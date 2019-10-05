WTI Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation To 50.99s Where Buy Excess Emerged, Halting The Auction

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery lower, provided last week's buy excess, 55.25s-54.75s, failed. This expectation did play out, as selling interest emerged, 55.83s, in Monday's auction, driving price lower through key support, 54.75s, in a sell-side breakdown. Price discovery lower continued to 50.99s into Thursday's trade. Structural buy excess developed, 50.99s-51.37s, halting the sell-side sequence as a retracement rally developed to 52.96s ahead of Friday's auction, settling at 52.81s.

29 September-04 October 2019

This week's auction saw selling interest, 55.83s, in Monday's auction within last week's key demand cluster. A sell-side breakdown developed through key support, 54.75s, achieving a stopping point, 53.98s, through Monday's NY close. Balance developed, 53.98s-54.84s, into Tuesday's trade before price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 53.05s, as buying interest emerged.

Price discovery higher developed in Wednesday's Globex trade, achieving a stopping point, 54.42s, in the London auction. Rotation lower resumed to test Tuesday's support into the EIA release (+3.1mil v +1.5mil expected) as price discovery lower continued to 52.17s ahead of Wednesday's NY close. Balance developed, 52.17s-52.94s, into Thursday's auction before buyers trapped, 52.43s/52s, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 50.99s, near the Sharedata Average Weekly Range Low target, 51.52s. Structural buy excess formed there, 50.99s-51.37s, as the low was rejected. Price discovery higher developed to 53.35s in Friday's trade where selling interest emerged ahead of Friday's close, settling at 52.81s.

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery lower. This probability path did play out as key support failed early in the week resulting in price discovery lower to 50.99s where structural buy excess halted the sell-side sequence. This week's rotation (558 ticks) approached the weekly 1st standard deviation range expectancy (567 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's structural buy excess, 50.99s-51.37s, will be key. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this demand cluster will target key demand clusters below, 48.50s-47s/46.50s-44.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key structural support will target key supply clusters overhead, 55.40s-56.85s/57.60s-59.50s, respectively. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. Near-term bias remains sell-side, barring failure of 53.35s as resistance. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s and 50.56s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week's report reflects increase in MM short posture (72k contracts) as the MM short posture trend higher has resumed. Following the "Saudi Shock" of three weeks ago, there has been modest increase MM short posture as MM net long posture declines modestly. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. With MM net long posture in modest decline as Open Interest remains largely unchanged, a mixed leveraged capital picture emerges. In all, MM posture is neither at bullish nor bearish extreme, implying no asymmetric opportunity is currently present.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.