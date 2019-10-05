MLPX: Investing In Solid Midstream Fundamentals, But Without The High Yield

One of the better ways for income-focused investors to play the energy industry is through midstream companies. This is due to the fact that these companies generally boast stable cash flows that are reasonably well insulated from fluctuations in commodity prices and generally pay out a large percentage of their cash flow to investors in the form of dividends or distributions. This sector has also seen strong growth over the past decade, although the stock prices of these firms has not always reflected that growth. The industry as a whole is likely to continue this growth for at least the next few years and so therefore presents an opportunity for investors seeking both growth and income. It can sometimes be difficult to include midstream companies in a retirement account, though, as many of them are structured as master limited partnerships. In addition, some investors may not want to go through the effort of picking and choosing between the various companies in the sector or may not have enough capital to actually construct a diversified portfolio of these companies. Fortunately, there are some funds available to help investors overcome these hurdles. One of these is the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF seeks to track the price and yield performance of the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index. This objective is likely to sound very familiar to anyone that has researched or invested in other exchange-traded funds since most of these funds seek to track a financial index. This index is somewhat different than other midstream indices like the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP) or even Solactive's own MLP Infrastructure Index (MLPA). This is because the index tracked by MLPX has been adjusted from what it originally would have been to keep the total weighting of companies structured as master limited partnerships to less than 25% of the total index. This is done due to a U.S. tax rule prohibiting pass-through entities like ETFs from having more than 25% of their assets invested in these companies. This is the reason why funds such as AMLP are structured as C-corporations and have to pay corporate taxes on a fund level. As MLPX is using this modified index, it does not have any tax liability. In theory, this should allow MLPX to have lower expenses dragging on its performance than comparable funds.

The unfortunate problem with this, though, is that many of the largest companies in the sector are actually structured as master limited partnerships. For example, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET) are both among the largest midstream companies in North America by market cap and both are structured as master limited partnerships. These companies end up being underweighted in the fund relative to their market caps while firms like Williams Cos. (WMB) and Cheniere Energy (LNG), which are both much smaller companies, end up with higher weightings in the index. We can see this here:

Source: Global X Funds

Thus, the index tracked by MLPX is not a true market capitalization-weighted index like the S&P 500 (SPY) and most other financial indices that you are likely familiar with. This is not necessarily a problem, although it might result in the fund being somewhat more volatile than a purely market cap-weighted one would be.

One thing that we do note here is that the fund is not as diversified as I would really like to see. Granted, the underlying index only has 34 components, but that would ordinarily be enough to ensure sufficient diversification. My concern comes about because of some of the weightings that we see here. As my regular readers on the topic of funds likely know, I do not like to see any individual holding in a fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. This is because that is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the market price of a given company to decline when the others in the fund do not. If this declining asset is too heavily-weighted, then it would end up dragging the fund down with it. As we can see, there are seven companies that each account for more than 5% of the fund. Thus, potential investors should research these companies individually and make sure that they would be okay with owning each of them individually before initiating a position in MLPX.

In an earlier article on similar Global X fund MLPA, I showed that it was more heavily-weighted towards crude oil pipelines than natural gas ones. That is not the case with this fund as we can see here:

Source: Global X Funds

As we note here, MLPX is nearly twice as heavily invested in natural gas pipelines as in crude oil pipelines. As gathering and processing companies also exclusively handle natural gas, we can see that the actual exposure to that commodity is in fact even higher. This is something that may concern potential investors as the current weakness in natural gas prices has been wreaking some havoc in the industry. However, the companies that MLPX invests in are midstream companies and have minimal exposure to commodity prices. Rather, these companies make their money by essentially taking a spread or charging a fee for each unit of resources that they transport. Thus, these firms are more dependent on resource volumes than on the price of these commodities. The contracts under which the midstream companies transport these resources also include minimum amounts of resources that must be sent through the infrastructure. The customers of these companies must pay for this minimum amount even if they do not actually send it. This business model results in the midstream companies having relatively stable cash flows no matter what commodity prices do so we need not be too concerned about the high exposure to natural gas infrastructure firms.

Why Invest In Midstream?

It is unlikely to be a surprise to anybody reading this that the United States and Canada have seen their production of both oil and natural gas surge over the past ten years. This is something that continues to be true, despite the weakness in energy prices recently. As we can see here, the production of both oil and natural gas is currently higher in every basin in which these resources are produced than they were a year ago:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This incremental production would be rather pointless if the producing companies are unable to get it to market. This is where the midstream companies that MLPX invests in come into play as these are the companies that move the produced resources from the oil and gas fields to the market. As the revenues and cash flows of midstream companies directly correlate to volumes, we can expect this to have resulted in growth. This is exactly what we have seen over the past few years as many firms have been posting strong year-over-year growth. I have shown this in various past articles on the firms in the industry.

Fortunately, it does not look like this growth story is going to come to a close anytime soon. Enterprise Products Partners pointed this out in a recent presentation in which the company showed that the global demand for American-produced energy resources is likely to grow between now and 2025:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, global demand for natural gas liquid exports from the United States is expected to increase by 30% over the next five years. By the same token, the global demand for American crude oil exports is expected to increase by 33% over the same period. It is logical to assume that production of these resources will increase to meet this demand as it seems rather unlikely that the nation's upstream companies would leave the money from this demand on the table. This scenario would prove to be beneficial for midstream firms since it would increase the volume of resources that need to be transported to the market and this volume growth should result in higher cash flow for these firms.

Distributions

As already mentioned, midstream companies will often pay out a sizable percentage of their cash flows to investors in the form of dividends or distributions. As MLPX aims to duplicate the price and yield performance of these high-yielding entities, we might expect the fund to also boast a fairly high distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund currently yields 4.54%, which is higher than the market as a whole. With that said, though, some eagle-eyed readers might notice that this is nowhere close to the 8.51% yield that its sister fund, the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA), pays out. The reason for this discrepancy is the already discussed compromises that were made to allow MLPX to be a pass-through entity. To put it simply, the midstream companies that are actually structured as corporations tend to have lower yields than the ones that are structured as partnerships for a variety of reasons. The fact that MLPX is more heavily-weighted towards corporations than MLPA drags down its yield.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MLPX is certainly one of the more unique funds available to play the midstream sector due mostly to its limited exposure to master limited partnerships. This may be appealing to some investors, but personally, I do not see any reason why an income-seeking investor should choose this fund over something like MLPA, which offers much of the same fundamental exposure and a much higher yield (even if it does have to pay corporate taxes on a fund level).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.