11% Yielding Dynagas Preferred A Component Of My Income Portfolio

This Month's Featured Investment: Dynagas Preferred

Dynagas Partners (NYSE:DLNG) (NYSE:DLNG.PA) (NYSE:DLNG.PB) owns 9 of the 13 ice-class LNG ships currently available to ply the northern trade. Teekay Partners (NYSE:TGP) has the other four, but three of those are now tied up in the US-China COSCO sanction imbroglio, leaving their near-term availability in question. This just highlights the importance of these specialized ships to the northern route. The ability to plow through ice when necessary reduces mileage traveled up to 40%, a significant long-term advantage.

Source: Company Presentation

Almost a year ago I wrote, "Dynagas Preferred Is The Lowest Risk Way I Can Think Of To Make A 10% Yield". Today, it's yielding 11%, having gone through a lot of turmoil in between. I know back when I wrote that article, I certainly wasn't expecting as much investor angst surrounding the refinancing of Dynagas Partners' $250 million note as actually occurred. Instead in that article, I rather sanguinely noted:

"...(Dynagas) has a $250M note coming due in October 2019 which it needs to refinance while carrying a debt/EBITDA ratio of about 6.4x.

Source: Intrinio.com

Dynagas shouldn't have any trouble doing this refinance. It had $59.5 million in cash at the end of Q3, and raised another $53 million in the subsequent preferred B issuance for a total of about $112.5 million. This is probably why its 2019 6.25% bonds trade very near par:

Bondholders realize there's really not much solvency risk here. However, the bank may require some pay-down of the debt in the refinance ($50 million?)...".

Subsequently however we found out Teekay (TK) had to pay a startlingly high rate to refinance some of its debt, 9.25%. So as the months seemed to drag on without notification of a refi, investors (including myself) started to get nervous. In response, price fell into the mid $16s.

This worry however was dispelled somewhat in the last earnings call when we found out management was seeking to do a grand refinance of all debt via a consortium of lenders. In particular, I found the news that the deal was out to secondary lenders with a common, but no preferred dividend cut being contemplated as part of it, reassuring. However, I don't think most investors understood the significance of these management responses to questions in the conference call as the price for DLNG.PB didn't really move much from the low $17s following that call. This allowed us to take a second, helping in DLNG.PB effectively lowering our cost to $18.35.

Indeed, as I stated in "13.7% Yield With Over 9 Years Of Coverage: Dynagas Partners Preferred" as well as in the corresponding purchase disclosures, a consortium refinance of all debt is likely to be much more complicated than simply rolling over a $250 million note with one party. This is because each party separately needs to understand total asset value vs. the amount being lended, as well as to separately underwrite their risk. Firms that aren't familiar with your company and may not normally lend to shipping companies at all are naturally going to be more hesitant with this, have more questions, and want more backup. It is thus reasonable that a consortium deal, especially the first consortium deal refinancing all debt, would take a lot more time. You put together the most complete package you can, but almost by definition each lender is going to ask you a few additional questions if only to make sure the answers tie with what have already been provided.

You do this, however, because a consortium can typically get you better rate and terms than you might otherwise get. Additionally, when someone says a deal is "out to secondary lenders," it typically means the primary lenders (three in this case) have already negotiated and agreed to terms. So the chances of the deal ultimately going through on attractive terms are pretty high once the primaries have signed off.

Anyway, this was reassuring, but I admit to once again getting nervous as we got ever closer to the maturity date, so it was a relief to finally get notification the refinance was complete a short five weeks prior to maturity. Also as hoped, the rate was attractive, LIBOR +3%. For comparison, TGP has some debt at L +3.25%, while GMLP did a consortium loan at L +3.5%; lenders were willing to lend to DLNG at a rate lower than either of these firms.

This brings Dynagas' interest cost down to 5.1% currently, or $8.6 million per quarter, but at the cost of also making very sizeable principal amortization payments, $12.1 million per quarter.

One way to think about this however is debt, which has priority over preferred, is being eliminated at an accelerated rate. Thus, as time goes on, the preferred becomes less risky.

What management did is successfully arrange a complex loan that maximizes the debt paydown while still paying the preferred. In return, it got an attractive interest rate. It could do a refinance with this tight a buffer because the revenue and expenses are fairly locked down going forward. This allowed it to make a pretty good estimate of how much cash it would have available each quarter for loan payoff while still making the preferred distribution.

Note: This is Darren's estimate without any input from management. We will have a much better idea of the cash availability going forward with next quarter's earnings report. Because that earnings report will have new rates on all ships for a full quarter, and no special survey fees, it should remain essentially the same each quarter until the Aurora comes up for lease option extension in two years.

In the example above, management would have calculated it had $12.5 million cash available for loan payoff, so it would have done a deal paying off $12 million per quarter and leaving a $1/2 million per quarter buffer. In our example, this gets it the L +3% rate. Were the cash available $10.5 million, the quarterly payoff amount arranged might have been $10 million and the rate higher; were it $14.5 million, the payoff amount might have been $14 million per quarter and the rate a bit lower. You are determining what you can afford to pay off, and then using that to get the lowest rate possible.

Some, maybe many, will initially look at this as a low 1.1x coverage of the preferred. However, that coverage ratio would be only AFTER making the considerable principal paydown discussed. In my opinion, this makes no more sense than subtracting capex commitments, dividends, or stock buybacks would. All are capital allocation decisions that happen after DCF is calculated.

In fact, I know of no firm which calculates dividend coverage after subtracting out debt paydown except Capital Product Partners (CPLP). (A firm I've long held purposefully sandbags its DCF calculation). After all, in theory, DCF is the amount of money left over after expenses and maintenance that can then be utilized to benefit the shareholder (operating cash flow minus maintenance capex minus any sustainability capex). Debt principal paydowns benefit the shareholder, especially the preferred shareholder, because they lower risk, and holding the EV the same, transfer value from debtholders to the common and preferred. If you owned six ships, do you care whether they have 80% debt against them or 0%? Of course, you do! Thus in order to be comparable, a ratio such as dividend coverage shouldn't be calculated or even thought of in one way for one firm and different way for another firm. That isn't consistent and does the investor no favor.

So DCF coverage in this case is probably most accurately stated as 5.3x, the DCF coverage before debt principal paydowns. Alternately, you can use the 1.1x cash coverage after debt paydowns if you wish, but then you need to also be consistent by comparing it to other firms' coverage after they have made their capital allocations to debt paydown, growth purchase, or stock buyback. In doing so, I think you would find most firms in the MLP space had "poor coverage," even firms you may think of highly such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). We've all read too many erroneous negative articles that have tried to make the case that a dividend can't be supported because FCF didn't cover it. Let's not make the same mistake here.

What you are looking at with Dynagas preferred going forward is very predictable cash flows that cover the payout for at least the next two years and likely the next five. With Dynagas Partners, we know the revenue for the next two years, and expenses and debt paydown for the next five. Thus once we have a solid EBITDA figure next quarter, there will be very little cash flow uncertainty. Even in years 2-5, the only variable is one high-demand LNG ice ship, the Aurora, while LNG facilities in ice-bound north Russia are being actively expanded at a cost of billions of dollars per year. As we have already seen, the limited number of these ships makes access to them all the more important to the ultimate success of these multi-billion-dollar northern LNG export projects.

Dynagas preferred however is just one of 25 different investments we hold in our income portfolio. This portfolio's goal is to produce a stable income stream from a high-single-digit overall portfolio yield, while hopefully also meeting or beating the market over the long run.

Income Portfolio September Review

For Calendar 2019 YTD, the CFK Income portfolio has returned 22.2% vs. 13% for the Russell 2000 and 18.7% return for the S&P 500. With interest rates dropping, I have generally found BDCs and Commercial mREITs less attractive, and companies that can benefit from low rates such as mortgage originators, bonds and preferreds more attractive.

Source: E-Trade

Current expected forward portfolio yield is at the high end of our goal, 9.7%. The expected yield of the portfolio picked back up this month as dividend cash was put back to work in Hersha Hospitality (HT) and NuStar Preferred (NS.PC).

Since Inception

Since inception (1/1/2016), the CFK Income portfolio has enjoyed a 56.5% return vs. 34.9% for the Russell 2000 and 43% for the S&P 500. Simultaneously, it has typically provided a portfolio income in the 7-10% range, much higher than either the Russell 2000 (1.2% yield) or the S&P 500 (1.8% yield).

Source: E-Trade

Outperformance vs. benchmark is always a good sign, and over long periods of time, studies indicate dividend-producing equities, particularly dividend-growing equities with solid coverage, outperform non-dividend stocks.

Source: Study commissioned by Hartford Funds

So a high dividend does not have to mean underperformance. This was never more truer than now, as following years of being shunned, value seems to be finally coming back into fashion.

However, the psychological benefit of a portfolio that produces a significant dividend yield is just as important as following any trend. A relatively steady income stream exerts a calming influence, which helps one to act rationally during times of stress. As equity prices fall, yield increases. This in turn helps emphasize that these securities are on sale, thus selling in a panic would cause one to lose the attractive income stream. Indeed to the extent there is cash available, reinvesting dividends during a downturn can even allow one to "capture a raise". Thus, one of the very positive aspects of dividend focused portfolios is not just a higher long-term return expectation, but also an increased psychological ability to do the right thing when you most need it.

Conclusion

Dynagas preferred is attractive for income investors. The common may also be attractive for those who can potentially wait five years for their gains. While there's almost certainly no cash payout on the common for the next five years, you do get to buy it near 50% of NAV currently. Additionally, each and every paydown of debt occurring over the next five years should benefit both the preferred and common by decreasing risk and increasing the portion of Economic Value, "EV," these securities represent. Debt is being paid down at a faster rate than the ships typically decline in value, therefore all else being equal, NAV should also increase over time. The reality is five years from now, those who invested in the common could potentially make more than those who invested in the preferred. However, I still think the preferred as the better choice thanks to the attractive 11% payout, 20% price upside (to $25), and ever decreasing risk profile imparted by accelerated debt reduction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG.PB, CHKVP, CPLP, HT, NS.PC, TGP, TK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including investments tied to specific sector performance and thinly traded investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.