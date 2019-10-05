NG Weekly: Correction Continued To 2.20s; Buy Excess Halts The Sell-Side Sequence

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

As noted in last week's NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher following the likely termination of the corrective phase from 2.70s. This probability path did not play out as selling interest emerged early week, driving price lower to 2.20s into Thursday's auction. Structural buy excess formed, 2.20s-2.23s, halting the sell-side sequence as price discovery higher developed to 2.39s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.35s.

29 September-04 October 2019:

This week's auction saw buyers trap, 2.37s, in Monday's trade, driving price lower through last week's key support. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.32s, as buying interest emerged, 2.34s-2.32s, into Monday's NY close. Monday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued in Tuesday's trade, achieving a stopping point, 2.26s. Buying interest emerged there, developing balance, 2.26s-2.30s, into Wednesday's auction before selling interest emerged, 2.27s, driving price modestly lower, achieving a stopping point, 2.24s. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side sequence into Wednesday's NY close.

Wednesday's buyers held the auction as price discovery higher developed to 2.28s into Thursday's London auction. Selling interest emerged, 2.26s-2.25s, as a sell-side breakdown attempt developed through the EIA release (+112 bcf v +105 bcf expected), achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.20s. Structural buy excess formed, 2.20s-2.22s, halting the sell-side sequence as aggressive price discovery higher ensued to 2.35s, as buying interest emerged, 2.32s-2.35s, into Thursday's NY close. Thursday's late buyers failed to hold the auction as Globex price discovery lower ensued, achieving a stopping point, 2.26s, into Friday's NY auction. Buying interest emerged, 2.26s-2.28s, driving price higher to 2.39s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.35s.

This week's primary expectation of price discovery higher did not unfold as the selling interest early week continued the corrective phase to 2.20s where buy excess shut off the sell-side sequence, driving price higher to 2.39s into week's end. The corrective phase from 2.70s likely terminated at 2.20s. This week's auction is part of the subsequent corrective phase, following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply overhead, 2.40s-2.45s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.58s-2.63s/2.64s-2.71s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.25s-2.20s/2.16s-2.11s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is now buy-side given that the initial corrective phase from 2.70s has likely terminated. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-September (-207k contracts). MM net posture remains short (-119k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows, but has now balanced following the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.70s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week's MM posture changed negligibly. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July to September. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.