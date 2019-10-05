Monroe Capital Corp.: A Deep Analysis On A Fully Covered Yet Misunderstood 13.75% Yield

In some areas, Monroe performs very well; in others, it has some work to do, but is its beaten down stock price and sky-high yield justified?

Let's critically evaluate Monroe's BDC today and see how it stacks up to our other top picks in the sector.

That volatility is one of our favorite aspects of the company and resulted in us obtaining extremely favorable entry points.

Monroe is one of our best full-cycle investments within the BDC space. We worked with Monroe on the institutional side years before we invested in its publicly traded stock.

Source: Monroe

Williams Equity Research ("WER") has written two public articles on Monroe Capital Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MRCC) less well-known BDC. Our lead portfolio manager worked with Monroe in the past on two private institutional deals they sponsored. Thus far, we haven't recommended Monroe Capital Corporation as a long-term hold but instead an opportunistic buy when it sells off to distressed levels.

Monroe Capital Corp.: Shining Star - Aug. 23, 2017

Monroe Capital: An Ugly Duckling I Can Live With, 40% Upside And 15% Yield While You Wait - Dec. 22, 2018

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

We do not maintain a permanent allocation in our Marketplace service model portfolio either. We exited the stock in our model portfolio when the stated 40% target was reached. A few parties recently reached out to us after recognizing that Monroe's BDC seems to be back in distressed territory. They wanted to know if we think Monroe Capital Corporation is once again a buy. We'll walk you through our thought process and help explain the more obscure elements of Business Development Company ("BDC") analysis.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

We'll start with a strong grasp on where Monroe Capital Corporation stands today and see if this is yet another buying opportunity.

Firm Overview

Source: Monroe Capital Q2 Financial Highlights

Monroe is a medium sized debt manager with $8.2 billion in assets under management ("AUM") with significant activity in the upper echelon of private institutional credit. Golub Capital (GBDC), GoldenTree, and Ares (ARCC) (ARES) are other established managers in this space. That $8.2 billion isn't huge, but it's up from just $5.0 billion a year ago which is among if not the fastest growth for a credit manager of this type.

Our lead portfolio manager has experience working with each of these managers on the institutional side and knows the respective management teams. Monroe's reputation is not quite at the level of the aforementioned top tier private credit investment firms, but it is in the same league. They are one of the few firms with a publicly traded BDC that have passed the difficult due diligence process that pension, endowment, and sovereign wealth funds put these firms through before investing in their private funds.

Source: Monroe Capital Q2 Financial Highlights

This diagram provides a good overview of both MRCC's quarterly net investment income and important events in the firm's history. MRCC has historically issued equity once a year, though that has not taken place since mid-2017. Instead, the firm has issued "baby bonds" under the ticker MRCCL. The reason it is listed twice is they reopened the original issuance to sell more bonds.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Even after issuing more, MRCCL has traded very well and is modestly above par value. This 5.75% issuance is an effective and cost efficient means of raising capital for a company like MRCC. The maturity date is not far away at 2023, but it's allowed Monroe to lever up in connection with the loosening of leverage ratios by the regulators. Baby bonds can be smart for lower risk profile investors as well. As detailed within our recent article co-produced with Brad Thomas dedicated to preferreds, tax-advantaged structures like REITs and BDCs do not qualify for the more favorable "qualified income" dividend treatments. Given they are taxed similar to bonds anyways, it makes sense to consider BDC baby bonds when evaluating comparable preferred stocks. Baby bonds are the newest sleeve to our Marketplace's model portfolio and we'll do our best to share one or two of those ideas with our public followers as well.

Portfolio Quality

Monroe has been shifting its portfolio higher in the capital structure. As our followers and subscribers know, approximately three years ago, WER started putting a greater emphasis on first lien senior secured loans as a percentage of the portfolio. Based on our independent research and discussions with numerous credit managers, this layer of the capital structure provided the strongest risk-adjusted returns. The marginal higher potential returns in subordinated and mezzanine debt, for example, were not proportional to the increased principal and cash flow risk. Readers can guess which layer of the capital structure is likely to hold up best during a recession.

Since Q2 2017, Monroe Capital Corporation has always allocated at least 85% of the portfolio to first lien senior secured loans. Over the past 12 months, the portfolio has been approximately 90.0% allocated to the highest portion of the capital structure.

Source: Monroe Capital Q2 Financial Highlights

Monroe Capital Corporation has an adequately diversified portfolio with 180 loans, 26 equity positions, and 87 total unique portfolio companies. Like the majority of higher quality BDCs we analyze, business services and high tech industries are among the larger concentrations, with banking, finance, insurance, and real estate, combined with healthcare and pharmaceuticals which total approximately half (49%) the portfolio.

Source: Monroe Q2 2019 Financials

Part of the portfolio discussion involves the NLV Financial Corporation 50%/50% joint venture resulting in the MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC.

Source: Monroe Q2 2019 Financials

The $240.8 million vehicle allows Monroe to increase leverage and its asset base; side funds like this are common in the BDC space but less warranted now that asset coverage ratios have been relaxed from 200% to 100%. Regardless, the joint venture improves the portfolio diversification and allows fresh incremental capital for Monroe to invest with less potential dilution to existing shareholders. The equity is raised on the private side from institutions and high net worth investors similar to the funds our lead portfolio manager conducted due diligence on in years past.

In terms of leverage, Monroe Capital Corporation has been linearly increasing its assets purchased with borrowed money in line with many of its peers. Specifically, leverage has risen from 0.75x debt to equity in late 2016 to 1.61x last quarter. The higher percentage invested in first lien senior secured loans (79.2% to 89.9% over the same period) helps offset some but not all of the risk associated with the increased leverage. The rapid rate of increased leverage was noticed by more than just us here at WER.

Surprisingly, management received decent questions from analysts during the last conference call including how to characterize the risk associated with the increased portfolio size. Management stated at least three separate times that the recent loan activity had been less risky than previous periods. This is believable given trends in the weighted average portfolio yield and allocations in the capital structure.

Income Generation

Source: Monroe Capital Q2 Financial Highlights

Monroe's net investment income ("NII") per share has ranged from a low of $0.32 in Q4 2016 to a high of $0.42 in Q1 2018. Last quarter's figure of $0.35 is the approximate midpoint of this range.

Source: SEC.gov Q2 10-Q

Paid-in-kind or PIK interest has risen significantly from $656,000 for the first half of 2018 to $2.315 million in Q1-Q2 of 2019. PIK interest is less desirable than cash payments, but total interest income still increased over the period even excluding the delta in PIK interest.

As we've mentioned in past articles and particularly to subscribers, how management gets paid is a complex but important topic. In particular, we want management to be paid performance/incentive fees but only when they are truly earned. Management waiving all or most of their incentive fees might feel good to disgruntled investors in the short term, but it's not a sustainable business model. In Monroe's case, they do have a fee expense limitation program in place, but it hasn't required massive support to maintain. For example, the first half of 2018 saw zero support needed while the first half of this year resulted in $566,000 in fee waivers.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, MC Advisors waived part one incentive fees (based on net investment income) of $285 thousand and $566 thousand, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, no incentive fees were waived. Incentive fees during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were limited by $424 thousand and $502 thousand, respectively, due to the Incentive Fee Limitation. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, incentive fees were limited by $790 thousand and $1,874 thousand, respectively, due to the Incentive Fee Limitation.

That being said, we didn't bold "but only when they are truly earned" randomly. First, Monroe charges Monroe Capital Corporation a steep 1.75% base management fee. We discussed management fee structures in-depth within our recent article on BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC). Here is a key excerpt from that piece:

The investment advisory contract has several issues, but we'll focus on the two most critical one. First, the 1.75% management fee is higher than the peer average by approximately 50 basis points (0.50%). The highest of the BDCs WER recommends is 1.50%. In addition, the portion of the Incentive Fee derived from capital gains is calculated separately each year. BlackRock can torpedo the stock price in 2019 but is still eligible for a capital gains incentive fee in 2020, even if the stock doesn't come close to recovering.

Monroe's 1.75% base management fee is steep. How it structures its incentive fee, however, is significantly different than BKCC.

The incentive fee consists of two parts. The first part is calculated and payable quarterly in arrears and equals 20% of “pre-incentive fee net investment income” for the immediately preceding quarter, subject to a 2% (8% annualized) preferred return, or “hurdle,” and a “catch up” feature. The foregoing incentive fee is subject to a total return requirement, which provides that no incentive fee in respect of pre-incentive fee net investment income will be payable except to the extent that 20% of the cumulative net increase in net assets resulting from operations over the then current and 11 preceding calendar quarters exceeds the cumulative incentive fees accrued and/or paid for the 11 preceding calendar quarters (the “Incentive Fee Limitation”). - SEC.gov Q2 2019 10-Q

Monroe Capital Corporation's hurdle is 8% rather than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation's 7%. That variance may not seem like a big deal, but that's an extra 20 basis points in fees going in BlackRock's pockets every year. In addition, Monroe limits its incentive fee by incorporating 11 quarters or just under three years of performance history. This means Monroe has to manage positive gains from operations (e.g. total return) for the last 11 quarters before charging this part of the fee structure.

The second part of the incentive fee is determined and payable in arrears as of the end of each fiscal year in an amount equal to 20% of realized capital gains, if any, on a cumulative basis from inception through the end of the year, computed net of all realized capital losses on a cumulative basis and unrealized depreciation, less the aggregate amount of any previously paid capital gain incentive fees. - SEC.gov Q2 2019 10-Q

The second component of the performance fee concerns realized capital gains (not realized and unrealized) and is calculated since the inception of the BDC. This is best practice and not far from what we'd design ourselves from an investor's point of view.

In aggregate, Monroe's fee structure is not perfect (e.g. 1.75% management fee), but the investor friendly incentive fee structure, long-term total return hurdle, and fee waiver to ensure 100% dividend coverage give it a moderately above-average score in this category. A reduction in the base management fee to 1.25% or at least 1.5%, particularly on assets above the previous leverage threshold, would raise its score.

Special Considerations

Lastly, in regards to income, we are going to cover two less discussed elements.

First, management calculated there was $9.9 million, or $0.48 per share, in spillover income as of the end of Q2. For accounting reasons, a BDC has to consider income taxable when it accrues rather than when it is paid out. If $20 million in origination fees were earned in 2018 but only $10.1 million were actually received that year, Monroe Capital Corporation would still have to include the full $20 million in income in 2018 in meeting the "90% rule" concerning distributions. This "spillover" income can boost dividend coverage in future periods but doesn't create any net gain for the firm. Overall, it's better to have this for future use than not.

Source: SEC.gov Q2 10-Q

Second, Monroe typically earns significant income related to fee income due to early loan payoffs. Loan prepayment fees can be a double-digit percentage of overall income derived from a loan if it is paid off quickly (e.g. less than two years). Q2 generated among the lowest fee income of any quarter in recent years. This is an episodic source of cash and will eventually recover; it probably already has. For context, look at what we highlighted above: $60,000 in fee income for Q2 2019 versus $1.307 million in fee income for the first half of 2018.

WER expects fee income to remain depressed compared to previous periods as hold periods and the overall interest rate market is not as conducive to early loan payoffs as it once was. In addition, the level of fees firms like Monroe used to be able to include in the loan terms for prepayment penalties is simply lower (about 33% based on our experience and data).

Dividend

Monroe's cash dividend yield has risen to 13.7% which is among the highest the BDC has ever paid. The actual cash payment has been $0.35 quarterly since 2014. Monroe has never reduced its distribution since its initial public offering, but there have been many periods where net investment income just matched the distribution.

Though it has required fee waiver support at times, MRCC has nonetheless fully covered its distribution with NII for 21 consecutive quarters.

NAV: Premium/Discount & Trends

Source: Monroe Capital Q2 Financial Highlights

Investor returns come from two sources: principal value and distributions.

The principal portion itself has multiple components. The accounting value is called the net asset value per share. Since Monroe Capital Corporation is publicly traded, however, the market then adjusts this value higher or lower. For the higher quality BDCs, such as Main Street Capital (MAIN), Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), the market is willing to pay more than the NAV per share as a statement of confidence in management's ability to deliver going forward. For lower quality BDCs, such as BlackRock Capital and Medley Capital (MCC), the market tends to apply a wide range of discounts to the book value per share.

Monroe's category is what we at WER call a "mid-tier" BDC or Tier 2. Monroe Capital Corporation has traded at significant premiums to NAV such as much of 2017. At other times, MRCC has spiked well below their book value per share such as December 2018 and more recently as the stock closed yesterday at an approximately 19% discount to NAV.

The deteriorating NAV per share for Monroe is likely its greatest weakness from a fundamentals perspective. Since the initial public offering's $14.72 per share NAV, it has declined toward $12.50. Monroe Capital Corporation's NAV per share initially remained stable until the year 2016. From that point on, the NAV has essentially declined every single quarter, landing at $12.52 in Q2 2019. The decline has slowed with only a 1.1% reduction in NAV since Q4 2018. With that said, let's review non-accruals and investment grade ratings.

Investment Ratings & Non-Accruals

Source: SEC.gov Q2 10-Q

No issuer is categorized as performing above Monroe's underwriting expectations (Grade 1). The majority falls into Grade 2 which equates to an "acceptable level of risk" approximately in line with the original underwriting (Monroe's detailed expectations on how the firm would perform operationally and financially). Grade 3 is the level where loans potentially become problematic which stood at 11.6% of the portfolio at the end of Q2. This grade signals some trouble, including potential debt covenant violations, but not to the extent payments to Monroe are past due or a material loss of principal is expected. Grade 4 is similar but more serious with loan payments potentially a month or two behind but not more than that. Grade 5 indicates the full amount of principal is officially not expected to be repaid. Monroe has no investments rated Grade 5 and 6.3% rated Grade 4. Most BDCs, even top tier ones, have at least some assets (0-2% of the portfolio by fair value) in Grade 5.

This data alone does not explain the fall in NAV nor the share decline, so let's review the problematic loans.

As of June 30, 2019, we had five borrowers with loans or preferred equity securities on non-accrual status (Curion Holdings, LLC (“Curion”) promissory notes, Education Corporation of America (“ECA”), Incipio, LLC (“Incipio”) third lien tranches, Millennial Brands LLC (“Millennial”), and Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC (“Rockdale”) pre-petition debt), and these investments totaled $14.0 million in fair value, or 2.2% of our total investments at fair value. As of December 31, 2018, we had five borrowers with loans or preferred equity securities on non-accrual status (Curion promissory notes, ECA, Incipio third lien tranches, Millennial, and Rockdale pre-petition debt), and these investments totaled $16.8 million in fair value, or 3.0% of our total investments at fair value. The Curion promissory notes and the Incipio third lien tranches were obtained in restructurings during the year ended December 31, 2018 for no cost.

Non-accruals have decreased from 3.0% of fair value at the end of 2018 to 2.2% as of last quarter. Without a serious review of the financial statements, analysts likely miss the fact that the Curion and Incipio positions were obtained during restructurings at no cost. While we'd prefer if these instruments were still paying Monroe Capital Corporation, it's not apples to apples to compare these two positions with the rest of the portfolio.

We discussed the Rockdale investment at length in previous Monroe articles. Based on management's commentary in the Q2 conference call, they expect a final resolution within the next 60 days. We don't think it'll have a material impact on MRCC, but it will be one less problem for management to deal with. Regarding the Education Corporation of America ("ECA") holding, this one is unusually tricky to understand. Due to a receivership situation (the company's ownership being transferred to creditors), ECA was broken into two separate companies with the other called New England College of Business. New England is reportedly doing fine; investors need to add the ECA position to the New England value in order to see the true worth of the original position.

Overall, few appear to adequately understand Monroe's non-accrual situation which is a benefit to us. The firm has a couple issues like the vast majority of BDCs, but they've either been written down considerably in previous periods or were essentially "given" to the firm during a restructuring. Monroe is forced to include those loans as non-accrual despite the fact they cannot cause any investment losses.

Reputation & Industry Relationships

Since the firm's founding in 2004, it has received significant industry recognition and is one of the most awarded middle-market lenders we cover.

2019, 2018 BEST U.S. DIRECT LENDING FUND (CREDITFLUX)

2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year (Private Debt Investor)

2018 Lender of the Year (Mergers & Acquisitions)

2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year (Global M&A Network)

2014 Senior Lender of the Year, and 2013 Unitranche Lender of the Year (Private Debt Investor)

2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year (U.S. Small Business Administration)

Monroe's inclusion in the upper echelon of middle-market lenders means it has access to sponsored and non-sponsored deals. Sponsored deals are backed by a private equity company or some other group looking to take out or invest in a company that also needs debt financing. Examples of top companies that have done transactions with Monroe include Vista Equity Partners, Clarion Capital Partners, and TPG. A long list of transactions alongside significant detail for reach deal is included here.

Conclusion

Though the firm is working through a couple legitimate non-accruals, much of the recent decline in NAV has been due to unrealized losses in the portfolio rather than cash losses. Two of the five loans on non-accrual came at no cost and really should not be included in a traditional portfolio quality assessment.

Monroe's allocation toward the top of the capital structure is in line with industry stalwarts such as Golub Capital BDC and Ares Capital and far from the much more subordinated and equity-like holdings of BDCs such as BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The fee structure isn't perfect, but it is well designed and shareholder friendly where it counts.

Trends in net investment income have been relatively stable but fee waivers have been required intermittently to cover the $0.35 quarterly or 13.75% dividend yield. Monroe has still been earning material incentive fees, however, making the arrangement sustainable. The sustained decline in net asset value, however, has been worrisome. Although much more stable in the past few quarters than it has in any other period since 2016, Monroe has work to do to regain the trust of investors. One or two quarters of improved NAV per share, however, is likely to send the stock to a 10.5-11.5% yield. We would not suggest holding your breath for any dividend increases or meaningful special distributions from Monroe in the near future.

Monroe Capital Corporation last traded above $14.0 per share back in May of 2018. We expect that to occur again if the NAV stabilizes and shows any potential of recovering. The fee structure, portfolio construction and safety, and more risk-averse positioning by management makes that more likely than not.

We reserve specific entry points and risk ratings for subscribers but will state that Monroe is attractively priced provided investors have a high risk tolerance.

This last section is the CEO's own words from the last conference call transcript on how Monroe is positioning itself going forward. You'll notice it echo's another firm's point of view. Ours!

Today, at this juncture, with the economy, credit cycle, tariffs, uncertainty coming out of the White House, fighting with most of our allies today, I'm very concerned and I want to make sure that we're doing everything in our power to protect our shareholders and our portfolio. So, I will tell you that over the last probably year or so since the government shutdown, we've been very much focused on not taking risks that could come back to hurt us here long term. And that's why I think you've seen maybe a falloff of some of the other fees that historically we've generated in the past. So that said, we're still going to be aggressive when we can. But I'm much more focused going forward here in the near-term cycle on protecting capital than I am trying on to swing for the fences here with certain returns. And that's an industry issue.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBDC, MRCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.