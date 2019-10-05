Goldilocks Data Lifts Real Estate, Except Malls

Job growth was generally in line with expectations across the various employment reports. The unemployment rate ticked to 50-year lows with new record lows on both Hispanic and Black unemployment.

Economic data this past week was soft in just the right places to keep the Fed on target to cut short-term interest rates by another 25 basis points in October.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Not too hot. Not too cold. No equity sector benefits more from the 'Goldilocks' economic conditions of low inflation, low interest rates, and moderate economic growth than residential and commercial real estate. Economic data this past week was soft in just the right places to keep the Fed on target to cut short-term interest rates by another 25 basis points in the October meeting, helping to push the REIT and Housing sectors to another week of outperformance. Powered by a sharp 17 basis point decline in the 10-year yield back down to 1.52%, the broad-based REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) climbed roughly 0.4% on the week compared to a 0.3% decline in the S&P 500 (SPY), which clawed back from mid-week losses as steep as 3.5%.

Residential REITs (REZ) led the gains this past week with strong performance from the manufactured housing, apartment, and single-family rental REIT sectors. Wounded by the somewhat surprising Forever 21 bankruptcy - one of the seemingly better-performing mall-based retailers over the past decade - the mall REIT sector plunged another 7% on the week, bringing its 2019 losses to a steep 14% compared to 25% gains on the broader REIT average. These losses add to a four-year stretch of underperformance and come despite the best year for brick-and-mortar retail sales in 2018. Highlighting the substantial diversity within the real estate sector and the importance of sector-by-sector due diligence with the real estate sector, the spread between the best and worst-performing REIT sectors this year expanded to nearly 75%.

The Hoya Capital US Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US Housing Industry, climbed higher by roughly 0.3% on the week, led by the Homebuilding sector (ITB) following blowout earnings from Lennar (LEN), the second-largest homebuilder in the country. Lennar reported order growth of 9% in the third quarter, beating estimates and continuing a trend of robust reacceleration in order growth across the publicly-traded builders following the worst year for the homebuilding sector since the crisis. Lower mortgage rates have been largely behind the recent resurgence in the single-family markets as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is more than 130 basis points lower than its peak levels last November.

Last week, we pointed out that the single-family housing market completed the 'Perfect Month' in September with better-than-expected results in all six of the major housing data releases in September: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Homebuilder Sentiment, and New, Existing, and Pending Home Sales. Over the summer months, the three most important of the group - Starts, Permits, and New Home Sales - each recorded new 12-year highs on a seasonally-adjusted monthly rate. Outside of Lennar, other individual standouts included American Woodmark (AMWD), Meritage (MTH), KB Home (KBH), MDC Holdings (MDC), and Tempur Sealy (TPX).

Real Estate Economic Data

Decent Employment Reports in September

Following a disappointing August for employment growth, the BLS reported that total nonfarm payrolls rose 136k in September, which was below consensus estimates of around 145k. After factoring in 45k in net upward revisions, however, total job was ahead of estimates and the year-over-year rate of growth actually ticked up to 1.44% from 1.42% in the prior month. Earlier in the week, the ADP reported a 135k rise in private payrolls, below estimates of 140k. At 3.5%, the unemployment rate ticked down to the lowest rate in 50 years, matching the December 1969 low of 3.5%. Hispanic and African American unemployment hit all-time record lows. Overall, while job growth has moderated following a reacceleration in 2018, the "recession" narrative appears far out-of-line with trends in the underlying data.

Despite the historically low unemployment rate, wage growth generally moderated in September with total hourly earnings missing estimates. Total wage growth rose 2.9% in September, below estimates of 3.2%. Lower-income jobs, however, continue to see wage growth above the broader averages. Non-supervisory wage growth ticked higher to 3.5%, which is just below 10-year highs. Real wage growth, as measured by real average hourly earnings or real disposable personal income per capita, has been near cycle-highs for most of this year. Core PCE inflation data released last week showed that core inflation rose 1.8% last month, as inflationary pressures remain muted after a brief inflation scare in 2018.

The story of the last year's economic reacceleration was a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, saw significant growth in 2018 but have slowed over the past two quarters. Job growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 1.3%, slowing from the high of 3.3% growth recorded in mid-2018, which was the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985. Construction added 7k jobs last month while manufacturing lost 2k. The mining and logging industry saw flat net job growth in September. Goods-producing sectors contributed just 5k jobs to the 136k total jobs added in September.

Job growth in the services sectors, which accounts for roughly 85% of total jobs in the US, has trended sideways since early 2017, but had seen several solid months of growth since late 2018. Continued weakness in the retail category, which lost another 11k jobs last month, has reversed the recent positive momentum in the retail category as analysts are fearing that the sector is showing signs of a "double-dip" following a brief recovery after the so-called "retail apocalypse" of 2016-2017. Hiring in the professional services and healthcare categories has seen solid and accelerating growth since late 2016, which added 34k and 41k jobs last month, respectively. Services-producing sectors contributed 109k jobs to the 130k total jobs added in September.

For retailers, the more significant issue over the last two years has not been on the demand side, but rather on the expense side. Before even considering the margin hit from tariffs and excess inventory, labor costs have risen considerably over the last two years as eighteen states raised their minimum wage in 2018 and many cities (largely in already high-cost markets) have raised minimum wages over the last two years, oftentimes far above market rate, which has begun to result in retail job cuts and store closures. Hourly earnings surged to 5% in early 2019, outpacing the roughly 3% growth in retail sales, while retail has been negative on a year-over-year basis for all of 2019.

This week, we published Shopping Center REITs: Dodging Bullets. Open-air Shopping Center REITs have delivered a relatively strong year despite the reacceleration in store closings and fears of a 'retail apocalypse 2.0'. Dodging bullets: Shopping Center REITs have generally avoided the wave of store closings in 2019, which have been primarily concentrated in the enclosed mall-based category. Embracing the "bricks and clicks" model including in-store pickup, open-air shopping centers have proven to be more adaptable to the rapidly changing retail distribution chain.

"Beat and raise" has been a phrase not been heard often over the last half-decade in the context of retail REITs, but 2Q19 saw just that. Seven of the thirteen open-air shopping center REITs that we track raised full-year same-store NOI guidance with zero REITs lowering guidance. Overall occupancy ticked down a modest 30 basis points year-over-year while small-shop occupancy actually ticked higher by roughly 20 basis points. Cash leasing spreads remain healthy at 7.9% with all thirteen REITs reporting positive cash spreads, compared to the mall sector that saw three of the seven REITs report negative spreads.

Construction Spending Sees Moderating Growth

Construction Spending for August 2019 was slightly below consensus estimates, continuing a path of moderating growth since peaking in early 2016. While this summer's data has been generally soft, we do note that residential spending has seen a significant improvement over the last quarter and is now lower by just 5.0% over the last year after dipping as much as 11% back in February. This reacceleration in residential spending is consistent with the strength in new home sales and housing starts that we discussed above. On a year-over-year basis, total spending has recorded negative growth in each month since October 2018.

Job growth in the residential construction sector was flat in September after posting the best rate of growth since January last month. Interestingly, residential construction hiring has been far stronger than the construction spending data would suggest. Combined with lower construction costs and lower interest rates, we continue to anticipate a reacceleration in residential construction spending throughout the second half of this year from a combination of repair and remodeling spending and an uptick in single-family home construction, but note that tight construction labor markets will continue to be a headwind for the sector.

Zooming out, we see that - on a nominal basis - residential spending remains more than 20% below the mid-2000s peak while non-residential spending is now roughly 10% above the prior peak in 2008. It's important to note, however, that construction inflation has averaged more than 4% per year since 2010, which has inflated this nominal data by as much as 50% during this time period. After adjusting for inflation, "real" spending on residential and non-residential structures remains significantly below mid-2000s levels.

Rising construction costs have had a tightening effect on supply growth in the commercial real estate market. Construction costs rose considerably throughout 2018, primarily a result of tariffs and other trade-related issues. As construction spending has moderated, construction costs have started to pull back, led lower by a sharp dip in lumber prices which had surged in the first half of 2018. As we discussed in our recent homebuilding report, the combination of rising land, materials, and labor costs has compressed homebuilding margins to near-zero for all but the largest national homebuilders, but the outlook has brightened in 2019 as cost pressure has moderated.

By nearly every metric, US housing markets remain significantly undersupplied and the recent moderation in construction spending does little to bridge the widening supply gap. Household formations outpaced new housing starts by more than 100k in 2018 as the vacancy rate for both owner-occupied and renter-occupied homes reached multi-decade lows in the second quarter of 2019. The United States has been under-building homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. A shortage primarily rooted in sub-optimal public policy at the local, regional, and national levels, the US is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth.

2019 Performance Recap

With another week of outperformance, the broad-based REIT ETFs have gained more than 25% this year, continuing to outpace the S&P 500, which has climbed roughly 18%. Not all REITs are seeing the windfall, however, exhibited by the nearly 75% performance gap between the best- and worst-performing REIT sectors. The US Housing sector has climbed 28% this year led by the 55% surge in Homebuilders. At 1.52%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 117 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 175 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

Real Estate earnings season kicks off in two weeks with Prologis (PLD) announcing results on October 15. After sliding from 2016 through 2018, REIT growth metrics have reaccelerated over the past several quarters. FFO and dividends per share grew at the fastest rate since 2016 as an improved cost of capital has finally re-opened the external growth channel, which we'll explain in greater detail below. FFO per share grew an impressive 6.5% over the past year while dividends per share rose nearly 4%. Property-level metrics have been accelerating as well, helped by a slowdown in supply growth and resilient demand across most sectors. Same-store NOI growth jumped to 2.64% from the downwardly revised 2.45% last quarter.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

After a busy jobs week, inflation data highlights next week's economic calendar. PPI inflation data is released on Tuesday while CPI data comes out on Thursday. While lower oil and food prices continue to put downward pressure on the headline inflation data, core inflation (excluding food and energy) has perked up over the last three months. There are two primary factors behind this summer's acceleration in core inflation: rising core goods costs (largely related to tariffs) and rising housing costs. Housing (CPI: Shelter) accounts for more than a third of the total CPI weight (42% including housing-related services), and since 2013, housing costs have been the few persistent drivers of overall inflation.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Announcement: Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! While we'll continue providing our free sector reports, iREIT subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded real estate coverage including: Expanded REIT Rankings Reports With Exclusive Content

Real-Time Economic Analysis & Commentary

Hoya Capital "Real Estate Robo Investor" ETF Model Portfolios Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, LEN, AMWD, MTH, KBH, MDC, TPX, TMHC, PHM, FBHS, AIV, PLD, REG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions are available at HoyaCapital.com.