UWT: It Is Time For Aggression In The Crude Trade

Since the Saudi Arabian attacks on the weekend of September 13th, shares of the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (UWT) have fallen by an incredible 34% in a consistent selloff, which has retraced all of the gains seen in crude oil for that weekend. The market is currently concerned about global demand and the possibility of a recession which is leading crude prices lower. It is my belief that these concerns are misguided in the context of a larger crude balance and that additional upside is ahead for crude. I believe that UWT is an excellent vehicle for capturing this trade due to both its methodology and leveraged roll exposure and that over the next six months substantial upside will be seen in the instrument.

Understanding UWT

There is a handful of leveraged crude oil ETPs which offer 3x returns. While each strategy is generally correlated, UWT differentiates itself in the specific methodology which it has chosen to replicate. For example, UWT differentiates itself from other ETFs like USOU in that it gives exposure to a global crude benchmark rather than only the price of WTI crude oil.

UWT follows the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index and gives a 3 times leveraged return of the daily changes in the index. This index provided by S&P Global is interesting in its scope in that it gives a production-weighted exposure to both Brent and WTI futures contracts. The benefit targeted here is that if you have exposure to two different grades of crude, you can gain a return which tracks more closely with the global trend in crude pricing.

The key limitation to this strategy has to do with the fact that there are many different types of crude in the world which trade at many different prices. For example, there are literally hundreds of different grades of crude and various refineries specialize in processing various grades. This means that if you buy the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index, you are actually only touching a small corner of the crude markets - specifically, the lighter and sweeter type barrel. It would be impossible to hold a basket of all of the hundreds of grades of crude since many are purely physically traded and illiquid at that, but understanding the limitations of the methodology of the index can help investors moderate expectations as per what the ETN actually follows. When you buy UWT, you're really just buying the most liquid crude benchmarks - each of which is fairly similar to the other.

A key benefit to the strategy has to do with roll yield. Roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in back months of a future curve and it can be either positive or negative depending on market structure. In a contango market, roll yield will be negative for index trackers because the strategy will be buying futures at higher prices and holding them as they roll down towards the front heading into expiry. Conversely, a market in backwardation will see positive roll yield because the contracts held at lower prices will trade up towards the spot price as the month progresses. With Brent and WTI futures both in solid backwardation (Brent unusually so), roll yield is strongly positive for UWT. This tangibly means that prices are slightly more likely to increase than decrease in a typical day which over the long run has strong implications for price appreciation for UWT.

Technicals and Fundamentals

Prior to jumping into the fundamentals of crude oil, let's take a look at the chart of the price per barrel and gauge supply and demand price points.

At present, crude oil is currently sitting at the bottom of its trading range and right at recent support established in early August. More than simply being at support, the stochastic oscillator (which shows overbought and oversold conditions) is strongly oversold. The last time crude oil was this oversold (June), price bottomed within a week and the price per barrel rose by over 13% in two weeks.

From a sentiment perspective, we can say that the market action following the Saudi attacks in mid-September was an overreaction to a piece of news. Many traders have been caught on the wrong side of this trade as witnessed by several trading days straight of lower closes as longs have been squeezed from the market. With the market currently reaching oversold levels, the last long traders are likely exiting and the market is poised for further upside with the offer side of the order book freshly cleared. On a technical basis, it's a strong time to buy crude oil.

From a fundamental basis, the longer-term catalysts remain. OPEC cuts have been extended into March of 2020, which means that the theme of ongoing draws in crude inventories will remain.

Refining demand has remained weak, and there looks to be no end in sight, but it is important to understand that this is kind of the worst-case scenario at this point. In other words, even though the following chart looks really bad (with many weeks below the five-year average for this year), crude inventories have still been draining. This means that shocks are likely to be to the upside which will drain stocks at an accelerating rate.

At present, the crude markets are poised for a reversal due to the oversold nature of price as well as an ongoing tight fundamental balance. As long as OPEC cuts continue (which they will through March of 2020), the fundamental risk is to the upside because tight inventories mean that prices will have to increase for refineries to capture barrels. With crude inventories falling against the slope of the five-year average in most weeks of the last six months, the market is tight even with incredibly weak demand. In light of the tight supply and demand balance, strong technical setup, and positive roll yield on Brent and WTI, it's time to buy UWT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.