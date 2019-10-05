GDX Weekly: Price Discovery Lower Early Week To 26.51s Where Buying Interest Halted The Corrective Phase From 31s

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower early week to 26.54s where buying interest halted the corrective phase from 31s.

Price discovery higher into Thursday’s auction to 28.05s, sell excess developed there halting the buy-side sequence, developing balance, 28.05s-27.14s, into the week’s close.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving GDX price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase from 31s. The primary expectation did play out, although truncated into Tuesday’s trade, as price discovery lower developed to 26.51s into Tuesday’s auction where buy interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher then ensued to 28.05s into Thursday’s auction where sell excess formed, developing balance, 28.05s-27.14s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 27.87s.

30 September-04 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower continued, achieving a stopping point, 26.54s, before buying interest emerged, 26.62s-26.79s, into Monday’s close. A minor probe lower developed early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 26.51s, where minor buy excess developed amidst buying interest, 26.62s, driving price higher as Monday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed into Wednesday’s open, achieving a stopping point, 27.50s, where buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence.

Narrow balance developed, 27.50s-27.11s, in Wednesday’s trade before buying interest emerged, 27.33s-27.42s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher continued in Thursday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 28.05s. Structural sell excess developed, 28.05s-27.95s, before selling interest emerged, driving price lower in retracement to 27.24s where buying interest emerged, 27.25s-27.32s, into Thursday’s close. A minor probe lower developed to 27.14s early in Friday’s trade as sellers trapped and Thursday’s late buyers held the auction. Price discovery higher developed to 27.91s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 27.87s.

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower to 26.51s into Tuesday’s auction where buying interest emerged, shutting off the sell-side sequence. A retracement rally ensued to 28.05s ahead of week’s end. Within the larger context, the corrective phase from 31s has terminated, barring failure of 26.51s as support.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key resistance, 27.80s-28.05s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this resistance would target the key supply clusters overhead, 29s-29.50s/30.30s-30.96s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this resistance would target key demand clusters below, 26.80s-26.50s/25s-24.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is neutral between 26.60s and 30.96s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Gold Miners Sector Bullish Percent Index continues to decline this week following the bullish sentiment trend from lows made from Autumn 2018. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting a minor decline in bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as market structure and sentiment are divergent and within a “neutral” zone implying a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.