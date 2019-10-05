Procter & Gamble: Leveraging The Brand With Tide Cleaners

P&G is seeking to take advantage of changing consumer needs by leveraging the Tide name and perceived product differentiation to compete in a highly fragmented and declining industry.

Searching for the ever-needed next big thing, after market testing its own name brand dry-cleaning and laundry business, P&G decided to go big and announced the expansion of Tide Cleaners.

Introduction

On the most recent conference call that discussed Procter & Gamble's (PG) annual results, an analyst pointed out that its portfolio of products performed less well during times of economic downturns, and management was asked how the company was readying the portfolio so that things would be different this time around (presuming a recession might be in the offing).

Management said it thought it was better positioned because it is disrupting P&G's thinking, reassessing its internal capabilities, and seeking to exploit existing products in new ways that reflect changes in consumer needs and wants. P&G also said it is seeking to do this in ways that create value through both pricing and delivery of products and services in daily-use categories, where performance drives brand choice that helps establish and extend the superiority of its brands.

Listening carefully and paying attention to the news, where I see this disruptive innovation coming to play at P&G is through forward integration into what it now calls the "Tide Cleaners" retail business.

If the reader's response is like mine, my first thought was - What is it thinking? A dry-cleaning and laundry business is neither innovative nor consistent with its capabilities. And, while initially unsure, I could not help but wonder, given my own declining need for dry-cleaning, is that not a business industry in decline?

While I admit P&G's management has long been considered excellent, if somewhat insular given its exclusion of hiring from the outside, it remained a question as to why P&G would want to enter the dry-cleaning and laundry business if it is a shrinking industry and it falls outside its core competencies?

The answer lies partly in its effort at creative disruption and part in its desire to leverage the Tide name brand amidst changing consumer needs. So, let's expand on those ideas.

The Realities and the Opportunity

Dry-cleaning and laundry comprise businesses that cater to household consumers as well as commercial clients, such as hotels and restaurants. However, declining demand for professional dry-cleaning services, unfavorable shifts in consumer preferences and increasing competition from coin-operated laundromats, household washing machines and other substitute products have led to the industry's decline over the past decade. While there are no major market players difficult to overcome, the reality is the industry revenue is expected to decrease at an annualized rate of 1.0% to $9.1 billion leading into 2019.

Today, there are nearly 33,000 dry-cleaning locations in the US, down from close to 40,000 in 2010; with 85% as small, family-owned businesses with annual revenues less than $200k, and less able to invest in the equipment and locations necessary to compete on a larger scale. However, larger operations with multiple locations in larger cities, catering to discerning customers, make more than $1 million per year and have higher profit margins born of better pricing and a range of additional services.

While seemingly an industry in decline, P&G's management believed it could outcompete with smaller pocketed businesses, when considering the change in consumer needs. In fact, over the past 10 years, shifting workplace dress codes and clothing fashion and technological designs have resulted in consumers purchasing different types of clothing requiring different types of upkeep (more laundry than dry-cleaning).

On a global basis, the number of garments purchased annually by the average consumer jumped 60% from 2000 to 2014, according to McKinsey & Co. The number of times an item is worn before it is discarded dropped 36% between 2002 and 2016, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a U.K.-based nonprofit organization focused on cutting waste says. In the U.S., clothes are worn for around a quarter of the global average and are increasingly of a casual type that are in need of laundering for upkeep. But does the average American consumer really do laundry?

According to P&G and other research, the average family does about 300 loads of laundry per year, but the costs might be surprising.

Let's consider the total cost of doing laundry at home, which includes detergent, bleach, fabric softeners, AND electricity (not including the wear and tear of the washer and dryer, nor of the time and aggravation associated with that effort). With that, the cost of laundry per year on average might be surprising. While factoring in variable consumer needs: with 4 loads per week, it will cost roughly $350; 8 loads per week would cost about $670; and 12 loads about $1,000 per year. (Just to add a little humor to the cost…those are post tax dollars! Then there is the time commitment that saps the free time someone has to complete this task…as opposed to doing something fun or interesting).

Considering the aforementioned factors, P&G made some key decisional points as it considered forward integration. After some initial research, it recognized that, despite the industry seemingly in decline, the problem was less about demand or even pricing (which it could undercut) and more about convenience and service delivery. P&G also recognized it could leverage the Tide name brand reputation through its sophisticated advertising and marketing engine to capture market share. Still, there was the matter of the cost of building a national retail dry-cleaning and laundry business that included the costs of site finding, land purchases or leases, equipment, training, managing and staffing, along with the consistent delivery of an effective service. In short, this could make the effort an expensive undertaking.

The decision to forward integrate into what came to be called "Tide Cleaners" was, for P&G, an opportunity to leverage its name brand products to quality conscious consumers, the very same consumer likely to be buying and shedding clothing. It could do this while controlling prices through its value chain and rethinking the retail operations, which meant to adopt a version of the "McDonald's (MCD) model" of franchising rather than investing in the cost of development. This classic approach is about using other people's money and time through franchising, which reduces development costs, yet still allows for a widening of the consumer base with a subsequent increase in profitability.

Moreover, with the increasing social awareness about the available methods in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry that is encouraging customers to opt for eco-friendly practices of laundry, the market is shifting the focus toward adopting sustainable practices in the process to save water, energy, and operational costs; in fact, this is supported by new tech for washers and dryers.

Also, dry-cleaning several companies are using a solvents disposal process that complies with regulations set by the US Environmental Protection Agency. Perchloroethylene, known as PERC or PCE, has long been the most commonly used dry-cleaning solvent. However, in 2012, the US Environmental Protection Agency classified the substance as a "likely human carcinogen," and state and federal regulators have pushed to phase out the substance, requiring dry cleaners to make costly updates to equipment. Some cleaners unable to afford the cost have gone out of business. Yet, such sustainable practices appeal to the very consumers shedding clothes and seeking convenience, the customers targeted by Tide Cleaners.

This gets to one of the key elements that aids in the decision to forward integrate and that is when a firm can employ its value chain efficiently and incur costs offset with revenue producing value. While there is and will always be uncertainty when forward integrating into a new business, when a firm can leverage its assets, the costs are reduced if the market share capture meets or exceeds expectations. While it might be argued that integrating into a previously unknown business in a declining market is a highly risky choice, P&G believes there remains an under-served market in which it is able to compete more efficiently, and it is betting more effectively.

The Tide Retail Business

In developing a stronger online presence with an effort to draw customers to its products, P&G created an online subscription service, Tide Wash Club, and an Amazon Dash Button that allows customers to order detergent on demand. The expectation was to reach new customers and grow its business with customers who already use Tide. Extending its effort, P&G has invested heavily in innovating Tide and created Tide Pods that in many ways disrupted the laundry business when launched in 2012, not so coincidentally the same year as the first Tide Cleaners opened up.

Tide is a brand with a market value of more than $1 billion. It takes a lot of time to build the level of brand equity that Tide has established but leveraging the brand in the wrong way could damage its image as one of the leading brands in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Therefore, if P&G decided to take on the risk of developing a dry-cleaning and laundry business, it had to get it right and deliver a top-notch customer experience. The question it had to ask was whether the payoff would be significant enough to make it a risk worth taking.

To build the business, P&G was confident that one of its core competencies, "disruptive market innovation," could be applied to the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry and that it could succeed in the face of a market that was showing store closings and demand dropping, albeit slowly. But, by combining Tide brand recognition with the lessons learned, market testing the dry-cleaning and laundry business model, P&G realized the path to success required more than simply offering to clean clothes using Tide; it had to offer a service, provide consistent results, and focus on the margins.

With that, P&G had decided to break Tide out of the drugstores and supermarkets and turn it into an on-demand, mobile laundry service. By launching Tide Cleaners, P&G sought to provide a service that goes beyond the local store and let customers pre-pay for laundry through an app, drop the laundry off inside lockers or drop boxes inside apartment buildings, offices and retail storefronts, and pick up the clean clothes once the app notifies the customer they are ready. Tide Cleaners is currently live and being developed in Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Boston and Nashville.

P&G did its homework and identified through extensive consumer research several critical customer experience pain points or performance gaps across the dry-cleaning and laundry service industry. For example, there was inconsistent quality, inconvenient hours, and price variations that were rarely displayed. The company felt that, if it could address these critical performance gaps while focusing on delivering a unique and differentiated customer experience, it could successfully disrupt an industry by offering a more premium product and service experience than offered by the entrenched but fragmented local competition.

To address the customer pain point of inconvenience, Tide Dry Cleaners sought to provide a very unique service offering: customer lockers near the entrances of buildings and businesses that allow customers to drop off and pick up clothes around the clock, 24/7. In addition, its free-standing stores enabled the ease and convenience of not getting out of their vehicle drive-through service via a double-lane driveway that customers can use during normal operating hours at each retail location.

When it comes to the issue of price transparency to avoid pricing-related surprises, all Tide Cleaners prices related to services, including cleaning shirts, blouses, and dresses, removing stains, or replacing buttons, are clearly displayed near the store counter, ensuring that customers are never surprised by their next bill when they come to pick up their garments.

Furthermore, when it comes to quality, the company performs a seven-point inspection process for quality and service assurance. This is to ensure that all garments will not only be thoroughly cleaned but employees also inspect garments for stains, damage, missing or broken buttons, and special instructions from customers to ensure the garment will look as good as or even better than the last time the customer wore it.

And, finally, there is the issue of a clean smell. Yes, that recognizable Tide smell (the smell of success?) is a big part of its overall customer-experience strategy. In fact, it actually tested the question, "Can you smell the Tide smell?" on a monthly basis at each of its 25-plus company store test locations. Why? Because P&G believes the Tide smell is so "cozy and familiar" to generations of households and that it is what customers associate with and expect as part of their overall Tide Cleaners experience.

The obvious question is - Will P&G pull it off and disrupt the dry-cleaning and laundry industry?

Only time will tell. P&G has the name brand and marketing muscle to pull off something like this. However, this forward integration allows Procter & Gamble to disrupt the US dry-cleaning industry with Tide Dry Cleaners precisely because it is an innovative franchising concept built around Tide, P&G's iconic billion-dollar brand.

Based on consumer insights and a thorough understanding of the customer's desire for "jobs-to-be-done", the company translates a unique and differentiated customer promise into a "wow" guest experience that stands out in a highly fragmented dry-cleaning market. P&G expects the effort will get the added sales of its market-leading Tide product to a newly formed channel of distribution, serving even more households.

P&G sees Tide Cleaners as a strategic effort at making a bigger push in laundry and dry-cleaning stores to strengthen its grip on young consumers in big cities. Tide is trying to capitalize on demographic trends. A rising number of Americans are moving into urban areas and renting their homes and apartments. Many may not have washers or dryers in their units. Tide says 26 million American households currently use shared washer-dryers or send their laundry to the cleaners.

"For many people, the closest laundry room is 20 floors down or 10 blocks down the street," said Sundar Raman, vice president of P&G's North American fabric care business. As a product, P&G does not break out sales of Tide. But the brand, which was created more than 70 years ago, is part of P&G's fabric and home care division that includes Ariel and Downy - the company's largest unit, where the Tide Cleaners business currently resides.

To engage and enable consumers of Tide Cleaners, the program includes dry-cleaning as well as wash, dry & fold through these ease of service options:

Drop-boxes in urban locations: Today, 24/7 Tide Cleaners drop-boxes can be found in nine major cities inside high-rise apartment buildings, offices and storefronts. To use, consumers download the Tide Cleaners app and submit cleaning instructions and the box number and drop their laundry in the box. Tide sends a notification when their clean clothes are ready for pick up. The urban drop-boxes model is quickly expanding, with about 350 new boxes being installed every month.

24-hour stores: Consumers can drop off their laundry at physical locations that also offer services such as alterations and wedding dress preservation.

On-campus van delivery: College students or their parents can purchase a monthly laundry plan and deposit laundry in a customized laundry bag. Students can check the Tide Cleaners app for notification of when a van parks outside residence halls, and then hand their laundry to attendants. Tide Cleaners is currently present on more than 20 college campuses.

Drop-boxes in other stores: Tide Cleaners drop-off and pick-up boxes are being installed in existing retail locations, including supermarkets and other high-traffic areas.

Essential to the effort is that Tide pitches the service as a time saver for consumers, as it seeks to give people the option to get the Tide cleaning they want and on their terms. While Tide offers both dry-cleaning and laundry, laundry is the bigger business opportunity and for that it offers same day service, in by 9am and out by 5pm, with 24-hour kiosks and locker pick-ups. As every little bit helps, Tide Cleaners says it wants consumers to spend less time doing laundry and more time doing whatever they want. In its effort to appeal to the time constrained consumer, the mantra at Tide Cleaners is: "We have a few ways to give you your time back."

"For many people, the closest laundry room is 20 floors down or 10 blocks down the street," said Sundar Raman, vice president of P&G's North American fabric care business. "Our goal with Tide Cleaners is to help people's increasingly busy lives revolve more around what matters, and less around their laundry."

For consumers, handing off their laundry can cost between $1.24 a pound and $1.59 per pound, depending on whether they sign on for a membership or use the service a la carte. Consumers get the convenience of not doing their own laundry - and Tide gets to own the relationship with the customer and accrue all kinds of data on their needs and habits. Customers also develop deeper loyalties to the Tide product.

Tide, however, faces challengers as it enters this line. It is not first to the idea, and there are startups, like privately-held "Rinse," that offer up similar services. "Rinse" has already raised $23 million from investors and brings a cohort of loyal consumers who swear by it. And while "Rinse" is the best known, it is far from alone - "2ULaundry" and "SudShare" are two of the dozens of small laundry-as-a-service startups out there.

Still, the Tide Cleaning service is structured to notably undercut competition on pricing, a big company advantage made more so with its brand reputation. However, the business still needs to out-clean, out-recruit and out-compete not only new competitors but also incumbents that have been delivering this service for years. And Tide, with its new subscription model, faces the difficulty all subscription services face: overcoming the high levels of customer churn that are inherently part of the experience. But according to Raman, the man driving the effort, Tide is confident and believes its long years in the laundry business provide a solid base as it moves into the digital era of laundry, because laundry is, after all, one of the more hated household tasks out there.

If Tide can take the task away from consumers and leverage the new direct consumer relationship to create new ties, it might just have the right entry point for digitizing something as analog as detergent.

The Tide Cleaners Franchise Model

P&G is growing its laundry business with a franchise model. This is smart because the biggest challenges growing a franchise business include:

Having Sufficient Capital. Many businesses fail due to under-capitalization. While P&G would have sufficient capital given its deep pockets, it has decided this business development effort would involve UOPM - using other people's money. This is a smart move. Building a Solid Infrastructure. Systems, procedures, and support form the backbone of a franchise, yet these issues are not always at the top of the priority list for new franchisers. That P&G started with test stores helps, because growing effectively means having systems and processes that provide the support franchisees need. Based on its announced effort to double the store count to 2000 by year 2020, it would appear the Tide Cleaners systems are in place and are likely the result of experiences gained from its early operation of corporate stores that served as a learning laboratory for launching the business into the franchise model. Bringing the Right Franchisees on Board. The long-term success of a franchise will depend largely on the quality of the franchisees. The challenge is finding the right people with the right qualifications. Finding the right franchisees often becomes a money issue, complicated by the fact that today there are more franchise systems and types of financial opportunities that complete for investment dollars. And for the franchisees' significant investment, Tide Cleaners provides 240 hours of training, both classroom and on the job, as well as assistance in site finding, which is no small issue as many failing business have discovered. Also, management skills are required of franchisees, as each Tide Cleaners plant location will require a staff of 8-22 people. Nurturing Solid Relationships. Finding the right franchisees is just the first step. Next, you have to invest time to nurture a positive relationship with them; particularly if they are seen as not only owner-operators but as a source of additional development. The franchiser needs to recognize that the relationship they build with their franchisees is the key to long-term success, not merely for the single franchisee, but the entire effort. Without franchisees' validation, it is tough to add new franchisees.

The value of franchising is that it reduces the direct franchiser cost of business development and staffing, as those efforts remain the responsibility of the franchisees. In fact, franchising is a way to drive economies of scale while reducing the cost, risk and complexity of operations.

Tide Cleaners is seeking owner-operators with a strong net worth of at least $1 million, of which $500 million is expected to be liquid. The financial foundation of franchisees is necessary because the initial franchise fee of $20,000 is followed by what is called a plant store investment cost ranging from $663,500 to $1,576,400, which could be followed by a drop store that has the lockers, and while an expected revenue add-on to the plant store that does the actual cleaning-laundry, it costs between $178,500 and $607,950. By the way, these costs do not include associated costs for land and building a free-standing location.

The franchisee will pay Tide Cleaners royalties of 6.5% of net sales, as well as 4% of net sales for national and local marketing and advertising, split evenly. Doing the math, that is 10% of a franchisee's net revenues going to P&G. However, based on comparisons with other larger laundry businesses, Tide Cleaners total sales per store should be north of $1.2 million annually as opposed to the $200,000 annual revenues of the average competition.

While the operating and profit margins for such business are not readily available, it remains that based on an assessment of franchise opportunities that Tide Cleaners would have to compete with, it is likely the franchisee profit per location would be on the higher side of what is typical for franchise businesses (roughly between 5% and 20%, depending on the business).

If we extrapolate the numbers, based on both rough estimates and the P&G plans for expansion, in the next year or so, it is possible that P&G could realize more than $150,000,000 annual to its coffers at very little expense. It is why some say Tide Cleaners might smell like money.

Conclusions

I was surprised by and intrigued with P&G's under-the-radar approach to chase a downstream vertical expansion into an industry that appears on the decline. However, it is a highly fragmented industry that has no clear leader and operates on price and location. Moreover, when considering the demographic shifts occurring in the US population, Tide Cleaners offers an excellent business opportunity for P&G to leverage its brand through franchising and the use of synergistic efforts of brand recognition and business development, driven by its advertising and marketing engine that transcends the generic strategy of cost, allowing for a focused differentiation.

This is not an overnight effort. It has been well planned. Procter & Gamble started the Tide Cleaners chain about a decade ago to market Tide detergent and learn more about how consumers like their laundry. And learn it did, as the effort evolved into a company seeking to be the largest business focused on the dry-cleaning and laundry industry.

On its last conference call, P&G's CEO, David Taylor, commented that the sustainability of its results is marked by growing its markets, and he pointed to Tide Cleaners as a prime example of taking advantage of the changes in the US laundry market, where it found a fractured competitive landscape that was highlighted by under-served areas that Tide Cleaners could enter and leverage the strength of its well-known brand, while providing a cost-competitive service supported by its strength in advertising and marketing that helps drive the perception of quality - a notable differentiator, if not an outright competitive advantage.

Procter & Gamble recently announced a commitment to double the size of its current out-of-home laundry footprint by the end of 2020, making Tide Cleaners services available in more than 2,000 locations nationwide. The move comes, as an increasing number of Americans are outsourcing their chores, with laundry being a favored task to send along to someone else. According to P&G, 26 million American households already outsource their laundry, and with the changes in clothing design and use, this is a market primed for focused growth.

While the competitive marketplace will always be contentious and there are never absolute answers to the strategies companies evoke, what is clear from the effort to extend its Tide brand by leveraging its value chain is that it shows P&G is committed to upend the way it has done things in the past. Is it innovative? Only in that it is doing something in an expansively different way. But innovation is not needed in a mature industry that has been in modest decline. Rather, what is necessary is to offer consumers something they want and to effectively execute the delivery of those services.

It remains that big brands do well when they address consumer needs, stay relevant, and present themselves in ways that communicate they offer an experience that justifies the cost and is better than the best alternatives. While the past might not always be prologue, it is reasonable to expect P&G will execute and well. But it is also important to recognize that it will be its systems and the franchisees it selects that will ultimately determine if it meets consumers' needs in a competitive market in which it has limited experience. But I would not bet against it.

