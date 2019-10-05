HMS Holdings Stock Price Vs. Policy Uncertainty

At $34, I'll likely remain on the sidelines given the increasing uncertainty of the policy landscape and the Medicare-For-All risk that could come with a Democratic president.

I sold HMS Holdings at $39 under the belief that the stock was getting ahead of itself amidst policy uncertainty.

Thesis

As with other prominent healthcare stocks, HMS Holdings (HMSY) has taken it on the chin the last couple months. After hitting an all-time high of $40+, the stock is back down to $34 given the prevailing concerns related to uncertainty around the future of healthcare policy.

HMS Holdings has a unique niche in the healthcare industry. It sells cost containment solutions to health plans, primarily Medicaid agencies and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations that operate on behalf of state Medicaid agencies. It has a near-monopoly in the coordination of benefits space and has branched into analytics and population health management to broaden its growth potential.

That said, the company's ultra-dependence on Medicaid makes it a risky investment. If the Republicans ever get their way and repeal the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid would get hit and so would HMS. If the Democrats get their way and adopt Medicare For All, Medicaid would no longer be necessary and HMS's business model would be at risk.

I took profits at $39 and will remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future despite the recent selloff.

A Strong 2019, But Insiders Continue To Sell

HMS has been performing remarkably well as a turnaround business the last couple of years. After the company began to diversify its revenue away from government contracts in 2014, the company was able to re-accelerate revenue growth. Revenue growth is expected to be nearly 9% for the year and net income is expected to grow in the mid-teens. At $34, the stock is up 78% the last two years vs. the S&P's 16%.

Source

This year alone, the stock, even at $34, is up 21%, but had seen a price appreciation of >40% once it crossed $40 just a couple months ago following a strong Q2-19 report in which the company beat consensus revenue growth and EPS growth estimates. The company beat Q1 expectations as well.

For the remainder of the year, the company expects full-year revenue growth of nearly 9%. Though the company does not issue quarterly guidance, I wouldn't be surprised to see a beat in Q3 as well.

Source

In spite of the strong year, insiders have continued to sell shares. In fact, an insider hasn't purchased HMS's stock since June 2017. And in that time, the stock is up nearly 80%. Since, the beginning of the year, insiders have been selling with both hands.

I suspect much of the selling is due to the policy risk. Though company executives have stated publicly that they believe HMS will have an important role in healthcare, Medicare For All or not, the business model would face significant disruption.

In spite of the potential looming risks, the company recently made a small analytics acquisition to strengthen its population health management offering, which the company has cited as a source of strong potential revenue growth moving forward.

Consequences of an ACA Repeal

In December, a Texas federal court ruled that the ACA is unconstitutional. If this ruling is upheld by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, a subsequent appeal would likely reach the Supreme Court for a final decision.

If the ACA is overturned, the US Congress will need to replace it with something new. The political pressure to preserve access to health coverage will be intense. The current law provides access to coverage for those with preexisting conditions. It also gave states the ability to expand their Medicaid programs, which many have done, and many of those states are clients of HMS Holdings. Though conservative politicians have continued to criticize the ACA, voters in three traditionally conservative states (Idaho, Utah, Nebraska) in November 2018 voted to expand Medicaid coverage under ACA.

Source

A full repeal of ACA with no replacement would cut Medicaid rolls to pre-ACA levels. This would hurt HMS Holdings. Approximately 70% of company revenue is derived from its Coordination of Benefits (COB) business, a market in which HMS Holdings has an iron grip and no major competitors. COB is sold to State Medicaid agencies and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.

COB consists of HMS Holdings reviewing Medicaid claims to verify that another health insurer is not responsible for the claim. Medicaid is payer of last resort, and Medicaid recipients sometimes have access to other forms of health coverage that are liable for the claim. The typical COB contract is contingency-based. As Medicaid expansion unfolded, HMS Holdings benefited in states where it already had COB contracts. More members equaled more claims, which equaled more COB reviews and more revenue. Repeal of the ACA would cut the rolls and ding HMS Holdings revenue potential.

All this said, an ACA repeal would likely lead to a replacement bill. It is impossible to predict if a replacement bill drafted by a Democratic House and rewritten by a Republican Senate would preserve Medicaid expansion that existed under the ACA. My suspicion is that Republican opponents to the ACA in the Senate would choose not to repeal Medicaid expansion. It is politically tenuous to remove an entitlement once it has been granted. And, notably, voters in three traditionally conservative states (Idaho, Nebraska, Utah) last November voted to expand Medicaid coverage under the ACA.

Consequences of Medicare For All

So, the immediate effects of an ACA repeal may not damage HMS Holdings' Medicaid prospects. The bigger risk could be a Democratic push to create Medicare For All in 2020 in response to a possible ACA repeal by the Supreme Court. Of course, Medicare For All - if pursued - could take various forms, including Medicare Advantage For All, as noted in a recent New York Times article.

If we end up with some form of Medicare For All, I believe this hurts HMS Holdings. Under Medicare For All, it's fair to assume there's no need for Medicaid anymore. The administrative burden of administering Medicaid would be removed from the states and Medicaid as we know it would no longer exist. Medicare For All would also eliminate the need for private market health insurance. Private insurance companies may exist to administer Medicare For All, but there would likely be no need for private or employer-based health insurance anymore.

Source

The elimination of Medicaid and alternative forms of health insurance would lead to the elimination of the need for Coordination of Benefits, which has historically been the bread and butter of HMS Holdings' business.

That said, HMS does have other solutions it could sell to Medicare Advantage plans if Medicare For All included health insurers as administrators of Medicare For All. The company has a care management solution that has been successfully selling to Medicaid Managed Care plans. It has analytics offerings. The company also is a federal audit contractor for Medicare. Though the Medicare RAC program has been diminished in scope in recent years due to lobbying pressure from providers, the feds may see the need to ramp up the program again under a Medicare For All scenario.

That said, it is hard to imagine a revenue scenario under Medicare For All where HMS Holdings has the same revenue potential it does today with its COB business. The company generated $598 million in revenue in 2018 and more than $397 million of that was from COB.

Valuation and Conclusion

For those who believe there will be no disruption to the healthcare system, HMS Holdings is reasonably valued at $34 given it competitive position in COB and the potential runway for growth in the company's various lines of business.

That said, I am increasingly skeptical that the healthcare system will remain as is and am increasingly uncomfortable maintaining a long position in healthcare stocks in general. After taking profits at $39, I will remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.