Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Disney bans Netfliz

Disney's (DIS) cold war with Netflix (NFLX) over streaming appears to be heating up, with Disney reportedly banning Netflix advertising across its television networks. That's a headwind for Netflix, which spent $1.8B on advertising last year and is bracing itself against deep-pocketed rivals coming on line with major streaming services. Earlier this year, Disney had decided it wouldn't accept ads from any rival services, but has so far found reciprocol compromises with every company but ad-unfriendly Netflix, according to the report.

Widening the trade war

The WTO gave the U.S. the go-ahead to impose tariffs on as much as $7.5B worth of European exports annually - in retaliation for illegal government aid to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) - and the Trump administration is wasting no time in levying them. A list was then released of hundreds of European products that will get new tariffs as early as Oct. 18, including 25% levies on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky. The main target, however, is Airbus aircraft made in the EU, which face a 10% duty that could hurt U.S. airlines like Delta (DAL) which have billions of dollars of orders waiting to be filled. The European Union is expected to take retaliatory measures in reaction to the new U.S. tariffs.

Deliveries fall short

Tesla (TSLA) achieved record production of 96,155 vehicles in Q3 and record deliveries of approximately 97,000 vehicles (consisting of 17,400 Model S/X cars and 79,600 Model 3s). But the figures missed some of the last estimates turned in by Wall Street analysts, pushing the stock down 5% AH on Wednesday, and could disappoint investors after Elon Musk pushed employees to get to the 100K level. Tesla's deliveries are a closely watched number in the industry, providing the closest proximation to sales.

Ready for takeoff

The Department of Transportation gave UPS (UPS) the green light to operate a drone airline in a landmark development. The company will be allowed to deliver vital healthcare supplies nationwide after testing the program successfully on a hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. As delivery options expand, future steps may include a single operator on the ground controlling multiple flights, or using drones to supplement traditional package delivery by trucks in rural areas.

Eyes on China

Chinese President Xi Jinping marked 70 years of Communist Party rule during a National Day event on Tuesday by saying the country must maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau. The announcement was closely watched given the current tariff war and related trade tensions. Earlier this week, the Trump administration said it's "not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," after reports last weekend suggested otherwise.

Largest online gambling operator

Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPF), operator of Betfair and Paddy Power, merged with Stars Group (TSG) via an all share combination. Peter Jackson, currently CEO of Flutter, will assume the role of CEO of the combined group (which will be domiciled in Dublin, Ireland with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange). The merger is expected to deliver substantial value creation for shareholders from pre-tax cost synergies of £140M per annum, along with potential revenue cross-sell in international markets and lower finance costs.

Juul seeks more help from Altria

Joe Murillo, who headed regulatory affairs for Altria (MO) and previously ran the company's e-cig business, is now Juul's (JUUL) chief regulatory officer. He's the first big hire made by new Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite, who himself moved over from Altria last week to take the helm of the startup. Facing a proposed U.S. ban on flavored e-cigarettes, Murillo will gather the applications that Juul must submit to the FDA by May 2020 for any products it wants to keep on the market beyond that point.

Opioid settlements

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) paid $20.4M to settle claims by two Ohio counties, allowing the U.S. healthcare giant to avoid an upcoming federal trial seeking to hold the industry responsible for the nation's opioid epidemic. On Monday, Mallinckrodt (MNK) announced a $24M settlement with the same two counties, while Endo International (ENDP) and Allergan (AGN) settled with the counties in August to avoid going to trial. Remaining defendants in the Oct. 21 court case include McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), Teva (TEVA), Walgreens (WBA) and Henry Schein (HSIC).

$0 commission pool

Billions of dollars were wiped off the market values of top stock-trading platforms on Tuesday as Charles Schwab (SCHW) intensified a price war by scrapping trading fees. "We don't want to fall into the trap that a myriad of other firms in a variety of industries have fallen into, and wait too long to respond to new entrants," said CFO Peter Crawford. Joining the pack were in elimating retail commissions were TD Ameritrade (AMTD), which plunged 25% , as well as E*Trade (ETFC) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR), whose shares sunk 16% and 9% , respectively.

Facebook takedown case

EU countries can order Facebook (FB) to take down posts, photographs and videos and restrict global access to that material, according to Europe's top court. They can also compel the tech giant to remove worldwide user comments that have been declared illegal. The case had been closely watched because of its potential ripple effects for regulating internet content, which will place more responsibility on companies to patrol their websites.

Saudis restore output

Saudi Arabia fully restored oil output following attacks on its facilities last month that took half of its production offline at their peak. "We all rose to the challenge," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Moscow, adding that the kingdom's focus is now on the listing of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). "We have stabilized production capacity, we are at 11.3M barrels per day. We still have the kit and the tools to overcome any future challenges."