept has worked with the fund outperforming the S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past decade. Investors are likely also attracted to the fund's targeted 8% distribution policy on the NAV. This article highlights that ASG provides a good combination of both income and capital appreciation potential while we discuss some concerns over the current pricing dynamics in terms of the premium to NAV.

(source: Liberty All-Star)

Performance

With data directly from the source as of month end August 31st, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's market price has in fact beaten the S&P 500 Index over the past decade, returning 17.03% per year over 10-years compared to 13.27% for SPY. On a cumulative basis, ASG has returned 346% since 2009 while SPY is up 250%, again very impressive numbers. Note that the returns here are on a total return basis which include dividends and after deducting fund expenses. We use the SPDRs S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for comparison purposes. ASG has also outperformed SPY over a 5-year, 3-year, 1-year, and year to date 2019. While not pictured, the out-performance extends back to the late 1990.

annualized total returns. source: All-Star Funds and State Street SPDR

Over a five-year period, ASG has returned 93% compared to 65% for SPY although from the chart below the higher volatility more recently particularly in 2018 has become apparent. Below we discuss that the big run-up in 2018 and subsequent crash coinciding with the extreme levels of market volatility last year was based by a changing dynamic of the premium to NAV which had reached a historical high before reverting down to a deep discount. This year, ASG has recovered strongly, returning 41% in 2019 compared to 19% for SPY.

The performance reflects stock-picking abilities of management which present a 30.1% weighting in technology stocks followed by a 19.1% weighting in Healthcare as the two best represented sectors. Among top holdings, First Service Corp (FSV) with a 2.1% weighting and Chegg Inc (CHGG) are the top two holdings highlighting the active nature of the allocations that are not simply attempting to track broad market indexes. FSV in particular has been a big winner this year up 47%.

ASG sector breakdown and top holdings. source: All-Star Funds

Considering ASG's current composition does not match major market benchmarks, given its active management profile, the fund can serve as a portfolio diversifier with a risk profile that could complement investor's existing portfolios.

Investors can also take a look the ASG's "sister fund" the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) which has a similar structure to ASG while featuring a value equity style component and large cap exposure. The other key difference is that USA targets a 10% distribution policy while presented overall lower returns but less volatility than ASG .

Discount to NAV

We note that ASG's premium to NAV has climbed substantially to a current 2.25% from a discount of 10% to end 2018. Over the past 5 years, the discount to NAV has averaged 6.4% implying that the current share price is expensive or over-valued relative to the discount investors have been able to acquire share historically. We view this as a weakness of the fund at the current level leading to a cautious outlook.

One explanation for the trend is simply a reflection that the performance of ASG has been impressive enough that investors place more of a premium on the opportunity to invest alongside these particular investment managers driving the premium higher. Quantifying an explanation to the exact premium or discount to NAV is not an exact science. That's likely the case in 2018, when the premium surged to a high near 20% as the market peaked in Q3. From the chart below, we observe the crash in the premium towards the end of last year that coincided with both a rights offering and the market volatility in the period. This dynamic was discussed in the fund' annual report of 2018:

While the Fund’s fourth quarter (2018) return measured by NAV with dividends reinvested was in line or better than relevant indices, the market price return with dividends reinvested lagged owing to two factors: First, a widening of the discount at which Fund shares trade relative to their underlying NAV; this was exacerbated by the fact that Fund shares traded at a premium during much of the third quarter. A second factor was the rights offering, which although successful, served to buffet the market price of Fund shares at a time when volatility was disrupting the equity market. The previously mentioned discount at which Fund shares trade relative to their underlying value changed dramatically compared to the third quarter, when the share price reached a premium as high as 19.9 percent. For the fourth quarter, it ranged from a premium of 7.0 percent to a discount of -12.6 percent.

ASG's 2018 rights offering, which expired on October 31, 2018, shareholders exercised rights to purchase 9,205,421 shares at $4.81 per share allowing the fund to raise $44,010,788. In our view the current premium to NAV is both a structural sign of quality as investors bid up shares in a strong performing fund but also concerning since the experience from 2018 suggests a premium in ASG will magnify the downside in market volatility.

A 2.25% premium for any CEF is at least reasonable with many examples of premiums above double digits but nevertheless, the figure should be viewed relative to the fund's own history. A reversion back to the historical average implies about 8% downside in the share price, all else equal.

Distributions

As mentioned, the fund's official distribution policy targets an 8% yield on NAV considering 2% of the fund's net value at the close on the Friday prior to each quarterly declaration. By this measure the distributions are variable and would increase on nominal per share basis as the NAV climbs higher. That's the case here as the last distribution paid on September 9, 2019 at $0.12 was based on a reinvestment price of $5.77 compared to $0.10 distribution for Q1 based on a reinvestment price of $5.26 per share. Distributions here consist of ordinary dividends and long-term capital gains from the investment portfolio as there is a regular turnover of the portfolio with managers constantly buying and selling positions.

source: All-Star Funds

Takeaway ASG Forward-Looking Commentary

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is a solid option for CEF investors and in our view really the best in class with a record that speaks for itself. Balancing our overall solid view of the fund's structure and performance history, the rising premium to NAV has become a concern as this level will likely exacerbate volatility and downside pressures should the market move lower.

Considering our opinion that equity market risks have increased with greater uncertainty over global growth dynamics, we rate ASG as Hold where prospective investors may want to wait for a meaningful pullback to pick up shares. Current shareholders could consider taking the distributions in the cash options and wait for a reversion lower in the premium to NAV for future reinvestments. Take a look at the fund's 2018 annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

