XLK Weekly: Sell-Side Breakdown Early Week To 77.28s Where Buy Excess Rejected The Low, Driving Price Higher

Price discovery lower into Thursday’s auction to 77.28s. Buy excess developed there halting the sell-side sequence, driving price higher to 80.65s into the week’s close.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of a lower high development at major resistance. The primary expectation did play out (although negated into week’s end) as price discovery lower developed to 77.28s into Thursday’s auction where buy excess halted the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher then ensued to 80.65s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 80.55s.

30 September–04 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher in Monday’s auction from last week’s settlement, achieving a stopping point, 80.65s. Buying interest emerged, 80.61s-80.45s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction, driving price higher early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 81.43s. Structural sell excess developed there, 81.43s-80.90s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed through Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 79.75s, ahead of Tuesday’s close.

A gap lower open developed in Wednesday’s trade as selling interest drove price lower, achieving a stopping point, 77.69s. Minor buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence as narrow balance developed, 77.69s-78.52s, into Wednesday’s close. Buyers trapped early in Thursday’s trade as price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 77.28s, where structural buy excess developed, 77.28s-77.68s, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher developed to 79.27s before selling interest emerged, 79.14s/79.20s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a gap higher open developed in Friday’s trade, driving price higher to 80.65s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 80.55s.

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower to 77.28s into mid-week where structural buy excess developed, shutting off the sell-side sequence. A retracement rally ensued, driving price back to prior balance. Within the larger context, balance development continues within major supply at/near all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s structural sell excess, 80.89s-81.43s. Buy-side failure at this key support would target key demand clusters below, 78.50s-77.27s/76s-75s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower through this key support would target the key supply cluster overhead, 82s-82.77s/new all-time highs, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains sell-side barring failure or 81.43s as resistance. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 82.78s and 75.14s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index continues to decline this week following the bullish sentiment bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting a minor decline in bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as market structure and sentiment are divergent and within a “neutral” zone implying a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

