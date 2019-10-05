On Fiduciary Duty, Breach And Beyond, Part 3: An Investigation Of Overstock/Medici's Bitsy Purchase

In Part 1 of this series, we investigated Overstock.com (OSTK:Nasdaq) for conflict of interest and self-dealing in the boardroom and at the highest levels of the company. It’s an uncontested fact that Saum Noursalehi received a $3.4M dollar payout, stamped by the Chair of the Board Alison Abraham, on June 18, 2018. We brought to light that a key service provider, Watkins-Schneider, was a known problem that would affect Overstock’s Q3 performance. That this problem was known to Overstock management on August 1st, makes it all but impossible for the ex-CEO, Patrick Byrne, to support his claim he issued instructions by Aug 19th to sell his entire holdings on September 16-18th without that MNPI in hand, ie an insider trading violation.

In part 2 we shifted gears to evaluate Overstock’s recent decision to make a 7-figure D&O insurance policy purchase, with shareholder money, in what looks like an 11th hour attempt to protect themselves from a coming storm of lawsuits. We left off with as many questions as answers. One of them was a simple math problem: how to square guidance from current CEO Jonathan Johnson with ex-CEO Patrick Byrne's timeline regarding Q3 performance and stepping down from his role as CEO? Something's gotta give on that one. But one thing was not in question, it’s starting to look like the culture of self-dealing, concealment, and half-truths runs deep within the Overstock organization.

In Part 3, we will establish that the self-dealing is not reserved for Overstock executives and board members. Implicated by this story is a COO and Chief Legal Council at Medici Ventures, and participating are Medici and tZero developers and engineers. It begs that other deals made during the Medici buying spree be brought into the the spotlight; those your author will try to uproot in due course.

But for now, without further ado, let us now circle back to Exhibit B from Part 1 to fill in the blanks on Bitsy. It was no small task, and demands a critical read, but it reeks of problems. Hold your nose, and enjoy.

Bitsy: "When a CEO is not a CEO"

"Cryptocurrency experts estimate that nearly 4 BILLION bitcoins out Of 21 MILLION will be permanently Lost." -Bitsy, CEO [Please read that twice, it’s not a journalistic typo]

Today's Exhibit: @1m:53s into this video is not to be missed.

Firstly, I'd expect the CEO of Bitsy, herself, would qualify as something of a cryptocurrency expert. She doesn't, that's problem #1. The readers at large might benefit from her educating them on what she is qualified in though, perhaps she can use her BA/Master of Education to learn them. Whilst doing, maybe learn them on the gap years in that LinkedIn CV too.

That a blockchain portfolio company's CEO manages to fumble "billions" and "millions" when it comes to something as critical as the Bitcoin ecosystem capacity constraint is no small red flag. It inspires little confidence either. If one isn't disturbed by this video from the archives, and one is relying on the Humble Servants at Overstock to invest in the future of bitcoin on one's behalf, then one ought take pause. Bitsy leadership speaks for itself, quite literally, in this YouTube gem of 90 views. The dramatic chasm of domain expertise between Mrs Hopkins and the questioner from the audience at min 7.5 should suffice for perspective. But enough about the prospects of Bitsy.

The Duty

At the end of the day, board oversight is about making sure best efforts are deployed to decisions made with shareholders money. It's again, in very serious doubt, that any such duty was paid in the Bitsy transaction. We'll start here: Who is Steve Hopkins? It would seem he's a lawyer, who worked at a property development company, in Utah. Maybe he's also a hard core developer on the side, but no such computer science or cryptography work shows on his resume. I am guessing he's connected to just the right people. Who? Well, Richard Beckstrand for one, his father-in-law, and of course his wife, the CEO of Bitsy. Beckstrand has ties to development companies in Utah, I haven't figured out how this all traces back to the $100M construction of the Peace Coliseum, but my fox nose says it probably does. There are few better vehicles for mis-allocation of funds than giant construction projects.

The Breach

As for Bitsy, the road to capital reads far too easy for this author; it started in Jan 2018 with a casual $1,000,000 (that you'd be forgiven for missing) on a $12.5M valuation...not too shabby for a lawyer and real-estate guy.Why exactly Medici saw fit to start writing checks for this particular team's work remains a mystery for now.

Quickly, the Hopkins-Beckstrand clan sold off some more Bitsy interests to Medici in July 2018, $3m in cash + $1.5m in stock, but this time at an $18M valuation. Lest we forget, Steve Hopkins is employed as COO and General Council at Medici ventures during this time. "Nothing to see here" said anyone in the Coliseum. Anyhow, I digress. The final sweep took place in January of 2019, but this one is even more curious. This time, it was not Medici on the prowl. tZero would step in and write the checks. And just like that, under the guiding hand of Saum Noursalehi, $8M in cash was allocated to the acquisition of Bitsy (in a down round no less). In just one short year, $13.5m in remuneration was directed into a crypto wallet startup spun up out of the dust by a lawyer (who just happened to be an inside guy), and a property developer (who just happened to be his Father-in-law), while it was being run by an educator without a CV (who just happened to be the wife of the inside guy). This is where the trail of Bitsy, and the money, disappears forever. Here, it will be commingled and swish swashed with the tZero money machine, never to be seen as a standalone again. It will remain a mystery what the CEO's compensation was. It will remain a mystery how much money was actually spent on developers, coding, and the like. It will remain a mystery what the headcount of Bitsy ever looked like, and how many of those headcount were already employed inside the Peace Coliseum coding for MLG, or tZero, or mining RavenCoin (RVN) anyway.

Well, that last one is a bit presumptuous of me. Your author apologizes. It will remain a mystery unless Overstock.com decides to actually take questions on an earnings call one day and tells shareholders where all their money went, instead of just explaining that it went. Further, your author begs help, and leaves you with a road map. You see, the answer to these questions should be broadcast loud and clear in that Stock Purchase agreement dated Dec 21, 2018. A critical reading of which will take you through Exhibits A and Exhibit B. But you will not find (or perhaps you will succeed where I admit I could not) the very revealing Exhibits C, D, E, and F that shareholders deserve:

** "Material Contracts. Each of the material contracts relating to the Company are attached to this Agreement as EXHIBIT C"

** "Licenses and Registrations. Company has provided a list, attached hereto as EXHIBIT D, of all licenses or registrations either obtained or in the process of being obtained and that, to the best of Sellers’ knowledge, are sufficient to conduct the Company’s business. "

** "Intellectual Property. Included in EXHIBIT E is a true and complete list and summary description of all patents, trademarks, service marks, trade names, copyrights and rights or licenses to use the same, and any and all applications therefor, presently owned or held by the Company. "

** "Employees and Consultants. Company has provided a list, attached hereto as Exhibit F, of all employees or consultants currently working for Company including their titles and base salaries."

What does one make of this sausage? And who got to watch as it was being made? It's in these Exhibits that shareholders should expect to learn more about the true value of Bitsy, how much of that deployed capital actually went into developers salaries, what the business looked like at the time of purchase, what success they had had in licensing, etc, etc. But curiously, these Exhibits never made it into that filing with the SEC. I'm not so sure this was an honest mistake. Plainly, too many coincidences for me. I will say though, that the pocket linings in Utah must be of the highest couture.

The Beyond

At least we’ve got Exhibit B. While my readers start looking for clues, and following my map, my excavation will begin at the USPTO. The aim of the final Bitsy purchase by tZero, it would seem, is the acquisition of the highly valuable patents pending (patent application numbers 62/663921, 62/663922, and 62/618077 ) that Bitsy had developed. We’ve established it wasn’t for the CEO’s stage presence, Bitcoin knowledge, or NetKey biometric software knowledge, and we already know Mr Hopkins was in the current employ of Overstock/Medici. So it must have been for the patents. The problem with this is that it’s unclear how much time and effort went into these patents, or where they came from, and how they came to be. There’s no crypto developer known among Hopkins/Beckstrand who could get this done. It would seem they must have outsourced the actual building of Bitsy to someone else. This would be a kosher explanation.

Here is where it looks like we have a problem, because the developer appears to be none other than Medici themselves. It looks like an inside job, by payrolled employees at Overstock/Medici, whom shareholders were already affording a salary to do their jobs. Specifically, I’m looking at Tron Black, and Denny Becker. Both of these boys boarded the Byrne bandwagon well before the Bitsy bonanza began. This starts to look very similar to the Saum Noursalehi SiteHelix transaction where insiders monetize their day jobs through buyout exits from the executive suite….all under the watchful eye of what seems to be an enormous governance scandal. We'll have to think more on how these gentlemen get their due; its hard to imagine they don't have an appetite for a mordida as well.

A search of the USPTO for all three application numbers above opens up some problems. On them you will find very interesting stuff. First of all you’ll see who filed the applications. It wasn’t Bitsy. Who filed the application? Medici Ventures Inc, Midvale Utah. Tron and Denny are listed there though too, they are the named inventors. That’s interesting, here we have a Medici principal software developer, and a Medici principal engineer working on a project that Medici files the patent on, but then ultimately gets the privilege of buying from Steve Hopkins and his Father in law (who have nothing to offer, in this authors opinion, when it comes to DLT platforms) for a top line of $13,500,000. Helluva sausage.

Last piece of data we have to work with is the dates on these patent applications. I’ll save you the suspense; it looks bad for everyone involved.

62/618,077: January 17 th , 2018

, 2018 62/663922: April 27 th , 2018

, 2018 62/633921: April 27th, 2018

Which is to say, before the first $1,000,000 went into Bitsy in January 2018, Medici had already filed the application for the patent that it had itself developed on the shareholders’ dime. Before Medici put the next $4.5M into Bitsy, they had already filed the next two. Finally at the end of the 2018, tZero put in the last $8,000,000 cash to complete the acquisition of the patents invented by their own employees (Tron and Denny). You will also notice that when the $8,000,000 cash goes to Hopkins/Beckstrand for the exit, it is noted that Bitsy has approximately $5.5M in cash: “The transactions contemplated by the Stock Purchase Agreement are expected to close on or before January 1, 2019. Bitsy’s current cash balance is approximately $5.5 million.” It would only make sense that that $5.5M goes to the acquirer, though I'm not sure it did. Your guess is as good as mine as to what happened between December 21st, 2108 and the first of January the following year .

It would further make sense that this sum represents the initial $1M plus the July $4.5M that came from Medici in the first place. One way to look at this is “well, I guess they only got to walk with $8m”. Another way is with further scrutiny.

That this money remained untouched over the course of the development period when Bitsy was meant to be creating all of this "value" suggests they were not using the cash as working capital. It re-begs the question: where did the cash come from to pay the development team to do all the work? If Bitsy was not burning through its $5.5M in cash, it had to have come from somewhere. Bootstrapping cannot explain it, because Hopkins and Beckstrand lack the skills set. Revenue cannot explain it because Bitsy has no business model that generates cash. It would seem that OSTK shareholders were the ones footing the bill, and Tron and Denny did the lifting.

So now I've opened up another box of Pandora's toys. It might be funny if I made all of this stuff up, but it would be an irresponsible joke not worth making. There's another not-so-funny joke in here too: that the former CEO has dumped all of his shares and fled to non-extradition Indonesia. Sad as it may be, this is simply whats available in the public domain if you try hard enough to explain his behavior. And try I have. As usual, I'm happy to provide source links so when your jaw drops to the floor in disbelief, you can just check it for yourself. Band-aids and Neosporin for those scrapes on your jaw. You're welcome. (The author is long Johnson and Johnson (JNJ).)

Disclosure: I am/we are short OSTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.